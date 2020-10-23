Moody's affirms four and confirms three CMBS classes of BHP 2019-BXHP

Approximately $288 million of structured securities affected
New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings
of four classes and confirmed the ratings on three classes in BHP Trust
2019-BXHP, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2019-BXHP as follows:
Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 29,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 29,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 29,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 29,
2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. F, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. HRR, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on Cl. A, Cl. B, Cl. C and
Cl. D, were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics,
including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, are within
acceptable ranges due to the release and significant paydown from the
Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property. The ratings on Cl.
E, Cl. F and Cl. HRR were confirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, are within acceptable ranges due to the release and significant
paydown from the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property. The
paydown of approximately $127 million (31% of original pool
balance) well exceeded the allocated loan amount plus the 5% Release
Price Premium, helping to offset the performance declines of the
remaining collateral.
These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020 for Cl. E, Cl. F and Cl. HRR.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of pool paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance
or an improvement in loan performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan or increase in interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the October 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
certificate balance has been reduced to $288 million from $415
million at securitization due to the release and paydown of the Residence
Inn Arlington Pentagon property. The certificates are now collateralized
by a 5-year (including three one-year extension options),
interest only, floating-rate loan backed by a first lien
commercial mortgage related to 26 select service hotels totaling 3,382
guest rooms across 11 states.
The US lodging sector neared its cyclical peak in 2018 and 2019.
During this time US hotels experienced slowing RevPAR growth rates and
some net cash flow (NCF) erosions due to expenses increasing faster than
revenues. For full year 2020 NCF, we expect a significant
drop due to coronavirus outbreak induced property closures and travel
restrictions that were put into effect in the first half of the year and
the negative impact from those measures. In the foreseeable future,
we expect demand for lodging in leisure drive-to destinations to
lead the recovery, followed by the return of corporate transient
segment in 2021. Due to the length and the magnitude of the disruption,
we do not expect hotel performance to return to pre-COVID levels
in the near future and the pace of recovery to vary depending on the property's
primary market segment and location.
The portfolio's NCF for the trailing twelve month period ending in June
2020 was $34.8 million (including the Residence Inn Arlington
Pentagon property), down significantly from $51.1
million achieved in 2019. Moody's stabilized NCF is $35.1
million and reflects the release of the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon
property from the portfolio as well as the distress caused by the coronavirus
outbreak. Due to the sharp decline in recent NCF, the release
of the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property resulted in a Low Debt
Yield Release as defined in the Loan Agreement. As a result of
the Low Debt Yield Release, the paydown required from the release
was approximately $127 million, which well exceeded the allocated
loan amount plus the 5% Release Price Premium. The significant
paydown helped to offset the negative effects of the decline in the portfolio's
NCF. The loan has remained current as of the October 2020 distribution
date.
The first mortgage balance represents a Moody's stabilized LTV of 94%.
Moody's first mortgage stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is
1.32X. However, these metrics are based on stabilized
NCF levels that reflect return of both leisure and corporate demand for
lodging. There are no losses outstanding as of the current distribution
date but there are $18 of Distributable Certificate Interest Adjustment
affecting Cl. HRR.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
