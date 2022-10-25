The affirmation of the Aa3 IFSR of Aviva's, L&G's and M&G's insurance subsidiaries reflects these group's strong solvency positions, manageable direct exposure to UK government bonds as well as the resilience of their revenues, operating profit, assets and solvency position to a sovereign stress and severe economic downturn in the UK. The affirmation on AXA UK's rating also reflects high parental support from AXA SA (AXA, Aa3 stable).

Aviva, L&G and M&G have strong and resilient business profiles. The groups benefit from having their leading franchise in the UK insurance and savings markets, further supported by their operating performance track records, financial flexibility and non-UK operations, which Moody's estimates contribute around 20% to the groups' revenues. Life insurance new sales volumes are also not driven purely by economic growth levels and are relatively resilient even in a severe economic downturn. But even if new business volumes decline, life insurers can continue to generate earnings, capital and cash on their existing in-force books, which provides stability to their business and financial profiles.

Despite these strengths, Moody's acknowledges these insurance groups' key credit fundamentals (asset quality, capitalisation, profitability and financial flexibility) are, to some extent, still correlated with -- and thus linked to -- the economic and market conditions in the country where they are domiciled and have significant operations. Most notably, Aviva, L&G and to a lesser extent M&G, are susceptible to financial market and investment risks, owing to their high asset leverage (invested asset % of Solvency II own funds) and meaningful exposures to domestic investments.

As such, a significant deterioration in the credit quality of the UK sovereign, could lead to downward pressure on the ratings of Aviva, L&G and M&G. AXA UK's rating could be downgraded as a result of a downgrade of AXA's IFSR or evidence of diminished support from the group.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks on Aviva and L&G reflect the two insurance groups' strong fundamental credit profiles and robust capitalisation. Both Aviva and L&G have manageable direct exposures to UK sovereign debt and robust regulatory solvency ratios, supported by relatively conservative and diverse investment portfolios as well as strong capital generation. Both groups also benefit from relatively low expected volatility in their capital ratios, being only moderately sensitive to financial market movements. As such, in Moody's view, these groups hold sufficient capital buffers to withstand a significant and long-lasting fall in property and equity values, significant ratings migration and/or an increase in investment grade corporate defaults, which could be triggered by a UK sovereign credit stress or default.

The stable outlook on AXA UK reflects high parental support from AXA, which provides additional protection for creditors.

The outlook on M&G remains negative, reflecting the challenges the group faces in strengthening its performance and growing new business volumes to improve its market position in line with similarly rated insurance and asset management peers.

--- ISSUER SPECIFIC ACTIONS

RATINGS AFFIRMED WITH STABLE OUTLOOK

--Aviva Plc

Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 IFSR of Aviva's insurance operating entities and its A2 senior unsecured debt rating, with a stable outlook. This reflects the group's strong capitalisation, well diversified and relatively conservative investment portfolio with asset risk moderated by the prevalence of unit-linked and with-profits products, very well diversified business mix and strong market position in its core markets, which Moody's believes will collectively provide relative stability to Aviva's credit profile despite the deteriorating credit quality of the UK sovereign.

Aviva is focused on growth and transforming the performance in its core markets, after having scaled back its geographic footprint to focus on its three core markets (the UK, Canada and Ireland), emerging as a smaller less diverse group, but with a stronger underlying financial profile and improved operating performance and financial flexibility. While Aviva's narrower scope enables it to focus more resources on strengthening its position in these markets, its diminished geographic diversification leaves it more vulnerable to disruption in its core markets, particularly the UK. We estimate that around 80% of Aviva's revenues are now generated in the UK and Ireland and the majority of investments are likely to be UK asset.

Nonetheless, beyond the reflection of the UK sovereign risk in Aviva's credit profile, Moody's takes into consideration the benefits of Aviva's very strong franchise in the UK and Canadian insurance markets, low product risk and good product diversification, that is supported by the group's strong financial profile and financial flexibility. It also has an exceptional breadth of businesses in the UK, that span insurance, wealth management and retirement markets, with such diversification significantly improving its ability to manage through disruptions in one or more of its business lines.

