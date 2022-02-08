Moody's affirms four and downgrades four classes of COMM 2012-CCRE4

Approximately $778.6 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on four
classes in COMM 2012-CCRE4 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE4 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on
Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Feb 17,
2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Feb 17,
2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 17,
2021 Downgraded to C (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously
on Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)
*Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. A-M,
Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to higher anticipated
losses and increased interest shortfall concerns due to the exposure to
specially serviced and troubled loans secured by regional malls with continued
declines in performance. As of the January 2022 remittance report,
the specially serviced loan, Emerald Square Mall (4.3%
of the pool), is last paid through March 2021 and an appraisal reduction
of approximately 64% of its outstanding loan balance has been recognized.
The pool also includes Eastview Mall and Commons (15.4%),
which has also experienced annual declines in NOI since 2018 and was identified
as a troubled loan. Furthermore, the pool faces increased
refinance risk as all the remaining loans mature by November 2022.
The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-SB and A-3,
were affirmed because of their significant credit support in connection
with the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR).
The rating on Cl. D was affirmed because the rating is consistent
with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class D
has already experienced a 4% loss from previously liquidated loans.
The rating on one Interest-Only (IO) class, Cl. X-A,
was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.
The rating on Cl. X-B was downgraded due to a decline in
the credit quality of its referenced classes.
Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped
the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue
to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate.
We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against
COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols.
Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable
and economic prospects will vary.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.1%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 18.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 14.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 14.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average
of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest
rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only
classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254
and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US
and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations
Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254,
"Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 30% to $778.6
million from $1.11 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 36 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 16% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61% of the pool.
Thirteen loans, constituting 24% of the pool, have
defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of nine,
compared to 11 at Moody's last review.
As of the January 2021 remittance report, loans representing 96%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments
and 4% were greater than 90 days delinquent. All of the
remaining loans in the pool have a maturity date on or prior to November
2022.
Six loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing
20% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan
modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property.
The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines
established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting
package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction,
the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $74.2 million (for an average loss severity
of 91%). This includes the Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas
loan which liquidated with a 100% loss severity based on the balance
at disposition.
One loan, the Emerald Square Mall Loan ($33.1 million
-- 4.3% of the pool), is currently in
special servicing and represents a pari passu portion of a $95.2
million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 564,501 SF
portion of a 1,022,923 SF enclosed super-regional mall
in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. The mall is anchored by
a Macy's, Macy's Home and J.C. Penney, of which
only J.C. Penney is collateral for the loan. There
was also a non-collateral Sears which closed in 2021. The
property's performance has declined annually since securitization due
to lower rental revenues and the 2019 NOI was 26% lower than in
2012. Furthermore, the loan's DSCR was below 1.00X
in 2020 and for the first three months of 2021. As of December
2021, collateral and inline occupancy were 73% and 59%,
respectively, compared to 75% and 63%, respectively,
in September 2020. The mall temporarily closed due to the coronavirus
outbreak and re-opened in June 2020. The loan has been in
special servicing since June 2020 due to imminent monetary default and
the loan is last paid through its March 2021 payment date. A receiver
was appointed in late 2020 and a full cash sweep remains in place.
The special servicer indicated they are evaluating all resolution options.
The loan has amortized by over 17% since securitization,
however, the property's value has significantly declined from
securitization and based on an August 2021 appraisal value, the
loan has recognized a 64% appraisal reduction as of the January
2022 remittance statement. Moody's expects a significant loss on
this loan.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing
loan, the Eastview Mall and Commons loan (15% of the pool),
which is further discussed below. Moody's has estimated an aggregate
loss of $75.2 million (a 49% expected loss on average)
from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 98%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, unchanged
from Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component
excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and
CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's
net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12%
to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding
hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020.
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.80X and 1.20X,
respectively, compared to 1.81X and 1.20X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three performing loans represent 33% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is The Prince Building Loan ($125.0 million
-- 16.1% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $200.0 million mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in a 12-story
retail and office building, totaling 355,000 SF and located
in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. The property contains 69,346
SF of retail space and 285,257 SF of office space. The property's
NOI has generally declined since securitization due to slightly lower
rental revenues and significant increases in operating expenses.
However, the property has benefited from recent leasing and was
92% leased as of September 2021, compared to 91% in
December 2019. The property's revenues in 2020 and 2021 were
impacted by rent abatement periods of several new tenants as well as rent
deferral agreements due to the pandemic. The loan is interest only
throughout its entire term and matures in October 2022. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.81X, respectively,
unchanged from the last review.
The second largest loan is the Eastview Mall and Commons Loan ($120.0
million -- 15.4% of the pool), which
represents a pari-passu portion of a $210.0 million
mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 725,000 SF portion
of a 1.4 million super-regional mall and an 86,000
SF portion of a 341,000 SF adjacent retail power center.
The property is located in Victor, New York, approximately
15 miles southeast of Rochester. The Eastview Commons portion is
a power center with major tenants including Best Buy, Staples and
Old Navy with non-collateral anchors of Target & Home Depot.
The Eastview Mall's non-collateral anchors include Macy's,
Von Maur, and JC Penney. Non-collateral anchor tenant,
Sears, vacated in 2018 but was reported to be backfilled by a Dicks
Sporting Goods during 2021. Another non-collateral anchor
tenant, Lord & Taylor, declared bankruptcy and closed
their store in early 2021. The total mall, including the
non-collateral anchors, was approximately 89% leased
as of September 2021, compared to 93% in June 2020.
The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since
2018 due primarily to the lower rental revenues, and the annualized
NOI as of September 2021 was 33% lower than in 2012. The
mall is considered to be the dominant mall in the area; however,
property performance has further declined with a September 2021 NOI DSCR
of 1.37X compared to 1.81X in 2019 and 2.01X in 2018.
The loan previously transferred to special servicing in June 2020 but
was ultimately brought current and returned to the master servicer as
a corrected loan in July 2020. The loan is interest only for its
entire term and matures in September 2022. Due to the property's
decline in performance, current market conditions for regional malls
and the loan's upcoming maturity date in September 2022, Moody's
has identified this as a troubled loan.
The third largest loan is the TMI Hospitality Portfolio Loan ($35.4
million -- 4.5% of the pool), which
is secured by a portfolio of five limited service and five extended stay
hotels located across six states (Texas, Illinois, Michigan,
South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota). The portfolio is
represented by Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield Inn, Fairfield
Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites.
Through year-end 2019 the property's performance had improved since
securitization due to the increased revenue per available room (RevPAR)
outpacing increased operating expenses. However, the property's
operations were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 the
special servicer consented to the use of reserves to make debt service
payments from June through August and to temporarily defer the funding
of such reserves. The portfolio performance began to rebound in
2021 and for the trailing twelve-month period ending September
2021 the portfolio's NOI DSCR was 1.12X, compared to 0.61X
in 2020 and 2.35X in 2019. The loan has amortized by 23%
since securitization and remained current on its debt service payments
subsequent to the payment relief described above. The loan matures
in October 2022 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and
1.26X, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fred Kasimov
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653