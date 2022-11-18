Moody's affirms four and downgrades four classes of COMM 2013-CCRE12

Approximately $779 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in COMM 2013-CCRE12 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Mar 29, 2022 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. Additionally, defeasance now makes up 31.5% of the remaining pool balance.

The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased risk of interest shortfalls due to the exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans and the potential refinance challenges for certain poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates. Six loans, representing 25% of the pool, are in special servicing, including 175 West Jackson (15% of the pool), which is suffering from low occupancy and was last paid through December 2021. As of the October 2022 remittance statement an aggregate appraisal reduction of $80 million has been recognized on the specially serviced loans. Furthermore, the Oglethorpe Mall loan (6% of the pool) has been identified as a troubled loan due to NOI declines in recent years, and its 2021 NOI is down 19% from 2019. All the remaining loans mature by November 2023 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was downgraded due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 16.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 14.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 14.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 13.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 13, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 25% to $901 million from $1.20 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 49 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58% of the pool. Twenty-two loans, constituting 31% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of eight, compared to a Herf of 10 at Moody's last review.

Twelve loans, constituting 19% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Six loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $32.7 million (for an average loss severity of 54%). Six loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 175 West Jackson Loan ($136.0 million – 15.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $254 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, 22-story office building totaling 1.45 million square feet (SF) and located within the CBD of Chicago, Illinois. The property performance has declined steadily since 2015, with occupancy declining to 64% in 2022 from 86% in 2015, and the June 2022 net operating income (NOI) was 66% lower than underwritten levels. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in March 2018 for imminent monetary default and was subsequently assumed by Brookfield Property Group as the new sponsor, in connection with the purchase of the property for $305 million, and returned to the master servicer in August 2018. However, in November 2021, the loan transferred to special servicing and is last paid through its November 2021 remittance date. As of the October 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a $37 million appraisal reduction on this loan and special servicer commentary indicates they are in discussions with the borrower about potential workout solutions and in the process of requesting to put in a receiver.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Harbourside North Loan ($35.5 million – 3.9% of the pool), which is secured by the leasehold interest in a Class A office building in the Georgetown submarket of Washington D.C. The property operates subject to ground lease payments. Ground lease payments have historically represented a high share of the property's expenses. The loan transferred to the special servicer in July 2018 due to delinquent payments and became REO in March 2019. Property performance had declined in 2018 due to reduced occupancy and rental revenues. Property revenues have since increased in 2020 but were more than offset by an increase in operating expenses causing the NOI DSCR to remain below 1.00X. The property was appraised at $7.3 million in December 2020, a significant decline from the securitization appraisal of $53.9 million and as of the November 2022 remittance statement, the loan has been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the MAve Hotel Loan ($18.8 million – 2.1% of the pool), which is secured by an independent limited-service 12-story boutique hotel with 2,200 SF of ground floor retail space located at 27th and Madison Avenue in New York, New York. The property operated as a homeless shelter for three years with a month to month contract with the DHS to rent out 100% of the hotel. DHS left at the end of 2020 and the loan transferred to special servicing in April 2021 due to delinquent payments. The hotel remains closed and special servicer commentary indicates a foreclosure action has been filed.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are secured by one office and two retail properties. Moody's estimates an aggregate $114 million loss for the specially serviced loans (52% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $23 million (a 40% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Oglethorpe Mall Loan ($56.0 million – 6.0% of the pool), which is secured by a regional mall located in Savannah, Georgia. At securitization the mall included four anchor tenants, Macy's, JC Penney, Belk and Sears. Both the Belk and Sears space were non-collateral. However, in 2018 Sears vacated and the anchor space remains vacant. The property's historical performance generally improved through 2016, but NOI has since declined annually due to both lower rental revenue and higher expenses. The December 2020 NOI was 22% below 2018 and declined well below the property's underwritten NOI. The property represents the dominant mall in the greater area of Savannah, however, it faces competition from the Savannah Outlet Mall, approximately 15 miles southeast of the subject. In-line sales (<10,000 SF) in 2020 were $311 PSF compared to $368 PSF in 2019 and $433 PSF at securitization. The loan has now amortized 7% since securitization after an initial 5-year interest only period and matures in July 2023. Due to the property's decline in performance and upcoming maturity date, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan.

As of the October 13, 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $14.8 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool and partial year 2022 operating results for 91% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 97%, compared to 86% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.26X and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 1.55X and 1.27X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Miracle Mile Shops Loan ($136.4 million – 15.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $546 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 450,000 SF regional mall located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The collateral property is located at the base of the Planet Hollywood Hotel and draws from non-traditional anchors, three performing arts theaters and the Las Vegas Strip itself. The collateral was 93% leased as of June 2022, compared to 98% leased as of December 2019. Property performance declined in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but has rebounded significantly and the June 2022 NOI was above NOI levels at securitization. The loan has amortized 6% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 90% and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 91% and 0.92X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 9 Northeastern Boulevard Loan ($48.0 million – 5.3% of the pool), which is secured by an office/industrial property located in Salem, New Hampshire. The property is 98% occupied as of June 2022, compared to 93% at securitization. The property has significant lease rollover over the next two years, including the two largest tenants which represent an aggregate 51% of the property's NRA. The loan matures in November 2023 and may have trouble refinancing if one of the largest tenants fails to renew at their lease expiration date. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 88% and 1.16X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Nashua Mall Loan ($38.1 million – 4.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 311,313 SF anchored retail property located in Nashua, New Hampshire. The collateral was 98% leased as of June 2022, however the 2021 NOI was 20% lower than in 2013 due to lower revenues and higher expenses. The largest tenants include Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Christmas Tree Shops. The NOI DSCR as of December 2021 was 1.13X and has amortized 15% since securitization. The loan matures in November 2023 and may have trouble refinancing if the loan performance does not improve from its current levels. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.79X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Bergman

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

