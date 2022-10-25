info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Email page
Email
print page
Print

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms four UK insurers’ ratings and maintains outlooks following change in UK sovereign outlook to negative

25 October 2022
﻿

London , October 25, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today taken rating action on four UK based insurance groups and related subsidiaries:

- Aviva Plc (Aviva): Aa3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of Aviva's insurance operating entities affirmed, outlook remains stable

- AXA Insurance UK plc (AXA UK): Aa3 IFSR affirmed, outlook remains stable

- Legal & General Group Plc (L&G): Aa3 IFSR of subsidiary affirmed, outlook remains stable

- M&G Plc (M&G): A2 long term issuer rating and Aa3 IFSR on Prudential Assurance Company Ltd (PAC) affirmed, outlook remains negative

Today's action comes despite the potential weakening of the UK government's creditworthiness, as indicated by the rating agency's change in outlook on the UK's Aa3 government bond rating to negative from stable. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release dated 22 October 2022 ("Moody's changes the outlook on the UK to negative, affirms Aa3 ratings"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469280 ).

Please refer to the end of this press release for a detailed list of affected insurance ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa3 IFSR of Aviva's, L&G's and M&G's insurance subsidiaries reflects these group's strong solvency positions, manageable direct exposure to UK government bonds as well as the resilience of their revenues, operating profit, assets and solvency position to a sovereign stress and severe economic downturn in the UK. The affirmation on AXA UK's rating also reflects high parental support from AXA SA (AXA, Aa3 stable).

Aviva, L&G and M&G have strong and resilient business profiles. The groups benefit from having their leading franchise in the UK insurance and savings markets, further supported by their operating performance track records, financial flexibility and non-UK operations, which Moody's estimates contribute around 20% to the groups' revenues. Life insurance new sales volumes are also not driven purely by economic growth levels and are relatively resilient even in a severe economic downturn. But even if new business volumes decline, life insurers can continue to generate earnings, capital and cash on their existing in-force books, which provides stability to their business and financial profiles.

Despite these strengths, Moody's acknowledges these insurance groups' key credit fundamentals (asset quality, capitalisation, profitability and financial flexibility) are, to some extent, still correlated with -- and thus linked to -- the economic and market conditions in the country where they are domiciled and have significant operations. Most notably, Aviva, L&G and to a lesser extent M&G, are susceptible to financial market and investment risks, owing to their high asset leverage (invested asset % of Solvency II own funds) and meaningful exposures to domestic investments.

As such, a significant deterioration in the credit quality of the UK sovereign, could lead to downward pressure on the ratings of Aviva, L&G and M&G. AXA UK's rating could be downgraded as a result of a downgrade of AXA's IFSR or evidence of diminished support from the group.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks on Aviva and L&G reflect the two insurance groups' strong fundamental credit profiles and robust capitalisation. Both Aviva and L&G have manageable direct exposures to UK sovereign debt and robust regulatory solvency ratios, supported by relatively conservative and diverse investment portfolios as well as strong capital generation. Both groups also benefit from relatively low expected volatility in their capital ratios, being only moderately sensitive to financial market movements. As such, in Moody's view, these groups hold sufficient capital buffers to withstand a significant and long-lasting fall in property and equity values, significant ratings migration and/or an increase in investment grade corporate defaults, which could be triggered by a UK sovereign credit stress or default.

The stable outlook on AXA UK reflects high parental support from AXA, which provides additional protection for creditors.

The outlook on M&G remains negative, reflecting the challenges the group faces in strengthening its performance and growing new business volumes to improve its market position in line with similarly rated insurance and asset management peers.

--- ISSUER SPECIFIC ACTIONS

RATINGS AFFIRMED WITH STABLE OUTLOOK

--Aviva Plc

Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 IFSR of Aviva's insurance operating entities and its A2 senior unsecured debt rating, with a stable outlook. This reflects the group's strong capitalisation, well diversified and relatively conservative investment portfolio with asset risk moderated by the prevalence of unit-linked and with-profits products, very well diversified business mix and strong market position in its core markets, which Moody's believes will collectively provide relative stability to Aviva's credit profile despite the deteriorating credit quality of the UK sovereign.

Aviva is focused on growth and transforming the performance in its core markets, after having scaled back its geographic footprint to focus on its three core markets (the UK, Canada and Ireland), emerging as a smaller less diverse group, but with a stronger underlying financial profile and improved operating performance and financial flexibility. While Aviva's narrower scope enables it to focus more resources on strengthening its position in these markets, its diminished geographic diversification leaves it more vulnerable to disruption in its core markets, particularly the UK. We estimate that around 80% of Aviva's revenues are now generated in the UK and Ireland and the majority of investments are likely to be UK asset.

