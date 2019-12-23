Moody's affirms five classes of MSC 2006-HQ10

Approximately $71.0 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust
2006-HQ10 as follows:
Cl. B, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 20,
2018 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 20,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 20,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 20,
2018 Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. X-1*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on
Jul 20, 2018 Affirmed C (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed due to ratings being
in line with realized plus Moody's expected losses.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 65.8%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 48.0% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 9.7% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 10.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single
Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies
used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the
P&I classes in this deal since 82% of the pool is in special
servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability
of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects
will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review
of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information
from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's
internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes
into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated
future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability
of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate,
Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the
most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the
most senior class.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 13, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 95.2% to
$71.0 million from $1.5 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by four exposures, which includes
one portfolio with five remaining cross-collateralized loans.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 3,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Thirty loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an
aggregate realized loss of $98.2 million (for an average
loss severity of 38%). Six loans (two exposures),
constituting 82% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced loan is the PPG Portfolio Loan ($34.1
million -- 48.0% of the pool), which was originally
secured by seven medical office properties located in Arizona, Colorado
and Indiana, totaling approximately 435,000 square feet (SF).
The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2016 due to imminent
maturity default as the loan was scheduled to mature in October 2016.
Three properties were released in 2018 while another three properties
were sold between 2018 and April 2019. The proceeds were used to
paydown the loan balance and outstanding interest shortfalls. The
sole remaining property in the portfolio is the Gateway Medical Center,
a 76,731 square feet (SF), located in Phoenix, Arizona.
The property has been REO since March 2018. Moody's anticipates
a significant loss on the loan's remaining balance.
The second largest specially serviced exposure is the Fort Roc Portfolio
Loan ($23.8 million -- 33.5% of the pool),
which is secured by five remaining cross-collateralized loans.
The portfolio was originally secured by six free-standing retailers
and one community shopping center located across four states: Pennsylvania,
New York, Tennessee and Delaware. The loan transferred to
special servicing in September 2016 for imminent maturity default.
Two single tenant properties in the portfolio were sold between October
2018 and April 2019 and the proceeds were used to paydown the loan balance
and outstanding advances and shortfalls. The remaining five properties
consists of two single tenant Rite Aids, one Kmart, one vacant
free-standing property formerly leased to Staples and a community
shopping center, Penn Plaza. Penn Plaza was only 34%
leased as of November 2019 following the closure of its anchor tenant,
Kmart. All remaining loans in the portfolio became REO between
March 2019 and October 2019.
As of the December 13, 2019 remittance statement cumulative interest
shortfalls were $8.5 million. Moody's anticipates
interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially
serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused
by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees,
appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and
extraordinary trust expenses.
The two performing loans represent 18.5% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Copperwood Apartments Loan ($9.6
million -- 13.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a 300-unit apartment complex, built in 1982, renovated
in 2000 and located in The Woodlands, Texas. The property
has enjoyed a sustained occupancy of 99% since securitization.
The loan has amortized 16% since securitization and Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 41% and 2.29X, respectively,
compared to 42% and 2.27X at the last review.
The other remaining performing loan is the Dick's Sporting Goods --
Akron Loan ($3.5 million -- 4.9% of the
pool), which is secured by a freestanding store within an open-air
shopping center in Akron, Ohio. The loan has passed its anticipated
repayment date in October 2016 and has a final maturity date in October
2036. Given the single tenant exposure for this loan, a lit/dark
approach was incorporated into Moody's analysis. The loan has amortized
19% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
116% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 122%
and 0.84X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yoni Lobell
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653