Moody's affirms four CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2020-K116 and affirms the ratings of three SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K116

Approximately $1.11 billion of structured securities affected

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2020-K116 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-K116 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on three classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC Classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K116 (the "SPC Trust") as follows:

Issuer: FREMF 2020-K116 Mortgage Trust

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K116

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Definitive Guaranteed Rating Assigned Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Underlying Rating: Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Definitive Guaranteed Rating Assigned Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Underlying Rating: Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Definitive Guaranteed Rating Assigned Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2020 Underlying Rating: Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The four REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 67 fixed rate loans. Of these four classes, one REMIC Class (Class X2-A) was offered to investors, while the remaining three classes (Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Freddie Mac and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.

The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. Class A-1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-1; Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,380,839,780 as of the January 2023 remittance statement, comprised of $1,276,903,360 in offered SPCs and $103,936,420 in offered REMIC Classes, equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,380,839,780.

The principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including (a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Classes A-1 and A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses allocated to Classes A-1 and A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by the final distribution date for Classes A-1 and A-2.

Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Classes A-1 and A-2 support complete credit substitution given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes A-1 and A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.

Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Classes. Therefore, SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.

Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through Pool A-1, A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.

In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the three SPC Classes, Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPCs.

The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 2.3% of the current pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

With respect to certain SPC Classes, key to our assumption in reaching the certificates' Guaranteed Ratings are the Freddie Mac guarantees. With the exception of the interest-only SPC Class X1, the Guaranteed Ratings of the SPC Classes may be sensitive to any change in Freddie Mac's rating, since our Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the guarantee provider and the SPC Classes' Underlying Rating.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2020-K116 Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K116 except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K116 except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF 2020-K116 Mortgage Trust were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K116 were "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295, "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K116 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 25, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 0.4% to $1.381 billion from $1.386 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 67 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 42.7% of the pool. One loan, constituting 0.3% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Two loans, constituting 0.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 33, the same as at securitization.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

One loan, constituting 0.8% of the pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 99% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 135%, compared to 134% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments and defeased loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.31X and 0.75X, respectively, compared to 1.34X and 0.76X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 8.75% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Briarcliff Apartments Loan ($4.1 million -- 0.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 188-unit, garden style apartment complex located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, approximately 2.8 miles south of the Kenosha CBD and 47 miles northwest of the Chicago CBD. The property was 100% occupied as of September 2022 compared to 97% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 2.48X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Corona Pointe Resort Loan ($120.9 million -- 8.8% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 714-unit, garden-style multifamily complex located in Riverside, California, 9 miles southwest of the CBD. The property was 95% occupied as of September 2022 compared to 96% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.75X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The second largest loan is the McKenzie Loan ($98.7 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 183-unit, high-rise multifamily complex located approximately five miles north of the Dallas, Texas CBD. The property was 99% occupied as of September 2022 compared to 93% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 145% and 0.67X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the LC Murfreesboro Loan ($79.9 million -- 5.8% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 580-unit, garden-style apartment complex located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Murfreesboro is approximately 30 miles southeast of the Nashville CBD. The property was 95% occupied as of September 2022 compared to 96% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 130% and 0.79X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

In rating SPC Trust, Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

