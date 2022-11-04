Moody's affirms five classes of MSBAM 2015-C23

Approximately $618 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2015-C23, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-C23 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19% to $864.8 million from $1.07 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 67 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49.8% of the pool. One loan, constituting 7.6% of the pool, has investment-grade structured credit assessments. Eleven loans, constituting 6.9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 25, compared to 30 at Moody's last review.

As of the October 2022 remittance report, loans representing 95.8% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 3.7% were between 60 and 90 days delinquent and one loan (0.5%) was listed as in foreclosure.

Twelve loans, constituting 20.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal realized loss of $9,413 (for a loss severity of less than 0.1%). Three loans, constituting 4.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing and have transferred to special servicing since March 2021.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Aviare Apartments Loan ($19.9 million – 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 266 unit multifamily apartment complex built in 1981 and located in Midland, TX. The property is located in the Permian Basin and performance has been impacted by fluctuations in oil prices and production. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2021 and was last paid through its June 2022. A loan modification was executed in May 2022 and included three, one-year extension options with debt yield hurdles, conversion to interest only commencing June 2022 and a three month moratorium June, July & August to be repaid (including interest on any advances) over the next 12 months commencing September 2022. The property was 94% leased in March 2022, compared to 93% December 2021 and 88% Year end 2020. Despite the high occupancy, the property's rental revenues have suffered from high loss to lease, vacancy, and concessions and the NOI DSCR (based on amortizing debt service payments) was 0.80X in March 2022.

The second specially serviced loan is the Hawthorne House Apartments Loan ($11.7 million – 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 126 units multifamily apartment complex built in 1982 and located in Midland, TX. The property is located in close proximity to the Aviare Place Apartments mentioned above and has a related borrower. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2021 and a modification was executed in June 2022 which included terms similar to the Aviare Place Apartments loan. As of the October 2022 remittance date, the loan was last paid through date its June 2022 payment date. The property was 96% leased as of March 2022, compared to 86% in December 2021 and 97% in 2020. Despite the high occupancy, the property's NOI DSCR (based on amortizing debt service payments) was 0.65X in March 2022.

The remaining specially serviced loan is the Country Corners Shopping Center ($4.5 million – 0.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 69,927 SF multi-tenant retail center located along East Grand River Avenue in Howell, MI. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2021 and a foreclosure sale occurred in August 2022 where Lender was the highest bidder.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $13.5 million (a 37% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 78% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 68% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.47X and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 1.49X and 0.92X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 32 Old Slip Fee Loan ($66.0 million – 7.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $176.0 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the leased fee interest associated with a 0.97-acre parcel of land located at 32 Old Slip in New York, New York. The subject parcel sits within Manhattan's Financial District and generates revenue through a 99-year ground lease with two, 25-year extension options with RXR 32 Old Slip Fee, owner of the non-collateral leasehold improvements. Non-collateral improvements are represented by a Class A, 36-story, 1,133,361 square foot (SF) office building that was constructed in 1987. The loan is interest only for the entire ten-year term and matures in May 2025. The loan provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an Anticipated Repayment Date ("ARD") in 2025. The final maturity date of the loan is 2045. Moody's structured credit assessment is a3 (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 20.2% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the TKG 3 Retail Portfolio Loan ($79.7 million -- 9.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $159.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of five anchored retail properties and one unanchored retail property totaling 1.4 million square feet. The portfolio assets are located across six states: New York, Connecticut, Iowa, Montana, Kansas and Colorado. The properties had a combined occupancy of 92% as of June 2022, compared to 91% in December 2021 and 94% at securitization. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined moderately since 2019 due to a combination of slightly lower revenues and higher operating expenses. The loan is interest only throughout its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 123% and 0.83X at last review.

The second largest loan is the Fairfax Corner Loan ($53.9 million -- 6.2% of the pool), which is secured by a mixed-use, 182,000 SF, open-air lifestyle center located in Fairfax, VA approximately 15 miles west of Washington, DC. Major tenants at the property include Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI), Arhaus, and Coastal Flats. Two of these tenants, REI and Arhaus, represent a combined 20.5% of the property's NRA and have upcoming lease expirations in 2023. The property was 90% leased as of June 2022, compared to 92% in December 2021. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 8% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.79X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.86X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Georgian Terrace Loan ($40.7 million -- 4.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 326-key, full service hotel located in Atlanta, GA, approximately 1.5 miles north of the CBD. For the trailing twelve month period ending December 2021, the occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) were 48.7% and $183.53, respectively, compared to 25.12% and $186.04, respectively, for the same period the prior year. The property's performance had significantly improved from securitization through year-end 2019, however, the coronavirus pandemic had a significant negative impact on the hotel's operating performance. Property performance has rebounded since 2020 but the property's NOI for the TTM period ending June 2022 and the NOI DSCR was 1.36X. The loan has amortized just over 13% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 136% and 0.87X at the last review.

