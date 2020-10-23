Moody's affirms four and confirms three CMBS classes of BHP 2019-BXHP

Approximately $288 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of four classes and confirmed the ratings on three classes in BHP Trust 2019-BXHP, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-BXHP as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. HRR, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. A, Cl. B, Cl. C and Cl. D, were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges due to the release and significant paydown from the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property. The ratings on Cl. E, Cl. F and Cl. HRR were confirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges due to the release and significant paydown from the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property. The paydown of approximately $127 million (31% of original pool balance) well exceeded the allocated loan amount plus the 5% Release Price Premium, helping to offset the performance declines of the remaining collateral.

These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020 for Cl. E, Cl. F and Cl. HRR.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of pool paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the loan or increase in interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's certificate balance has been reduced to $288 million from $415 million at securitization due to the release and paydown of the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property. The certificates are now collateralized by a 5-year (including three one-year extension options), interest only, floating-rate loan backed by a first lien commercial mortgage related to 26 select service hotels totaling 3,382 guest rooms across 11 states.

The US lodging sector neared its cyclical peak in 2018 and 2019. During this time US hotels experienced slowing RevPAR growth rates and some net cash flow (NCF) erosions due to expenses increasing faster than revenues. For full year 2020 NCF, we expect a significant drop due to coronavirus outbreak induced property closures and travel restrictions that were put into effect in the first half of the year and the negative impact from those measures. In the foreseeable future, we expect demand for lodging in leisure drive-to destinations to lead the recovery, followed by the return of corporate transient segment in 2021. Due to the length and the magnitude of the disruption, we do not expect hotel performance to return to pre-COVID levels in the near future and the pace of recovery to vary depending on the property's primary market segment and location.

The portfolio's NCF for the trailing twelve month period ending in June 2020 was $34.8 million (including the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property), down significantly from $51.1 million achieved in 2019. Moody's stabilized NCF is $35.1 million and reflects the release of the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property from the portfolio as well as the distress caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the sharp decline in recent NCF, the release of the Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon property resulted in a Low Debt Yield Release as defined in the Loan Agreement. As a result of the Low Debt Yield Release, the paydown required from the release was approximately $127 million, which well exceeded the allocated loan amount plus the 5% Release Price Premium. The significant paydown helped to offset the negative effects of the decline in the portfolio's NCF. The loan has remained current as of the October 2020 distribution date.

The first mortgage balance represents a Moody's stabilized LTV of 94%. Moody's first mortgage stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 1.32X. However, these metrics are based on stabilized NCF levels that reflect return of both leisure and corporate demand for lodging. There are no losses outstanding as of the current distribution date but there are $18 of Distributable Certificate Interest Adjustment affecting Cl. HRR.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

EunJee EJ Park

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

