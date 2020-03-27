Moody's affirms five classes of WFCM 2015-C26

Approximately $665.4 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2015-C26, as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on December
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on December
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on December
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on December
7, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on December 7,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.1%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 6.2% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13.2% to
$835 million from $962 million at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 97 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 5% of the pool, with the top
ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 36.6% of the
pool. Four loans, constituting 2.5% of the
pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
The pool contains fifteen low leverage cooperative loans, constituting
4.9% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit
assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with
other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit
Assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 44,
compared to 48 at Moody's last review.
Sixteen loans, constituting 16% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting
6.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Chateau on the Lake Loan ($41.8
million -- 5.0% of the pool), which
is secured by a full-service, non-flagged, 301-key
resort-style hotel located in Branson, Missouri approximately
45 miles south of Springfield, Missouri. The primary building
housing the guest rooms is 10-stories tall and was built in 1997.
Amenities at the property include an attached 43,500 square feet
(SF) convention center, full-service spa, and private
55-slip marina. The loan was transferred to the special
servicer in September 2016 due to the borrower filing for bankruptcy protection.
As of the special servicer's most-recent site visit, the
property was found to be in good condition. Despite the borrower
bankruptcy, the property remains current on its debt service payments.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Piedmont Center Loan
($9.6 million -- 1.1% of the pool),
which is secured by two 147,025 SF four-and five-story
office buildings, located in Greenville, South Carolina,
approximately 3 miles east of the CBD. The loan transferred to
the special servicer in February 2019, as the borrower did not have
sufficient funds to complete tenant improvements (TI) and leasing commissions
(LC). A receiver was appointed in March 2019 and the property is
currently listed for sale.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing
loans, constituting 6.1% of the pool, and has
estimated an aggregate loss of $30 million (a 30% expected
loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans.
The largest troubled loan is the Aloft Houston by the Galleria Loan ($30.9
million -- 3.7% of the pool), which is secured
by a 152-room select-service hotel located in Houston,
Texas. Operating performance has declined over the past few years.
The other troubled loans are secured by office, retail and multifamily
properties.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 97% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 89%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 101%, compared
to 107% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 15.1% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization
rate of 10%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.59X and 1.11X,
respectively, compared to 1.50X and 1.03X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 13.5% of the pool
balance. Trails at Dominion Loan ($40.6 million --
4.9% of the pool), which is secured by a Class B,
843-unit garden-style multifamily property located in Houston,
Texas, approximately 17 miles northwest of the Houston CBD.
The site is improved with 48 two-and-three story buildings
divided into three sections. The property was 93% leased
as of December 2019, compared to 95% as of March 2018.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.77X,
respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.
The second largest loan is the JW Marriott New Orleans Loan ($36.2
million -- 4.3% of the pool), which
is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 496 key, 30-story,
full-service hotel along Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $81.5 million
first-mortgage loan. The property, which was built
in 1984, was operated as a Le Meridien through late 2002 and was
converted to a JW Marriott in 2003. For the trailing twelve-month
period ending December 2019, the property's occupancy and RevPAR
were 83.9% and $173.32, respectively,
compared to 74.3% and $148.94 in 2018.
The loan has amortized 9% since securitization and Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 105% and 1.14X, respectively,
compared to 108% and 1.10X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Broadcom Building Loan ($35.6
million -- 4.3% of the pool), which
is secured by a Class B, single-tenant commercial office
building located in San Jose, California, approximately 5.5
miles northwest of the San Jose CBD. The subject is two-stories
tall and contains 200,000 SF or NRA with a mix of office and R&D
uses. The property was 100% leased to Broadcom, whose
lease was set to expire in May 2020, however, the tenant exercised
their termination option and vacated the property in May 2018.
The tenant was required to pay a $2.5 million termination
fee. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 148% and 0.80X,
respectively, compared to 136% and 0.86X at the last
review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
