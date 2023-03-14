Moody's affirms four and downgrades five classes of WFRBS 2013-C13

Approximately $325 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C13, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C13 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed B2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2022 Affirmed A2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the three P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the four P&I classes were downgraded due to anticipated losses from the specially serviced and troubled loans. Specially serviced loans comprise 25% of the pool balance and the largest loan in special servicing is the 301 South College Street (22.0% of the pool) which has experienced performance deterioration as a result of decline in occupancy. Furthermore, all of the remaining mortgage loans mature by May 2023 and interest shortfalls may increase if the performance of the specially serviced or troubled loans declines further or other loans are unable to pay off at their scheduled maturity dates.

The ratings on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The ratings on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 59% to $352.2 million from $876.7 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 46 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 22% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55.8% of the pool. Four loans, constituting 2.6% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Twenty-One loans, constituting 27.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 8, compared to 14 at Moody's last review.

As of the February remittance report, loans representing 97% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1.5% were 90+ days delinquent, and 1.5% were REO.

Twenty-two loans, constituting 47% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which 3 loans, representing 5% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

There have been no loans liquidated from the pool. Three loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the 301 South College Street Loan ($77.5 million – 22.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $159.5 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 988,646 square foot (SF) Class A office tower located in the central business district of Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was 99% leased as of March 2020, however, the largest tenant, Wells Fargo, recently downsized their space significantly. The tenant previously leased 69% of the net rentable area (NRA), however the new lease was for 27% of the NRA, which caused occupancy to drop to 55% as of September 2022. A reserve is in place that is trapping excess cash for all terminated space or space being vacated upon expiration and the current balance is $14.6 million. The borrower made a significant capital improvement to the property during the pandemic by renovating /modernizing the Mall and Plaza level (Lobby-common area) of the building. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2023, and matures in May 2023. The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by hotels, where property performance has deteriorated significantly in relation to business disruptions from the pandemic. Moody's estimates an aggregate $38.9 million loss for the specially serviced loans (44% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2022 operating results for 37% of the pool, and full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 82%, compared to 93% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 2.06X and 1.29X, respectively, compared to 1.86X and 1.19X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

There are four loans with a structured credit assessment ($9.2 million – 2.6% of the pool), which are secured by multifamily cooperative properties located in New York.

The top three conduit loans represent 18.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 825-845 Lincoln Road Loan ($30 million – 8.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 38,843 SF retail property located in Lincoln Road Mall, an eight-block retail corridor within walking distance from the Atlantic Ocean and some of South Beach's high-end hotels, including the Ritz-Carlton, The Delano, and The Shore Club. As of the June 2022 rent roll, the property was 100% leased to six tenants, including CB2 (15,200 SF, 39% of the NRA), Urban Outfitters (13,126 SF, 34% of the NRA), and American Eagle (4,500 SF, 12% of the NRA). The Urban Outfitters space serves as a flagship store for the retailer. Property performance has improved from securitization due to higher rental revenues. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 71% and 1.26X, the same as at last review.

The second largest loan is the Bimbo Bakeries Distribution Center Loan ($22.5 million – 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 7.35- acre parcel containing approximately 38,964 SF of warehouse space, 11,558 SF of office space and 6,444 SF of truck repair garage space located in Queens, New York. The property is occupied in its entirety by Bimbo Bakeries USA under Maspeth Holding LLC through February 2028 with three, 10-year extension options. The lease is triple-net with no termination options and an 18-month renewal notice period. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR is 82% and 1.17X, unchanged from last review.

The third largest loan is the Southport Commons Loan ($12.6 million – 3.6% of the pool), which is secured by an anchored retail center containing approximately 200,056 SF located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The property was built in 2001 and provides approximately 1,182 surface parking. The property is anchored by Kohl's (43.28% NRA) and shadow anchored by Target and Home Depot, which are not part of the collateral. Property performance has declined since 2019 as a result of a decline in occupancy. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 92% and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 86% and 1.21X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Blake Woon

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

