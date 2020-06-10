Moody's affirms five classes, places one class on review for downgrade and downgrades six classes in MSBAM 2013-C11; ratings remain on review

Approximately $585.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed five classes, downgraded one class, places one class on review for downgrade and downgrades five classes that remain under review for downgrade in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C11, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September 30, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September 30, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September 30, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on September 30, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on April 17, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on April 17, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on April 17, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on April 17, 2020 Caa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on April 17, 2020 Caa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on September 30, 2019 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September 30, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PST**, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on April 17, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes, Class A-AB, Class A-3 and Class A-4, were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. The rating on Class G was affirmed because the rating is consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class G has already experienced a 50% loss from a previously liquidated loan.

The ratings on five P&I classes, Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E and Class F, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses, driven primarily by the three largest loans in the pool. The three largest loans represent 40% of the outstanding pooled balance and are secured by regional malls that have experienced declining net operating income (NOI). The loans include Westfield Countryside, The Mall at Tuttle Crossing and Southdale Center. Furthermore, the credit support of these four classes has declined due to the significant losses from the previously liquidated Matrix Corporate Center loan.

The ratings on Cl. A-S was placed on review for possible downgrade, and the ratings on four P&I classes, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E remain on review for possible downgrade due to the significant exposure and uncertainty around the future performance of the three largest loans in the pool secured by regional malls.

The rating on the IO class, Class X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Class PST, was downgraded and remains on review for possible downgrade due to a decline in the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes and those referenced P&I classes were placed on review for possible downgrade.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 32% to $585.8 million from $856.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 30 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 17% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 72% of the pool. Five loans, constituting 12% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10, compared to 11 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 15, 2020 remittance report, loans representing only 46% of the pool, by balance, were current or within their grace period on debt service payments, 52% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 1% were 30-45 days delinquent.

Six loans, constituting 19% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan, the Matrix Corporate Center loan, has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a significant realized loss of $45.5 million (for a loss severity of 78%). The loss has caused a decline in credit support for several of the P&I classes as compared to securitization. There are no loans currently in special servicing.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 113%, compared to 106% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.36X and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 1.50X and 1.08X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans are each secured by regional malls and together represent 40% of the pool balance. As of the May remittance report, all three of these loans did not yet make their May debt service payments.

The largest loan is the Westfield Countryside Loan ($96.6 million -- 16.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $149.8 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 465,000 square foot (SF) component of an approximately 1.26 million square foot (SF) super-regional mall located in Clearwater, Florida approximately 20 miles west of Tampa. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Macy's and JC Penney, all of which are non-collateral. Sears (non-collateral) initially downsized its location in 2014 and closed the remainder of its space in 2018. The former Sears space was partially backfilled by a Whole Food's and Nordstrom Rack. The largest collateral tenant include a 12-screen Cobb Theaters (lease expiration in December 2026). Cobb Theaters' parent company CMX Cinemas field for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020. The total mall was 97% leased as of March 2020 rent roll and inline occupancy was 88%. The property's performance has declined since securitization and the 2019 NOI was 12% below underwritten levels. Revenue at the property has continued to decline annually since 2015. The loan sponsor is Westfield. The loan had an initial 5-year interest only period and has now amortized 3.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 145% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 135% and 0.82X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Mall at Tuttle Crossing Loan ($87.6 million -- 15.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $115 million loan. The loan is secured by a 385,000 square foot (SF) component of an approximately 1.13 million square foot (SF) super-regional mall located in Dublin, Ohio approximately 17 miles northwest of Columbus. The mall is currently anchored by JC Penney, Scene 75 and Macy's (all three of which are non-collateral). Scene 75, an indoor entertainment center, backfilled the former Macy's Home Store (20% of total mall NRA) that closed in 2017. The mall currently has one non-collateral vacant anchor space, a former Sears (149,000 SF), that vacated in early 2019. The collateral portion was 70% leased per April 2020 rent roll, compared to 76% leased as of June 2019 and 88% in December 2015. The mall has suffered from declining in-line occupancy which dropped to 64% in April 2020, compared to 71% in June 2019 and 82% in December 2017. Several national brands that vacated over the last two years include Abercrombie & Fitch, The Limited, Men's Wearhouse, Panera Bread, Starbucks, The Gap, Godiva Chocolatier, Perfumania, Sleep Number, Teavana, The Body Shop, bareMinerals and White House/Black Market. Due to declining revenues, the property's NOI declined significantly in both 2019 and 2018. The 2019 reported NOI was nearly 26% lower than underwritten levels. The loan sponsor, Simon Property Group, recently classified this mall under their "Other Properties." The loan has amortized 8% since securitization and matures in May 2023. Due to the continued decline in performance, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the Southdale Center Loan ($49.7 million -- 8.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest of a $140.1 million loan. The loan is secured by a 635,000 square foot component of a 1.23 million square foot super-regional mall located in Edina, Minnesota, approximately 9 miles south of Minneapolis. While the property is located only six miles away from the Mall of America, the property serves local consumers, while the Mall of America is considered to be a tourist shopping destination. The mall is currently anchored by a Macy's (non-collateral) and a 12-screen American Multi-Cinema movie theater. The property has experienced multiple big box closures including Herberger's in August 2018, and JC Penney (non-collateral) and Gordmans (44,087 SF) in 2017. The total mall was 73% leased as of December 2019. The in-line occupancy was 72%, compared to 77% in December 2018 and 84% in December 2016. The property is owned and managed by Simon Property Group. The former JC Penney space was backfilled by a 200,000 SF LifeTime Fitness & Life Time Work, which opened in December 2019 and various restaurants. The property's historical NOI improved significantly through 2017, however, due to declining revenues, the property NOI has decline annually in both 2018 and 2019. The loan has amortized nearly 10% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 123% and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.94X at Moody's last review.

One other notable loan with declining performance is the Marriott Chicago River North Hotel ($46.6 million -- 8.0% of the pool) which is secured by a full-service hotel property in downtown Chicago, IL. The Hotel is dual flagged under Marriott's Residence Inn and Springhill Suites brands and operates subject to Franchise agreements that are scheduled to expire in 2033. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due a decline the properties cash flow and the DSCR for the trailing twelve-month period ending September 2019 falling below 1.20X. The property's NOI was stable through 2018 as a result of increase in both revenue and operating expenses. However, in 2019 room revenue declined and operating expenses, particularly advertising & marketing, continued to increase which caused over a 10% year over year drop in the property's NOI. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Suzanna Sava

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

