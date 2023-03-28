Moody's affirms four and downgrades one class of CFCRE 2011-C2

Approximately $58.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the rating on one class in CFCRE Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C2 as follows:

Cl. D, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Affirmed Ca (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one P&I class was downgraded due to potential for higher losses and increased interest shortfalls driven primarily by the significant exposure to the RiverTown Crossings Mall loan (100% of the pool). The loan passed its original maturity date in June 2021 and has been in special servicing since October 2020. While the asset maintains a positive NOI DSCR and remains current on monthly debt service payments, the regional mall has exhibited declining performance since 2019.

The rating on three P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on the IO class X-B was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO class references all P&I classes including Class NR, which is not rated by Moody's.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 59.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 51.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 89% to $84 million from $774 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by one mortgage loan, which is in special servicing (100% of the pool).

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 1, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2023 remittance report, the remaining loan in the pool is past past its maturity date. One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.2 million (for an average loss severity of 29%).

The specially serviced loan is the RiverTown Crossings Mall Loan ($83.6 million – 100% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $129 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 635,800 square feet (SF) portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located in Grandville, Michigan. The property was built in 2000 and is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, J.C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Celebration Cinemas. The sponsor purchased a vacant, former non-collateral Younkers (closed 2018) anchor box (150,081 SF) in 2019 for $4.4 million. There was also a former non-collateral Sears which closed in January 2021. The only collateral anchors are Dick's Sporting Goods and Celebration Cinemas, and both tenants have renewed their leases in early 2020 for an additional five years. As of September 2022, the collateral and inline occupancy were 93% and 78%, respectively, compared to an in-line occupancy of 79% in September 2021 and 88% in March 2020. As of March 2022, comparable in-line sales (less than 10,000 SF) were $443 PSF, compared to $449 PSF in December 2021. While property performance generally improved through 2016, it has since declined primarily due to lower rental revenues. The year-end 2022 net operating income (NOI) was lower than in 2020 and underwritten levels. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020 due to imminent monetary default and failed to pay off at its maturity date in June 2021. Cash management is in place and the borrower and special servicer are discussing a potential loan modification or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. In August 2022, an updated appraisal indicated an As-Is market value of $68.9 million, a 73% decline in value since securitization. As of the March 2023 payment date, this loan was last paid through March 2023, and has amortized by 15.8% since securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