Nonetheless, beyond the reflection of the UK sovereign risk in Aviva's credit profile, Moody's takes into consideration the benefits of Aviva's very strong franchise in the UK and Canadian insurance markets, low product risk and good product diversification, that is supported by the group's strong financial profile and financial flexibility. It also has an exceptional breadth of businesses in the UK, that span insurance, wealth management and retirement markets, with such diversification significantly improving its ability to manage through disruptions in one or more of its business lines.

--AXA Insurance UK Plc

Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 IFSR of AXA UK, with a stable outlook. This reflects its good market position in the UK and Ireland, diversified business profile including a range of retail and commercial general insurance products as well as a top health insurance brand in the UK. AXA UK's financial profile is strong, supported by good asset quality and capitalisation, along with strong and stable profitability. Capitalisation is lower than for some peers because it distributes much of its excess capital up to its parent. AXA UK benefits from implicit support from its parent, AXA, reflecting its strong contribution to AXA's revenues and profits and its strategic importance to the group.

--Legal & General Group Plc

Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 IFSR of L&G's subsidiary Legal and General Assurance Society Limited, with a stable outlook. This reflects the group's strong solvency II ratio, well diversified and relatively conservative investment portfolio and very strong position in the UK life and savings marketplace, which the rating agency believes will collectively provide relative stability to L&G's credit profile despite the deteriorating credit quality of the UK sovereign.

Moody's estimates that at least 80% of L&G's revenues are generated in the UK and around half of investments are in UK assets, meaning the group is not immune to the weakening of the UK sovereign. Nonetheless, beyond the reflection of the UK sovereign risk in L&G's credit profile, Moody's takes into consideration the group's strong competitive position and excellent brand in the UK life and savings market, track record of reporting consistently strong return on capital (ROC), and L&G's relatively conservative and diverse investment portfolio.

In particular, Moody's believes that the Group is very well-placed within the UK bulk purchase annuity market, which saw strong new business volume in 2020 and 2021 despite the economic uncertainties induced by the coronavirus. Moody's expects the bulk purchase annuities (BPA) market to remain one of the best long-term structural growth opportunities across the entire European insurance sector, with L&G continuing to generate meaningful operating capital surplus, which amounted to £1.6 billion for FY2021.

L&G also owns one of Europe's largest asset managers, LGIM, with assets under management of £1.3 trillion at H1 2022, of which 36% are international assets. The majority of LGIM's flows are from institutional investors, which are more resilient to an economic downturn compare with retail flows, with a growing portion also from investors outside the UK. L&G also continues to expand internationally via its US protection and pension risk transfer businesses.

RATINGS AFFIRMED, OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

--M&G plc

Moody's has affirmed the A2 senior unsecured debt rating of M&G Plc and the Aa3 IFSR of PAC, both with negative outlook.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects the group's strong financial profile, underpinned by its strong and resilient capital adequacy, strong asset quality characterized by high quality shareholder assets and significant buffer available to absorb asset price volatility within its with-profits assets, and good financial flexibility and profitability, which Moody's believes will collectively provide relative stability to M&G's credit profile despite the deteriorating credit quality of the UK sovereign. In addition, M&G benefits from two strong brands in the UK market, a leading private debt franchise within the institutional asset management sector, and a solid platform from which to strengthen its market position and new business generation capabilities, including through the recently launched M&G Wealth.

The negative outlook, reflects challenges the group faces in strengthening the performance of its retail savings and asset management divisions and growing new business volumes and profitability sufficient to improve its market position in line with similarly rated insurance and asset management peers. The group's large and well capitalized in-force Heritage business supports its financial profile through significant capital and cashflow generation, which help insulate the group from the effects of deterioration in sovereign credit quality. However the fall-off in new business volumes in prior years and slow rebound from the coronavirus related disruption have highlighted a lack of resilience in the group's franchise and new business generation capabilities that, if unresolved, will lead to weakened earnings power over time, as fee margins remain under pressure and as the Heritage book runs off and opportunities to generate capital and cash flows through management actions diminish.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

--Aviva Plc

Upward pressure is limited given the negative outlook on the Aa3 UK sovereign rating. Nevertheless, the following factors could further improve the resilience of Aviva's ratings: (i) a substantial improvement in the diversification of revenues and profit; (ii) improvements in underlying earnings, as evidenced by return on capital consistently above 10% (adjusted for amortisation of the acquired value in-force and other intangible assets) across the underwriting cycle; (iii) a sustained improvement in financial leverage to below 25% with earnings coverage consistently above 10x; and (iv) sustained stronger capitalisation with a Solvency II ratio (shareholder view) consistently above 200% and with moderate sensitivity to financial market risks.

