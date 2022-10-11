Moody's affirms five classes of WFCM 2016-LC24

Approximately $684 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-LC24, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-LC24, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on one interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13.6% to $903.1 million from $1.045 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 85 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 6.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 41.9% of the pool. One loan, constituting 3.9% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. The pool contains 14 low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 6.3% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments. Five loans, constituting 7.1% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 34, compared to 42 at Moody's last review.

Eighteen loans, constituting 25.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loan has been liquidated from the pool since securitization. There are currently two loans in special servicing, constituting 2.8% of the pool balance. The largest specially serviced loan is the One & Two Corporate Plaza Loan ($18.1 million – 2.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $24.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by two adjacent office buildings comprised of 276,025 SF, located in Houston, Texas. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in February 2022 due to imminent monetary default. The property was most recently 52% occupied as reported by the servicer, however, that will decline to 45% when one tenant, Kuraray, vacates at their lease expiration in December 2022. The special servicer is dual tracking foreclosure with workout discussions. As of April 2022, the property was appraised for $16.6 million, significantly lower compared to $43 million at securitization. As of the September 2022 remittance date, the master servicer has recognized of $7.3 million appraisal reduction.

The second specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Beaufort Loan ($7.2 million – 0.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 97-room limited-service hotel located in Beaufort, SC. The loan was transferred to the special servicer due to delinquent payments, primarily caused by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. A receiver was appointed in October 2021 to manage and market the property for sale. As of the September 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized of $1.8 million appraisal reduction. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $12.3 million (a 49% expected loss) from these specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 83% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 86% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared to 111% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.44X and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 1.53X and 0.98X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is Shops at Crystals Loan ($35.0 million -- 3.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $382.7 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes junior subordinate pari passu notes with an aggregate balance of $167.3 million. The loan is secured by a 262,600 SF luxury shopping center located on the Las Vegas strip, in Las Vegas, NV. It is attached to the Aria resort and Casino. The tenant base is exclusively luxury retailers, including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Hermes, Gucci and Fendi. As of year-end 2021, the property was 78% occupied, the same as year-end 2020. The average occupancy pre-pandemic since securitization was 89%. Despite the lower occupancy, the property's 2021 NOI was the highest since securitization due to lower expenses as well as a major increase in percentage rents. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.26X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 18.0% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Central Park Retail Loan ($62.5 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $80.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured the borrower's fee simple interest in 441,907 SF of retail space located immediately off Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The property consists of 29 buildings, 24 of which are located in the Central Park Shopping Center, a regional power center, and five buildings (10.3% of NRA) are located in the Waverly Park Shopping Center. The property was 96% occupied as of June 2022, compared to 95% in December 2021, 88% in December 2020 and 96% at securitization. Major tenants at the property include Hobby Lobby and Office Depot. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to deferred maintenance issues. The property's performance has slightly declined mostly due to higher expenses. The loan has amortized 11% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 116% and 0.86X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Green Valley Portfolio Loan ($53.6 million -- 5.9% of the pool), which is secured by seven manufactured housing communities located in Florida (one property), Ohio (five properties) and New Jersey (one property). The portfolio contains a total of 2,042 units composed of 745 single-wide pads and 1,294 double-wide pads. Two of the properties operate with age restrictions. The portfolio was 91% occupied as of June 2022, essentially unchanged since 2019. The Sponsor, RHP Properties Inc, is the third-largest private owner and operator of manufactured housing in the United States. The loan is amortizing and has amortized 8.8% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 122% and 0.88X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Four Points by Sheraton Times Square - Leased Fee Loan ($46.7 million – 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leased fee interest in a 0.11-acre parcel located on West 40th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues in the Midtown West area of Manhattan in New York City, New York. The collateral is improved by the Four Points by Sheraton Times Square, a 33-story, 244-key hotel which operates under a franchise agreement with Sheraton Marriott International expiring in June 2029. The hotel amenities include the 40-seat Gotham Bistro Restaurant on the ground floor, 12-seat Best Brews bar on the ground floor, 24-hour business center and 24-hour fitness center. The hotel also features a 5,000 SF bi-level, rooftop bar / lounge called the Sky Room Bar which is leased by the Four Points by Sheraton and the adjacent Fairfield Inn and Suites. The loan is the interest only for the entire 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.56X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

