Moody's affirms five classes of JPMBB 2015-C28

Approximately $658.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2015-C28, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-C28.

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 2, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 2, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 2, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 2, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 2, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on one interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19.2% to $922.9 million from $1.14 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 60 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 16.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56.1% of the pool. One loan, constituting 16.3% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Four loans, constituting 2.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 21 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 17, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 87.7% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 8.4% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent, and 3.9% were greater than 90 days delinquent or REO.

Seven loans, constituting 10.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool since securitization. Four loans, constituting 12.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 12.1% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest loan in special servicing is the Shops at Waldorf Center Loan ($77.5 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 497,500 SF open-air anchored retail center located at the intersection of Highway 201 and RT-228 in Waldorf, Maryland. Property performance has declined from securitization due to the loss of two anchor tenants as a result of corporate bankruptcies: hhgregg (in 2017) and Babies "R" Us (in 2018). Another tenant, Modell's, a 17,825 SF, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on in March 2020 and announced it would close all remaining stores. As of March 2020, the property was 76% occupied, compared to 81% as of December 2019, and 90% at securitization. Through year-end 2019, the property's net operating income (NOI) had declined from securitization due to lower rental revenues. The loan had an initial 5-year interest only period and began amortizing in May 2020. The year-end 2019 NOI DSCR was 1.71X based on interest only payments, however, accounting for the amortizing payment the DSCR would be 1.24X. The loan transferred to special serving in June 2020 due to imminent default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and is last paid through its June 2020 payment date.

The second largest loan in special servicing is the Horizon Outlet Shoppes Portfolio Loan ($26.4 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $51.6 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of three outlet malls located in Burlington, Washington, Fremont, Indiana and Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The loan transferred to special servicer in March 2020 for imminent default. Portfolio occupancy as of June 2020 was 71%, compared to 75% in December 2019 and 86% at securitization. The property performance had been declining over the last few years primarily due to lower revenues and higher vacancy. The 2019 NOI DSCR was $3.6 million, compared to $5.2 million at securitization, a decline of over 30%. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2020 due to imminent default and the loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment. The portfolio's appraised value in September 2020 was over 50% lower than at securitization. As a result, the master servicer has recognized an appraisal reduction of $9.1 million. The special servicer is currently discussing a potential deed-in-lieu strategy while dual tracking the foreclosure process.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are both 90+ day delinquent and are secured by a full-service hotel located in Juneau, AK and a former single tenant retail property in Chicago, IL. The hotel was already experiencing declines in performance prior to 2020 and the retail property is 100% vacant after the former single tenant left in 2018.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 3.3% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is secured by a multifamily property in Houston, TX (2.3% of the pool) that was experiencing declines in NOI prior to 2020 and the year-to-date June 2020 NOI DSCR was only 1.01X. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $49.1 million (a 34% expected loss on average) for these troubled loans and specially serviced loans.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool and partial year 2020 operating results for 86% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 120% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.45X and 0.90X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Houston Galleria Loan ($150.0 million -- 16.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 1.2 million square foot (SF) portion of a 2.1 million SF, three-level, super-regional mall located in Houston, Texas. The loan represents a participation interest in a $1.2 billion whole loan which includes $1.05 billion in companion notes held by a large loan transaction Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR. The $1.05 billion held outside of the trust are divided into two pari passu senior companion loans and three pari passu subordinate companion notes. The loan sponsor is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Simon Property Group, L.P. and Institutional Mall Investors LLC. The mall contains four anchors including Macy's, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, and is Texas' largest shopping center. The anchor Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 amid temporary store closures and the subsequent slowdown in traffic due to COVID-19, but the company recently emerged from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the location remains open at the property. The overall property was 84% occupied as of June 2020, compared to 86% as of December 2019, and 95% as of December 2018. In-line occupancy as of June 2020 was 86%. The property's performance had continually improved prior to COVID-19 due to higher revenues. The year-end 2019 NOI was $120 million, compared to $102 million at securitization. The loan is interest-only and the 2019 NOI DSCR was 4.96X. The loan matures in March 2025 and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.23X, respectively.

The top three performing conduit loans represent 13.9% of the pool balance and each loan was current as of its September 2020 remittance date. The largest loan is the The Club Row Building Loan ($45.0 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 22-story 365,819 SF class B office building in Manhattan, New York. The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $155 million mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with a $25 million B-Note debt. As of June 2020, the property was 92% leased, the same as of December 2019 and compared to 73% in December 2018, and 96% at securitization. The largest tenants are CUNY (14% of NRA, lease expiration in September 2031) and WeWork (8% of NRA, lease expiration in November 2024). Reported year-end 2019 NOI was $11.3 million, compared to $11.9 million at securitization. The property's performance was in-line with expectation at securitization, however, a higher vacancy assumption was applied due to the exposure to WeWork. The loan is interest only and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.65X, respectively, compared to 137% and 0.67X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Aspen Heights Starkville Loan ($44.1 million -- 4.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 958-bed student housing apartment complex located in Starkville, Mississippi. The property was built in 2014 and is located one mile from Mississippi State University. Amenities include a resort style pool, movie theatre, two level fitness center, sand volleyball court, and basketball court. There is also a shuttle that runs from the property to the University. Mississippi State is currently offering in person classes. As of June 2020, occupancy was 91%, compared to 92% as of July 2018 and 95% at securitization. The loan has amortized 4% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.67X, respectively, compared to 144% and 0.66X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Shaner Hotels Portfolio Loan ($39.4 million -- 4.3% of the pool), which is secured by two full-service hotels, one limited service hotel, and one extended stay hotel totaling 605 rooms located in Rhode Island, Florida, North Carolina, and Minnesota, respectively. The properties are also encumbered with a $12.5 million in mezzanine debt. As of March 2020, the portfolio occupancy and RevPAR were 73% and $128.3, respectively. The portfolio had experienced improving performance prior to COVID-19, with a 2019 NOI and DSCR of $12.6 million and 4.91X, respectively. The 2019 NOI was 18% higher than in 2016 and has remained above expectations at securitization. The loan has amortized 6% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 1.01X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