--AXA Insurance UK Plc

Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 IFSR of AXA UK, with a stable outlook. This reflects its good market position in the UK and Ireland, diversified business profile including a range of retail and commercial general insurance products as well as a top health insurance brand in the UK. AXA UK's financial profile is strong, supported by good asset quality and capitalisation, along with strong and stable profitability. Capitalisation is lower than for some peers because it distributes much of its excess capital up to its parent. AXA UK benefits from implicit support from its parent, AXA, reflecting its strong contribution to AXA's revenues and profits and its strategic importance to the group.

--Legal & General Group Plc

Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 IFSR of L&G's subsidiary Legal and General Assurance Society Limited, with a stable outlook. This reflects the group's strong solvency II ratio, well diversified and relatively conservative investment portfolio and very strong position in the UK life and savings marketplace, which the rating agency believes will collectively provide relative stability to L&G's credit profile despite the deteriorating credit quality of the UK sovereign.

Moody's estimates that at least 80% of L&G's revenues are generated in the UK and around half of investments are in UK assets, meaning the group is not immune to the weakening of the UK sovereign. Nonetheless, beyond the reflection of the UK sovereign risk in L&G's credit profile, Moody's takes into consideration the group's strong competitive position and excellent brand in the UK life and savings market, track record of reporting consistently strong return on capital (ROC), and L&G's relatively conservative and diverse investment portfolio.

In particular, Moody's believes that the Group is very well-placed within the UK bulk purchase annuity market, which saw strong new business volume in 2020 and 2021 despite the economic uncertainties induced by the coronavirus. Moody's expects the bulk purchase annuities (BPA) market to remain one of the best long-term structural growth opportunities across the entire European insurance sector, with L&G continuing to generate meaningful operating capital surplus, which amounted to £1.6 billion for FY2021.

L&G also owns one of Europe's largest asset managers, LGIM, with assets under management of £1.3 trillion at H1 2022, of which 36% are international assets. The majority of LGIM's flows are from institutional investors, which are more resilient to an economic downturn compare with retail flows, with a growing portion also from investors outside the UK. L&G also continues to expand internationally via its US protection and pension risk transfer businesses.

RATINGS AFFIRMED, OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

--M&G plc

Moody's has affirmed the A2 senior unsecured debt rating of M&G Plc and the Aa3 IFSR of PAC, both with negative outlook.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects the group's strong financial profile, underpinned by its strong and resilient capital adequacy, strong asset quality characterized by high quality shareholder assets and significant buffer available to absorb asset price volatility within its with-profits assets, and good financial flexibility and profitability, which Moody's believes will collectively provide relative stability to M&G's credit profile despite the deteriorating credit quality of the UK sovereign. In addition, M&G benefits from two strong brands in the UK market, a leading private debt franchise within the institutional asset management sector, and a solid platform from which to strengthen its market position and new business generation capabilities, including through the recently launched M&G Wealth.

The negative outlook, reflects challenges the group faces in strengthening the performance of its retail savings and asset management divisions and growing new business volumes and profitability sufficient to improve its market position in line with similarly rated insurance and asset management peers. The group's large and well capitalized in-force Heritage business supports its financial profile through significant capital and cashflow generation, which help insulate the group from the effects of deterioration in sovereign credit quality. However the fall-off in new business volumes in prior years and slow rebound from the coronavirus related disruption have highlighted a lack of resilience in the group's franchise and new business generation capabilities that, if unresolved, will lead to weakened earnings power over time, as fee margins remain under pressure and as the Heritage book runs off and opportunities to generate capital and cash flows through management actions diminish.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

--Aviva Plc

Upward pressure is limited given the negative outlook on the Aa3 UK sovereign rating. Nevertheless, the following factors could further improve the resilience of Aviva's ratings: (i) a substantial improvement in the diversification of revenues and profit; (ii) improvements in underlying earnings, as evidenced by return on capital consistently above 10% (adjusted for amortisation of the acquired value in-force and other intangible assets) across the underwriting cycle; (iii) a sustained improvement in financial leverage to below 25% with earnings coverage consistently above 10x; and (iv) sustained stronger capitalisation with a Solvency II ratio (shareholder view) consistently above 200% and with moderate sensitivity to financial market risks.

