Moody's affirms five classes of WFCM 2015-C27

Approximately $626.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-C27, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-C27 ("WFCM 2015-C27"), as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 13.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 12.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 22.6% to $811.0 million from $1.05 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 77 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 42.2% of the pool. Thirteen loans, constituting 8.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 31, compared to 34 at Moody's last review.

Seventeen loans, constituting 25.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $4.2 million (for an average loss severity of 54%). Seven loans, constituting 16.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Westfield Palm Desert Loan ($62.5 million – 7.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $125 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 572,700 square foot (SF) portion of a 977,800 SF regional shopping mall located in Palm Desert, California. It is the only regional mall located in the Coachella Valley. Anchor tenants include Macy's, JC Penny, Dicks Sports and Palm Desert 10 Cinemas. The loan transferred to the special servicer in July 2020, due to effects of the pandemic, including two separate temporary closures of the property. The property's revenue and net operating income (NOI) had already declined prior to 2020 and remained lower than expectations at securitization. The property was re-appraised in July 2021 at a value of $55.2 million, a 74% decline from appraised value at securitization and $69.8 million below the whole loan amount. Non-judicial foreclosure was filed in June 2021 and a receiver was appointed in October 2021. The mall has been re-branded as "The Shops at Palm Desert," as the original sponsor is no longer operating the property.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn – Cherry Creek Loan ($17.6 million – 2.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 269-key hotel located in Denver, Colorado. The property includes 9,500 SF of meeting and event space, a 2,000 SF restaurant/lounge, coffee shop, indoor pool, fitness center, business center, and covered parking. The property was recently re-flagged and now operates as a DoubleTree by Hilton.

The remaining five specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $55.9 million loss for six of the seven specially serviced loans (62% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 4.0% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $7.4 million (a 23% expected loss) from these troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 42% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 104%, compared to 107% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.56X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 1.51X and 1.05X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 15.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the WP Carey Self Storage Portfolio VI Loan ($46.3 million – 5.7% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of nine self-storage facilities located across four states including Florida (5), Texas (2), Georgia (1), and California (1). The portfolio contains a total of 6,750 standard storage units, 380 RV/boat spaces, and six commercial units. Approximately 40% of the storage units are climate controlled. The properties were constructed between 1974 and 2009. The combined portfolio was 96% leased as of December 2021, compared to 90% in 2020 and 81% in 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 67% and 1.55X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the 312 Elm Loan ($42.7 million – 5.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 26-story, Class A, office building located in the CBD of Cincinnati, Ohio. The property includes a 26-story building comprised of 16 stories of office space and a 10-story parking structure. The property was 70% leased as of March 2022, compared to 64% as of December 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 136% and 0.80X at last review.

The third largest loan is the Marriott Greensboro Loan ($38.3 million – 4.7% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a 281-guestroom, full-service hotel located in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina. The property's amenities include a full-service business center, nine meeting rooms, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, valet laundry, and a 100-seat full-service restaurant. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the borrower kept the loan current throughout the life of the loan. As of March 2022, the trailing-twelve month performance was in line with securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 1.06X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

