Moody's affirms five classes of JPMCC 2004-CIBC8

Approximately $19.7 million of structured securities affected
New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes in J.P. Morgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2004-CIBC8,
Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-CIBC8:
Cl. J, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on May 8,
2019 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)
Cl. K, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on May 8,
2019 Upgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Cl. L, Affirmed C (sf); previously on May 8, 2019
Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. M, Affirmed C (sf); previously on May 8, 2019
Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. X-1*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on
May 8, 2019 Affirmed C (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings
are consistent with the expected recovery of principal and interest as
well as Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. While
Class J is now 61.5% covered by defeasance, it has
experienced recent interest shortfalls and the deal has significant exposure
to specially servicing with one specially serviced loan now representing
27.8% of the deal.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 26.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 21.7% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 2.6% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 2.5% at last review. Moody's provides
a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions
on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Large-Loan-and-Single-AssetSingle-Borrower--PBS_1083431
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by over 98% to $19.7
million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 8 mortgage loans. Two loans,
constituting 18% of the pool, have defeased and are secured
by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 4,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Two loans, constituting 32.7% of the pool, is
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Fourteen loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in
an aggregate realized loss of $27 million (for an average loss
severity of 22%). One loan, constituting 27.8%
of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially
serviced loan is the Holualoa Centre East Loan ($5.5 million
- 27.8% of the pool), which is secured by a
95,000 square foot (SF) office property located in Tucson,
Arizona. The loan transferred to special servicing in February
2014 ahead of the March 2014 loan maturity date and became REO in October
2015. The property was only 28.5% occupied as of
September 2019, down from 31% in June 2018. Moody's
anticipates a significant loss for this loan.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 79% of the
pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 23%, compared to 26%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component includes
the five non-defeased and performing loans. Moody's
net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21%
to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's
value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.48X and greater
than 4.00X, respectively. Moody's actual DSCR
is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service.
Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25%
stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three non-defeased performing loans represent 43%
of the pool balance and are all fully amortizing. The largest performing
loan is the Precise Technology, Inc. Loan ($5.2
million -- 26.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a 616,000 SF portfolio of five crossed loans, secured by
industrial properties located in five U.S. states.
The portfolio is 100% leased to a single tenant with a lease expiration
coterminous with the loan maturity date in October 2023. Moody's
value incorporates a lit/dark analysis to account for the tenant concentration
risk. The loan has amortized 70% since securitization and
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 17% and greater than 4.00X,
respectively.
The second largest non-defeased performing loan is the Franciscan
Metro Center Loan ($1.9 million -- 9.7%
of the pool), which is secured by a retail center in Los Angeles,
California. The property was 91% leased as of September
2019. The loan has amortized 68% since securitization and
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 26% and 3.08X, respectively.
The third largest loan is the 11798 East Oswego Street Loan ($1.3
million -- 6.4% of the pool), which is secured
by a 47,000 SF retail property located in Englewood, Colorado.
The property is 100% occupied by 24 Hour Fitness with a lease that
is coterminous with the loan maturity date in April 2022. The loan
has amortized 80% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 12% and greater than 4.00X, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