Aviva's ratings could be downgraded as a result of a further meaningful deterioration in the credit quality of the UK, as evidenced by a multi-notch downgrade of the UK government bond. Downward pressure could also result from: (i) sustained deterioration in Aviva's market position within its core markets; (ii) revenue growth and expense savings falling short of the group's targets, resulting in return on capital consistently below 6% (calculated on a Moody's basis and adjusted for amortisation of the acquired value in-force and other intangible assets); and (iii) a sustained rise in adjusted financial leverage above 30% or total leverage above 35%, a decline in capitalisation resulting for example in a Solvency II ratio (shareholders' view) consistently below 170%.

--AXA Insurance UK plc

Given that AXA UK's IFSR is in line with that of AXA, there is limited upward pressure on its rating outside of an upgrade of AXA. Nonetheless, the following factors could strengthen AXA UK's standalone credit profile: (i) improved underwriting profitability, with a combined ratio sustainably below 95%; and (ii) stronger standalone capitalisation, with a Solvency II coverage ratio sustainably above 170%.

Conversely, AXA UK's rating could be downgraded as a result of a downgrade of AXA's IFSR or evidence of diminished support from the group. The following factors could result in negative pressure on AXA UK's standalone credit profile and possible on its supported IFSR to the extent they were significant: (i) deterioration in profitability with combined ratio consistently above 100%; (ii) significant deterioration in AXA UK's capitalisation, with a Solvency II ratio consistently below 130%; and/or (iii) significant weakening of AXA UK's franchise and market position in the UK and Ireland.

--Legal & General Group Plc

Upward pressure is limited given the negative outlook on the Aa3 UK sovereign rating. Nevertheless, the following factors could further improve the resilience of L&G's ratings: (i) a substantial increase in the geographic diversification of the group's revenues, profits and assets; (ii) adjusted financial leverage and total leverage consistently below 25% and 30% respectively and earnings coverage above 10x; and/or (iii) a material improvement in solvency such that the Group's regulatory solvency coverage is consistently above 200%.

L&G's ratings could be downgraded as a result of a further meaningful deterioration in the credit quality of the UK, as evidenced by a multi-notch downgrade of the UK government bond rating. Downward pressure could also result from: (i) a material deterioration in solvency, such that the Group's Solvency II ratio is consistently below 160%; (ii) a material deterioration of bottom line earnings and underlying profits; and/or (iii) adjusted financial leverage consistently above 30% and earnings coverage below 6x.

--M&G plc

Upward pressure is limited because of the negative outlook for M&G and the negative outlook on the UK sovereign rating. However, the outlook could be stabilized if the group was able to demonstrate a significant improvement in net flows for its retail savings and asset management divisions and further diversification of its sources of new business that would improve resilience of its franchise and new business volumes in the face of future potential market disruptions, whilst maintaining regulatory capital comfortably within its target range.

M&G and/or PAC's ratings could be downgraded as a result of further meaningful deterioration in the credit quality of the UK, as evidenced by a multi-notch downgrade of the UK government bond rating. Downward pressure could also result from: (i) the group's failure to reverse the current net outflows and attract significant growth in new inflows that demonstrate a clear path toward growth in the group's sources of new business outpacing run-off of the Heritage book, or if it fails to grow the group's overall scale; (ii) a deterioration in earnings and capital generation capabilities, with return on capital consistently below 6% (Moody's metric); (iii) financial leverage over 25% with earnings coverage consistently less than 5x (Moody's metric); and/or (iv) a decline in capitalisation resulting for example in a solvency II ratio (shareholders' view) consistently below 150%.

