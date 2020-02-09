Moody's affirms five classes of WFCM 2015-C31

Approximately $698 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2015-C31, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates
Series 2015-C31 as follows:
Class A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on September
12, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Class A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.7%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 4% to $945
million from $988 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 98 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to over 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 38% of the pool. One
loan, constituting 3% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment. Six loans, constituting 3%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 39,
compared to 42 at Moody's last review.
Thirteen loans, constituting 14% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and one loan, constituting
1% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.
The specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn -- Lafayette Loan
($11.2 million -- 1.2% of the pool),
which is secured by a 147-key select service hotel, located
in downtown Lafayette, Indiana. The loan transferred to special
servicing in March 2019 as the loan became delinquent in January 2019.
For the trailing twelve months (TTM) ending April 2019, the occupancy,
ADR and RevPAR were 54%, $118 and $64,
respectively, compared to 62.4%, $129
and $81 for TTM ending April 2018. The drop in occupancy
is a result of rooms being off-line due to renovation of the property.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly
performing loans, constituting 3% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $12.3 million (a 32%
expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.
The largest troubled loan is the Palouse Mall ($22.3 million
-- 2.4% of the pool), which is secured
by a leasehold interest in a retail shopping center loacted in Moscow,
Idaho. The mall was anchored by Macy's and Winco Foods at
securitization, however Macy's, and another large tenant,
Hastings, vacated their spaces in 2016.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results, and full or partial
year 2019 operating results for 99% of the pool (excluding specially
serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit
LTV is 114%, essentially unchanged since Moody's last
review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured
credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially
serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF)
reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects
a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.50X and 0.99X,
respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.99X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Avenue
Loan ($30.5 million -- 3.2%
of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a
$764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage
loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory
notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3
million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of
$310.7 million. The property is also encumbered by
$325.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured
by a 29-story, 2.3 million square foot (SF),
Class A office property that serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse
and Sony across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South
office market. SL Green is the loan sponsor. The loan is
interest only for its entire term. The property was 96%
leased as of September 2019, compared to 100% as of March
2018 and 98% at securitization. Moody's structured credit
assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.43X,
respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 19% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 745 Atlantic Avenue Loan ($70.0
million -- 7.4% of the pool), which
is secured by an 11 story, 175,000 SF Class A office building
in Boston, MA. The property was 99% leased as of September
2019, the same as in March 2018 and March 2017 and 91% at
securitization. Due to a significant single tenant exposure,
(WeWork occupies approximately 75% of NRA), Moody's value
incorporated a lit/dark analysis. The loan is the interest only
for the entire 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 149% and 0.70X, respectively, compared to
143% and 0.72X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel Loan ($60.0
million -- 6.3% of the pool), which
represents a 75.0% pari-passu portion of a $80
million mortgage. The loan is secured by a full-service
hotel in Weehawken, NJ with 358 guestrooms in two 10-story
towers. For the TTM ending October 2019, the occupancy,
ADR and RevPar were 88%, $178 and $157,
respectively, compared to 67%, $163, and
$109 as of TTM March 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 134% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to
129% and 0.90X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the CityPlace I Loan ($45.0 million
-- 4.8% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $79.3 million mortgage.
The loan is secured by a 39-story, 885,000 SF office
tower in downtown Hartford, CT. It is the tallest building
in Hartford. The property was 96% leased as of September
2019, compared to 87% leased as of March 2018 and 94%
at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122%
and 0.93X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653