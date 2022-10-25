Moody's affirms five classes of WFCM 2017-C38

Approximately $811 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on five classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-C38, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C38 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 8% to $1.06 billion from $1.15 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 72 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49.7% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 16.5% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Five loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27, compared to 31 at Moody's last review.

Eleven loans, constituting 13.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Three loans, constituting 8.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 245 Park Avenue Loan ($55.0 million – 5.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $1.08 billion senior mortgage and is the largest loan in the pool. The property is also encumbered with $120.0 million of B-note and $568.0 million of subordinated and non-pooled mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 44-story Class A office tower located in New York, New York. As of the March 2022 rent roll, the property was 90% leased however there is significant lease rollover in 2022. The largest in-place tenant is Société Générale, which executed a sublease from JPMorgan Chase Bank for approximately 560,000 square feet (SF) through October 31, 2022 and executed a 10-year direct lease with a start date in November 2022. Excluding Société Générale, JPMorgan leases an additional 225,000 SF through 2022, the majority of which have been subleased to various tenants. Another major tenant at securitization, Major League Baseball (MLB), leases approximately 13% of the net rentable area through October 2022, and previously indicated that they would relocate prior to their lease expiration and would therefore vacate on or before their scheduled lease expiration. The loan structure included a cash flow sweep if the MLB fails to renew substantially all its premises at least 12 months prior to lease expiration (capped at $85 PSF for their space).The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2021 due to the borrower, which is controlled by HNA of China, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The special servicer previously agreed on a final cash collateral order ("CCO") which required the borrower to remain current on all debt service and reserve payments as stipulated within the loan documents, including all of the Lenders collection costs, legal fees, and any monthly servicer fees, as accrued, so essentially no advances are to be made by the Trust. In September 2022, SL Green reportedly acquired the property and was assuming the loan. The loan remains current and due to the historical performance and asset quality, the loan was included in the conduit statistics Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 0.77X, respectively.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Highland Park Mixed Use Loan ($19.2 million – 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by a mixed use property located in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, approximately 27 miles north from the Chicago CBD. The property features 45,000 SF of retail space and 12,728 SF of office space. The improvements consist of two, three-story buildings constructed in 2003, as well as a three level parking deck. The property is currently 41% occupied following the departure of anchor tenant Equinox in October 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 and became REO in May 2021. The most recent appraised value in March 2022 was below the outstanding loan amount and the master servicer recognized an appraisal reduction of $4.1 million as of the October 2022 remittance date.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hilton Garden Inn – Ames Loan ($13.4 million – 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 112-room limited-service hotel located in Ames, Iowa, approximately 30 miles north of Des Moines. The property operates under a Hilton Garden Inn flag. The borrower completed a property improvement plan at the request of Hilton, allowing the franchise agreement to extend into March 2032. The property transferred to special servicing in August 2020 and became REO in September 2021. The asset is currently being marketed for sale. The most recent appraised value in May 2021 was below the outstanding loan amount and the master servicer recognized an appraisal reduction of $4.4 million as of the October 2022 remittance date.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans secured by retail properties, constituting 1.3% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $21.9 million (a 47% expected loss on average) from the troubled and two non-performing specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 77% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 110%, compared to 112% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.83X and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 1.78X and 0.99X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the General Motors Building Loan ($115.0 million -- 10.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $1.47 billion senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $830 million in subordinate debt, in the form of a B-note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in the General Motors Building, a 1.99 million SF, Class A, office property located at 767 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The property was developed in 1968, is 50 stories tall, and is located at the southeast corner of Central Park. The property includes 188,000 SF of retail space on the first two stories and the below-grade concourse level. The property was 93% leased as of June 2022, compared to 89% in December 2020, and 95% at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment of aaa (sca.pd), the same as at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Del Amo Fashion Center Loan ($60.0 million -- 5.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $459.3 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $125.7 million in subordinate debt, in the form of a B-note. The loan is secured by a 1.8 million SF of rentable area as part of a 2.5 million SF enclosed super-regional mall located in Torrance, California. The mall has undergone extensive renovations and additions across three separate yet interconnected property components. JC Penney and Nordstrom's ground leased parcels are part of the loan's collateral while Macy's and Sears are excluded. As of December 2021, collateral, inline and total mall occupancy were 80%, 70% and 86%, respectively, compared to 82%, 72% and 87% in June 2020. December 2021 NOI was approximately 8% lower than at securitization due to lower revenues combined with higher operating expenses. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.13X, respectively.

The top two largest non-specially serviced conduit loans represent 9.3% of the pool balance.

The largest non-specially serviced conduit loan is the Starwood Capital Group Hotel Portfolio Loan ($50.0 million -- 4.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $577.3 million mortgage loan. The Starwood Hotel Portfolio loan is secured by the borrower's fee and leasehold interests in 65 limited-service, full-service, and extended-stay hotels located across 21 states. The two largest state concentrations are California (10 hotels) and Texas (22 hotels). Six major franchises are represented in the portfolio including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Larkspur Landing, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International and Carlson. The loan is in cash trap effective September 2020 due to a DSCR trigger event. The loan was placed on the watchlist in October 2020 for relief request due to the coronavirus pandemic and the borrower was subsequently granted deferred reserve payments and use of reserves to fund debt service payments. The loan has remained current on its debt service payments but remains on the watchlist and the cash trap currently remains as the applicable cure has not occurred. The loan is interest-only throughout the entire 10-year loan term and had an NOI DSCR of 1.62X for the year-end 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.94X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the Long Island Prime Portfolio -- Melville Loan ($48.2 million -- 4.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $120.5 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by $30.125 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a portfolio of three Class A office buildings located in Melville, Long Island, NY. The buildings were developed during 1986, 2001 and 2006, and collectively contain over 776,700 SF of total rentable area. As of June 2022, the portfolio was 91% occupied, compared to 89% in December 2021 and 92% in December 2020. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 1.15X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

