Moody's affirms five classes of WFCM 2015-SG1

Approximately $496 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on five classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2015-SG1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates
Series 2015-SG1 as follows:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun
28, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.6%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.0% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 7.4% to $663
million from $716 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 69 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 9.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 42% of the pool. One
loan, constituting 0.5% of the pool, has defeased
and is secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 33,
compared to 34 at Moody's last review.
Seventeen loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an
aggregate realized loss of $6.8 million (for an average
loss severity of 37%). No loans are currently in special
servicing.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly
performing loans, constituting 7.9% of the pool,
and has estimated an aggregate loss of $21 million (a 39%
expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest
troubled loan is the Fifth Third Center Loan, discussed in further
detail below. The second largest troubled loan is the Hilton Garden
Inn Grand Forks Loan ($10.9 million -- 1.6%
of the pool), which is secured by a 100-room limited service
hotel located in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Operating performance
at the property has declined as there has been an increase in supply in
the sub-market. The third loan is less than 1% of
the pool secured by a limited service hotel.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results, and full or partial
year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially
serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit
LTV is 115%, compared to 119% at Moody's last
review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured
credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially
serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF)
reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects
a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.48X and 0.99X,
respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.96X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 21% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Patrick Henry Mall Loan ($64.0 million
-- 9.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu
portion of a $88.6 million loan. The loan is secured
by a 432,401 square feet (SF) portion of a 716,558 SF regional
mall located in Newport News, Virginia. The anchors include
Macy's and Dillard's, which are not part of the collateral,
and J. C. Penney, which is the largest collateral
tenant. As of September 2019, the property was 95%
leased compared to 96% at last review. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 110% and 1.06X, respectively, compared
to 114% and 1.02X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Boca Park Marketplace Loan ($44.7
million -- 6.7% of the pool), which is secured
by a 148,095 SF anchored retail center located in Las Vegas,
Nevada. The property was constructed in 2000 and is approximately
16 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Strip. As of September 2019,
the property was 95% leased, the same at last review.
Anchors include Target, OfficeMax, and now dark Haggen Food
& Pharmacy, which are not part of the collateral, and
Ross Dress For Less, which is the largest collateral tenant.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 136% and 0.78X,
respectively, compared to 140% and 0.75X at the last
review.
The third largest loan is the Fifth Third Center Loan ($36.9
million -- 5.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a 160,565 SF eight story office property located in Naples,
Florida. Subsequent to Fifth Third Bank (originally 65%
of the net rentable area (NRA) downsizing their space, the property
will be 43% leased, compared to 88% in 2018.
Moody's considers this loan a troubled loan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Seth Glanzman
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653