Moody's affirms five classes of MSBAM 2016-C30

Approximately $632 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2016-C30, Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Series 2016-C30 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 7.7% to $817 million from $885 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 44 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58.4% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 14.4% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Seven loans, constituting 9.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 22 at Moody's last review.

As of the October remittance report, loans representing 96.4% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 3.1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 0.5% were over 90 days delinquent.

Eight loans, constituting 23.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. One loan, Tinley Pointe Centre ($4.3 million – 0.5% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by an 18,214 square foot (SF) retail facility in Tinley Park, Illinois. Property performance has significant declined since securitization due to lower occupancy and revenues. The property was 57% leased in June 2022 compared to 100% at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2019 and a foreclosure sale occurred in September 2022.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, Briarwood Mall ($70.0 million -- 8.6% of the pool), which is a pari passu portion of a $165 million loan. The loan secured by a 369,916 SF component of an enclosed, super-regional mall and four, free-standing outparcels restaurants containing 978,034 SF located in Ann Arbor, MI. The property is approximately 2.5 miles south of downtown Ann Arbor and approximately 3.1 miles from the University of Michigan. The Briarwood Mall contains three non-collateral anchor tenants which include Macy's, JC Penney, and Von Maur. There was also a non-collateral Sears at the property which recently closed at this location. Property performance has declined significant since securitization and the 2021 NOI was 41% lower than in 2017. The NOI DSCR remains about 2.00X due to interest only payments at a loan interest rate of 3.3%, however, given the decline in performance the loan will likely face heightened refinance risks at its maturity date if the performance does not improve significantly.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 64% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 112%, which is essentially unchanged since last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 1.67X and 1.00X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Vertex Pharmaceuticals HQ Loan ($77.5 million -- 9.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million senior mortgage loan. The total debt also includes $195 million of mezzanine debt, which is held outside of the trust. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a two-building, Class-A office complex located in the Seaport District of Boston, Massachusetts. Vertex leases 100% of the office (429,147 SF), lab (476,670 SF) and mechanical (164,736 SF) space through December 2028. In addition, the property consists of 49,906 SF of ground floor retail and associated storage space leased to multiple tenants. Due to the significant tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD) in 2026. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.52X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is Shops at Crystals Loan ($20.0 million – 2.4% of the pool), which represents the pari passu interest in a $387.2 million senior loan. The loan is also encumbered with a $167.3 million B-note. The loan is secured by a 262,600 SF luxury shopping center located on the Las Vegas strip in Las Vegas, NV and attached to the Aria resort and Casino. The tenant base is exclusively luxury retailers, including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Hermes, Gucci, and Fendi. As of year-end 2021, the property was 78% occupied, the same as year-end 2020. The average occupancy pre-pandemic since securitization was 89%. Despite the lower occupancy, the property's 2021 NOI was the highest since securitization due to lower expenses as well as a major increase in percentage rents. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.26X, respectively.

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the International Square Loan ($20 million – 2.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $246.7 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes junior subordinate B-note with an aggregate balance of $203.3 million. The loan is secured by a 1.1 million square foot (SF) Class A office complex located in Washington, D.C. As of December 2021, the property was 68% leased, compared to 74% in December 2020 and 94% at securitization. Due to the decline in occupancy, the property's revenue and net operating income (NOI) have declined since 2019. The largest tenant is the Federal Reserve, which leases 26.5% of the space under multiple leases that expire in 2029 and 2033. The property benefits from its location in a business improvement district called the Golden Triangle in the heart of Washington, D.C with close proximity to public transportation. According to CBRE, the Washington D.C. Class A office submarket had a vacancy of 19% in the second quarter of 2022. The loan is interest only for its entire term, and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.10X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 22.5% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is the Easton Town Center Loan ($75.0 million -- 9.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $337.5 million first mortgage. The property is also encumbered by a $362.5 million B-note. The loan is secured by a 1.3 million SF, Class A open air lifestyle retail center located in Columbus, Ohio. The collateral consists of approximately 84% retail space and 16% office space. There is an additional 500,000 SF of anchor space which is not part of the collateral and consists of Macy's, Nordstrom and Lifetime Fitness. The collateral was 91% leased as of June 2022, compared to 98% in December 2021 and 94% in December 2019. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property and a standstill agreement was executed in June 2020, which included a moratorium of six monthly debt service payments through November 2020. The loan returned to the master servicer in February 2021 and remains current as of the October 2022 payment date. The property's revenue and NOI has improved since 2020, however, the 2021 NOI was still 13% lower than in 2017. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 77% and 1.17X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Coconut Point Loan ($55.6 million -- 6.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $176 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee and leasehold interests in an 836,531 SF component of an open-air, super-regional mall containing 1,205,351 SF located in Estero, Florida. The mall contains two anchor tenants, Super Target (186,995 SF; non-collateral) and Dillard's (181,825 SF; non-collateral). As of June 2022, the collateral area was 85% occupied, compared to 90% as of 2019 and 88% at securitization. The property's NOI has declined annually since 2019, however, the year-end 2021 NOI was inline with expectation at securitization. Based on the annualized June 2022 NOI there would be 19% decline from the NOI in 2017. The property is in located in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers MSA which was impacted by Hurricane Ian in September, however, the property is open and operating under its normal business hours. The loan has amortized 7% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 123% and 0.85X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Bellevue Park Corporate Center Loan ($53.3 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 305,398 SF Class A office complex located in Wilmington, Delaware. As of June 2022, the subject was 86% leased, compared to 97% in 2019 and 99% at securitization. The decline in occupancy was due to the departure of the largest tenant, Cigna (29% of NRA), in September 2021, which caused a decline in revenue and NOI at the property. The June 2022 NOI was 25% lower than in 2019 and the June NOI DSCR was 1.40X. The property also faces near-term rollover risk as tenants that occupy a combined 22% of the NRA have scheduled lease expirations within 2023. The loan had an initial interest only period and has now amortized 2% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.97X at the last review.

