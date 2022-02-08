Moody's affirms four and downgrades four classes of COMM 2012-CCRE4

Approximately $778.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in COMM 2012-CCRE4 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE4 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

*Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. A-M, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall concerns due to the exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans secured by regional malls with continued declines in performance. As of the January 2022 remittance report, the specially serviced loan, Emerald Square Mall (4.3% of the pool), is last paid through March 2021 and an appraisal reduction of approximately 64% of its outstanding loan balance has been recognized. The pool also includes Eastview Mall and Commons (15.4%), which has also experienced annual declines in NOI since 2018 and was identified as a troubled loan. Furthermore, the pool faces increased refinance risk as all the remaining loans mature by November 2022.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-SB and A-3, were affirmed because of their significant credit support in connection with the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR).

The rating on Cl. D was affirmed because the rating is consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class D has already experienced a 4% loss from previously liquidated loans.

The rating on one Interest-Only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on Cl. X-B was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 18.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 14.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 14.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 30% to $778.6 million from $1.11 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 36 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 16% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61% of the pool. Thirteen loans, constituting 24% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of nine, compared to 11 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2021 remittance report, loans representing 96% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 4% were greater than 90 days delinquent. All of the remaining loans in the pool have a maturity date on or prior to November 2022.

Six loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 20% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $74.2 million (for an average loss severity of 91%). This includes the Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas loan which liquidated with a 100% loss severity based on the balance at disposition.

One loan, the Emerald Square Mall Loan ($33.1 million -- 4.3% of the pool), is currently in special servicing and represents a pari passu portion of a $95.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 564,501 SF portion of a 1,022,923 SF enclosed super-regional mall in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. The mall is anchored by a Macy's, Macy's Home and J.C. Penney, of which only J.C. Penney is collateral for the loan. There was also a non-collateral Sears which closed in 2021. The property's performance has declined annually since securitization due to lower rental revenues and the 2019 NOI was 26% lower than in 2012. Furthermore, the loan's DSCR was below 1.00X in 2020 and for the first three months of 2021. As of December 2021, collateral and inline occupancy were 73% and 59%, respectively, compared to 75% and 63%, respectively, in September 2020. The mall temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and re-opened in June 2020. The loan has been in special servicing since June 2020 due to imminent monetary default and the loan is last paid through its March 2021 payment date. A receiver was appointed in late 2020 and a full cash sweep remains in place. The special servicer indicated they are evaluating all resolution options. The loan has amortized by over 17% since securitization, however, the property's value has significantly declined from securitization and based on an August 2021 appraisal value, the loan has recognized a 64% appraisal reduction as of the January 2022 remittance statement. Moody's expects a significant loss on this loan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the Eastview Mall and Commons loan (15% of the pool), which is further discussed below. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $75.2 million (a 49% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 98%, unchanged from Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.80X and 1.20X, respectively, compared to 1.81X and 1.20X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 33% of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Prince Building Loan ($125.0 million -- 16.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $200.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in a 12-story retail and office building, totaling 355,000 SF and located in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. The property contains 69,346 SF of retail space and 285,257 SF of office space. The property's NOI has generally declined since securitization due to slightly lower rental revenues and significant increases in operating expenses. However, the property has benefited from recent leasing and was 92% leased as of September 2021, compared to 91% in December 2019. The property's revenues in 2020 and 2021 were impacted by rent abatement periods of several new tenants as well as rent deferral agreements due to the pandemic. The loan is interest only throughout its entire term and matures in October 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.81X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The second largest loan is the Eastview Mall and Commons Loan ($120.0 million -- 15.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $210.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 725,000 SF portion of a 1.4 million super-regional mall and an 86,000 SF portion of a 341,000 SF adjacent retail power center. The property is located in Victor, New York, approximately 15 miles southeast of Rochester. The Eastview Commons portion is a power center with major tenants including Best Buy, Staples and Old Navy with non-collateral anchors of Target & Home Depot. The Eastview Mall's non-collateral anchors include Macy's, Von Maur, and JC Penney. Non-collateral anchor tenant, Sears, vacated in 2018 but was reported to be backfilled by a Dicks Sporting Goods during 2021. Another non-collateral anchor tenant, Lord & Taylor, declared bankruptcy and closed their store in early 2021. The total mall, including the non-collateral anchors, was approximately 89% leased as of September 2021, compared to 93% in June 2020. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2018 due primarily to the lower rental revenues, and the annualized NOI as of September 2021 was 33% lower than in 2012. The mall is considered to be the dominant mall in the area; however, property performance has further declined with a September 2021 NOI DSCR of 1.37X compared to 1.81X in 2019 and 2.01X in 2018. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in June 2020 but was ultimately brought current and returned to the master servicer as a corrected loan in July 2020. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in September 2022. Due to the property's decline in performance, current market conditions for regional malls and the loan's upcoming maturity date in September 2022, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the TMI Hospitality Portfolio Loan ($35.4 million -- 4.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of five limited service and five extended stay hotels located across six states (Texas, Illinois, Michigan, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota). The portfolio is represented by Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites. Through year-end 2019 the property's performance had improved since securitization due to the increased revenue per available room (RevPAR) outpacing increased operating expenses. However, the property's operations were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 the special servicer consented to the use of reserves to make debt service payments from June through August and to temporarily defer the funding of such reserves. The portfolio performance began to rebound in 2021 and for the trailing twelve-month period ending September 2021 the portfolio's NOI DSCR was 1.12X, compared to 0.61X in 2020 and 2.35X in 2019. The loan has amortized by 23% since securitization and remained current on its debt service payments subsequent to the payment relief described above. The loan matures in October 2022 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 1.26X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

