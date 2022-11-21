Moody's affirms five classes of MSCI 2015-UBS8

Approximately $545 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2015-UBS8 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 10.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 10.7% to $718.9 million from $805 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 50.3% of the pool. Six loans, constituting 11.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, down from 23 at Moody's last review.

As of the October 2022 remittance report, loans representing 94.3% were current on their debt service payments, 0.6% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, and 5.1% were greater than 90 days delinquent or REO.

Thirteen loans, constituting 30.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $19.5 million (for a loss severity of nearly 100%). Five loans, constituting 8.6% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 5.1% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Mall de las Aguilas ($22.7 million – 3.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 357,000 SF portion of a 447,000 SF regional mall located in Eagle Pass, TX, near the USA-Mexico border. The center includes a Wal-Mart, JC Penny and a Cinemark theatre. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 and became REO in July 2021. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2017, with the 2020 and 2021 NOI about half of the 2017 levels and well below the performance at securitization. The February 2022 appraised value was 82% below the value at securitization and as of the October 2022 remittance statement a $16 million appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan. The special servicer commentary indicates they are working to lease up the property.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Radisson – Buena Park, CA ($15.3 million – 2.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 200 key, full service hotel located in Buena Park, CA. The property runs a shuttle to nearby Theme Parks (Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm), which have historically been major demand drivers for the hotel. The property was transferred to special servicing in January 2020 due to poor performance as the property's NOI DSCR was below 0.50X in both 2018 and 2019. The loan was also in default due to an unauthorized flag change from Radisson to Park Grand. A loan assumption insured in November 2021 and the loan has been current on its debt service payments since July 2022. The special servicer indicated they are reviewing the proposed franchise agreement.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Express – Atlanta Airport ($9.8 million – 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 102 key, limited service hotel serving the Atlanta Airport. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2019 and a forbearance agreement was eventually reached in January 2022 and borrower is performing under the terms of the forbearance agreement. A property improvement plan (PIP) was competed in mid 2021. Special servicer commentary indicates the loan will return to the master servicer following resolution of pending disbursement requests.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are either more than 90 days delinquent or REO and are secured by one hotel and one office property that faced declining performance in recent years.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans constituting 4.2% of the pool. The largest troubled loan, Action Properties Portfolio (2.8% of the pool), is secured by a portfolio of nine retail centers located across five states. The property has faced declining occupancy and net operating income (NOI) in recent years and the 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.96X. The other troubled loan is secured by a 138,000 SF shopping center in Marietta, OH that has faced declining occupancy causing the DSCR to drop below 1.00X in 2022.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $36.2 million loss for the non-performing specially serviced and troubled loans (a 39% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 80% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 113%, compared to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.65X and 0.99X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 28.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Ellenton Premium Outlets Loan ($68 million – 9.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $178 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 476,000 SF open air outlet center located in Ellenton, FL. The collateral is comprised of seven, single-story buildings leased to a mix national and local tenants. As of June 2022, the property was 82% occupied, the same as at year-end 2021. The property has faced moderate decline in revenue and NOI since 2019 and the annualized June 2022 NOI was 10% below the NOI in 2016. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and the NOI DSCR was 2.28X as of June 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.96X, respectively, the same at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 525 Seventh Avenue Loan ($67.7 million – 9.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $170.3 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 24-story, Class B office building located at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 38th Street in Manhattan's Garment District. The property contains approximately 491,000 SF of office space and 14,000 SF of retail space. The retail space includes street-level frontage along both Seventh Avenue and 38th Street. The property's NOI has declined significantly since its peak in 2019 due to lower occupancy and revenue. The annualized June 2022 NOI was approximately 21% below the NOI in 2016. As of June 2022, the property was 82% occupied, compared to 85% in December 2021 and 96% at securitization. The loan has amortized 3% since securitization after an initial interest only period and matures in November 2025. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 131% and 0.76X, respectively, compared to 106% and 0.89X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Camino Village Loan ($66.5 million – 9.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 237,000 SF grocery anchored retail shopping center located in Encinitas, California, approximately 25 miles north of San Diego. The property features a mix of national retailers and its largest tenants include Vons (28% of the NRA; lease expiration in March 2024) and HomeGoods (12% of NRA; lease expiration in January 2027). The collateral was 93% leased as of June 2022, compared to 95% in December 2021. The property's NOI has generally improved since securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.76X, respectively, same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kyle Austin Gray

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

