Moody's affirms four and downgrades five classes of GSMS 2013-GC13

Approximately $931 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-GC13 ("GSMS 2013-GC13"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GC13 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Class

*Reflects Exchangable Class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because of the credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to higher realized and anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans. The two largest specially serviced loans, Mall St. Matthews (11.7% of the pool) and Crossroads Center (7.9% of the pool), are secured by regional mall loans that have experienced declining net operating income (NOI) in 2020 and were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The third largest specially serviced loan, the Holiday Inn -- 6th Avenue (6.4% of the pool), is secured by a limited service hotel in Manhattan in which the property did not generate enough cash flow to cover operating expenses for much of 2020.

The rating on one IO class was downgraded based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on class PEZ was downgraded due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact on the ongoing performance of commercial real estate as the US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors, including the rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption and an accommodative central bank policy. However, specific sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales at certain retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 15.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 12.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 12.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 10.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 15, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 18% to $1.09 billion from $1.33 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 62 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58% of the pool. Twenty-two loans, constituting 22.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 11, compared to a Herf of 13 at Moody's last review.

Five loans, constituting 10.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans, constituting 28% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All four of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Mall St. Matthews Loan ($128.4 million -- 11.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $163.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 670,376 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.02 million SF super-regional mall located in Louisville, Kentucky. The property is anchored by Dillard's, Dillard's Men & Home, and J.C. Penney, with J.C. Penney included as part of the collateral. The property is also anchored by a Dave & Busters that replaced a former Forever 21. The Oxmoor Center is the closest competition and targets a slightly more affluent demographic. The collateral was 91% leased as of September 2021, compared to 97% leased as of December 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 as the borrower was unable to refinance the loan prior to the loan maturity date in June 2020. The appraised value as of August 2021 was $83 million, a 70% decline from the securitization appraised value of $280 million. The loan has recognized an appraisal reduction of 54%.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Crossroads Center Loan ($86.6 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 766,213 SF component of an 895,488 SF super-regional mall located in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. The mall is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Target, H&M, and Scheels All Sports. A former Sears space was replaced by HomeGoods and DSW Shoes. The collateral was 87% leased as of June 2020, compared to 81% as of December 2018 and 98% as of December 2017. The loan transferred to special servicing due to imminent default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The loan is 30+ days delinquent, and the borrower is unwilling to inject additional funds into the loan but is willing to manage the property. The property was appraised at $52.7 million in November 2020 compared to $165 million at securitization. The loan has recognized an appraisal reduction of 46%. A cash lock box is being implemented. The borrower is remitting all excess property level cash flow.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn -- 6th Avenue Loan ($70.8 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 226 room hotel located on West 26th Street between 6th and 7th avenues in New York, New York. The average room size is 250 SF and the hotel features a business center, fitness center, and food and beverage services. Property performance declined in 2019 with year-end NOI 23% lower than in 2018. In 2019, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) had declined to 1.13X from 1.78X. The property did not generate enough cash flow to cover operating expenses for 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2021 due to payment default and the loan is now 90+ days delinquent.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loans, constituting less than 1% of the pool. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $135.6 million for the specially serviced and troubled loans (a 44% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 88% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.75X and 1.13X, respectively, compared to 1.72X and 1.11X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 24% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 11 West 42nd Street Loan ($150.0 million -- 13.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $300.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 33-story office building located in the Grand Central submarket of Manhattan, New York. The largest tenant, Michael Kors, has more than doubled its presence at the property since securitization and accounts for 28% of the net rentable area (NRA) with a lease expiration in March 2025. The second largest tenant, CIT Group (22% of NRA), renewed the majority of its space through May 2034. As of June 2021, the property was 88% occupied compared to 90% in March 2019 and 91% in December 2017. The loan is interest-only through its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 0.95X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Plaza America Towers III & IV Loan ($86.9 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which is secured by two office towers located in Reston, Virginia approximately 20 miles west of Washington, DC. The property was 85% leased as of September 2021, compared to 95% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.88X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Pinnacle in Kierland Phase IV Loan ($30.0 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a six-story class A office building located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The property was 97% leased as of June 2021, compared to 93% at securitization. Two of the top three tenants have lease expirations in 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 87% and 1.21X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