Aviva's ratings could be downgraded as a result of a further meaningful deterioration in the credit quality of the UK, as evidenced by a multi-notch downgrade of the UK government bond. Downward pressure could also result from: (i) sustained deterioration in Aviva's market position within its core markets; (ii) revenue growth and expense savings falling short of the group's targets, resulting in return on capital consistently below 6% (calculated on a Moody's basis and adjusted for amortisation of the acquired value in-force and other intangible assets); and (iii) a sustained rise in adjusted financial leverage above 30% or total leverage above 35%, a decline in capitalisation resulting for example in a Solvency II ratio (shareholders' view) consistently below 170%.

--AXA Insurance UK plc

Given that AXA UK's IFSR is in line with that of AXA, there is limited upward pressure on its rating outside of an upgrade of AXA. Nonetheless, the following factors could strengthen AXA UK's standalone credit profile: (i) improved underwriting profitability, with a combined ratio sustainably below 95%; and (ii) stronger standalone capitalisation, with a Solvency II coverage ratio sustainably above 170%.

Conversely, AXA UK's rating could be downgraded as a result of a downgrade of AXA's IFSR or evidence of diminished support from the group. The following factors could result in negative pressure on AXA UK's standalone credit profile and possible on its supported IFSR to the extent they were significant: (i) deterioration in profitability with combined ratio consistently above 100%; (ii) significant deterioration in AXA UK's capitalisation, with a Solvency II ratio consistently below 130%; and/or (iii) significant weakening of AXA UK's franchise and market position in the UK and Ireland.

--Legal & General Group Plc

Upward pressure is limited given the negative outlook on the Aa3 UK sovereign rating. Nevertheless, the following factors could further improve the resilience of L&G's ratings: (i) a substantial increase in the geographic diversification of the group's revenues, profits and assets; (ii) adjusted financial leverage and total leverage consistently below 25% and 30% respectively and earnings coverage above 10x; and/or (iii) a material improvement in solvency such that the Group's regulatory solvency coverage is consistently above 200%.

L&G's ratings could be downgraded as a result of a further meaningful deterioration in the credit quality of the UK, as evidenced by a multi-notch downgrade of the UK government bond rating. Downward pressure could also result from: (i) a material deterioration in solvency, such that the Group's Solvency II ratio is consistently below 160%; (ii) a material deterioration of bottom line earnings and underlying profits; and/or (iii) adjusted financial leverage consistently above 30% and earnings coverage below 6x.

--M&G plc

Upward pressure is limited because of the negative outlook for M&G and the negative outlook on the UK sovereign rating. However, the outlook could be stabilized if the group was able to demonstrate a significant improvement in net flows for its retail savings and asset management divisions and further diversification of its sources of new business that would improve resilience of its franchise and new business volumes in the face of future potential market disruptions, whilst maintaining regulatory capital comfortably within its target range.

M&G and/or PAC's ratings could be downgraded as a result of further meaningful deterioration in the credit quality of the UK, as evidenced by a multi-notch downgrade of the UK government bond rating. Downward pressure could also result from: (i) the group's failure to reverse the current net outflows and attract significant growth in new inflows that demonstrate a clear path toward growth in the group's sources of new business outpacing run-off of the Heritage book, or if it fails to grow the group's overall scale; (ii) a deterioration in earnings and capital generation capabilities, with return on capital consistently below 6% (Moody's metric); (iii) financial leverage over 25% with earnings coverage consistently less than 5x (Moody's metric); and/or (iv) a decline in capitalisation resulting for example in a solvency II ratio (shareholders' view) consistently below 150%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Aviva Plc

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A3

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Preferred Stock non-cumulative, affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains stable

Issuer: Aviva International Insurance Limited

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed Aa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains stable

Issuer: Aviva Insurance Limited

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed Aa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains stable

Issuer: Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed Aa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains stable

Issuer: AXA Insurance UK plc

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed Aa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains stable

Issuer: Legal & General Group Plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A3

....Preferred Stock non-cumulative, affirmed Baa2(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Legal & General Finance PLC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Legal and General Assurance Society Limited

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed Aa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: M&G Plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A3(hyb)

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A3

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

Issuer: Prudential Assurance Company Ltd

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength, affirmed Aa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in rating Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited, Legal & General Finance PLC, Legal & General Group Plc, Legal and General Assurance Society Limited, M&G Plc and Prudential Assurance Company Ltd was Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815. The principal methodology used in rating Aviva Insurance Limited, Aviva International Insurance Limited and AXA Insurance UK plc was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 . The principal methodologies used in rating Aviva Plc were Life Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391815 , and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The person who approved Aviva Insurance Limited, Aviva International Insurance Limited, Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited, Aviva Plc, Legal & General Finance PLC, Legal & General Group Plc, Legal and General Assurance Society Limited, M&G Plc and Prudential Assurance Company Ltd credit ratings is Simon James Robin Ainsworth, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved AXA Insurance UK plc credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brandan Holmes
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Simon James Robin Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com