Moody's affirms four and downgrades seven classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2

Approximately $434 million of structured securities affected.

New York, May 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on seven classes in UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C2.

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S-EC, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. B-EC, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. C-EC, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Cl. EC**, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one principal and interest (P&I), Cl. A-4 was affirmed due the significant credit support and expected paydowns from the performing loans that mature within the next three months. The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. F and Cl. G, were affirmed due to the ratings being consistent with our expected losses.

The ratings on five P&I classes were downgraded due to anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall risk driven by the significant exposure to specially serviced loans, which are primarily secured by regional mall loans. Furthermore, the remaining loans all mature within the next three months and the risk of interest shortfalls will increase if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date. Specially serviced loans now make up 51.7% of the pool, of which the four largest, representing 49.5%, are secured by regional malls with declining performance. Three of the regional mall loans in special servicing (43.2% of the pool) are either REO or undergoing the foreclosure process and appraisal reductions of greater than 30% of their respective loan balances has been recognized for these loans as of the May 2022 remittance date. Additionally, there may be increased refinance risk for two of three largest performing loans, which includes a regional mall loan (Southland Center Mall – 13.7% of the pool) and one office loan (Trenton Office Portfolio -12.7% of the pool) that has significant lease expirations by year-end 2022.

The rating on one interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on one interest only (IO) class, Cl X-B, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 38.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 22.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 15.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 15.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74449, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 61% to $476.4 million from $1.22 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by fourteen mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 17.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 97.2% of the pool. One loan, constituting 0.6% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

The transaction has a significant concentration to five Class B regional malls, representing approximately 63.2% of the pool balance. Class B malls in secondary and tertiary locations have historically exhibited higher cash flow volatility, loss severity and may face higher refinancing risk compared to other major property types. Four of these regional malls (49.5% of the pool) have already been transferred to special servicing and three of the malls are already REO or in foreclosure.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 8, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 12, 2022 remittance report, loans representing 54.6% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 45.4% were REO or in foreclosure.

Six loans, constituting 47.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool since securitization. There are currently seven loans in special servicing, secured by six properties and constituting 51.7% of the balance. The specially serviced mall loans represent 43.2% of the pool and were already experiencing material declines in performance prior to 2020. The master servicer has already recognized aggregate appraisal reductions of $133.6 million across the specially serviced loans as of the May 2022 remittance report.

The largest specially serviced exposure is the Louis Joliet Mall Loan ($85.0 million – 17.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 359,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 975,000 SF regional mall located in Joliet, Illinois. At securitization the mall was anchored by Macy's, Sears, JC Penney and Carson Pirie Scott & Co (all non-collateral). However, both Sears and Carson Pirie Scott & Co. closed their stores at this location in 2018. Two major collateral tenants, MC Sport and Toys R Us, also closed their stores in 2017 and 2018, respectively. As of December 2021, the total mall occupancy declined to approximately 56%, compared to 82% at prior year and 93% at closing. The property performance has declined significantly in recent years due to lower revenues and the pandemic caused performance to further deteriorate. The 2020 NOI declined 25% year over year and was 48% lower than in 2012. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default and as of the May 2022 remittance statement is last paid through its January 2021 payment date. The loan was interest-only for the entire term and had an original loan maturity in July 2022. The property became REO in January 2022 and the master servicer has recognized a $26.2 million appraisal reduction as of the May 2022 remittance date. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Crystal Mall Loan ($81.2 million – 17.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 518,500 SF portion of a 783,300 SF super-regional mall located in Waterford, Connecticut. At securitization the mall contained three anchors: Macy's, Sears, and JC Penney (Macy's and Sears were non-collateral anchors). Sears closed its store at this location in 2018 and the space remains vacant. The subject is the only regional mall within a 50-mile radius, but it faced significant competition from other retail centers including Waterford Commons and Tanger Outlets. Property performance has declined in recent years due to lower rental revenue and is significantly below underwritten levels. The 2020 NOI declined 30% year over year and was 60% below the NOI in 2012. For the full-year 2021, comparable in-line tenants occupying less than 10,000sf, generated sales of $336 PSF. As of June 2021, the collateral occupancy was 76% occupied, compared to 81% as of December 2020 and 87% as of December 2018. The property's reported June 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.72X, compared to 0.81X in December 2020 and 1.37X in December 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to imminent default and as of May 2022 remittance statement was last paid through its September 2021 remittance date. The loan is being reported in foreclosure process. The master servicer has already recognized $67.3 million appraisal reduction, which represents 82% of the current loan balance. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The third specially serviced loan is the Pierre Bossier Mall Loan ($39.8 million – 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 265,400 SF portion of a 612,300 SF regional mall located in Bossier City, Louisiana. At securitization the mall contained four non-collateral anchors: Dillard's, Sears, JC Penney, and Virginia College. Both Sears and Virginia College closed at their locations in 2018. The property performance has declined annually since 2015 due to continued declines in rental revenues. The 2020 NOI was down 23% year over year and was 55% lower than its 2012 NOI and the NOI DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2019. Furthermore, the comparable inline stores less than 10,000 SF reported sales of approximately $317 PSF in 2021, compared to $352 PSF at closing. As of September 2021, reported occupancy was 66%, compared to 83% in December 2020 and 92% at closing. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent default and as of the May 2022 remittance date is last paid through its May 2021 payment date. The loan is being reported in foreclosure process. The master servicer has already recognized $33.9 million appraisal reduction, which represents 85% of the current loan balance. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The four specially serviced loan is the Westgate Mall ($29.8 million – 6.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 453,544 SF portion of a regional mall. The mall anchors include Dillard's; Belk (both non-collateral) and JC Penney. A former anchor, Sears (193,000 SF), vacated in September 2018 and the space remains vacant. Major collateral tenants include: Bed Bath & Beyond (36,000 SF; lease expiration in January 2026) and Dick's Sporting Goods (lease expiration January 2030). As of December 2021, total occupancy was 88%, compared to 90% in December 2019, and 95% at closing. The property's performance has declined since 2012 due lower rental revenues, the 2021 NOI was 38% lower than in 2012. The December 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.41X, compared to 2.21X in 2012. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. ("CBL"), which is the sponsor and manages the property, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2020 and subsequently emerged from bankruptcy in November 2021. The loan has amortized nearly 26% since securitization and has continued to make its monthly debt service payment. The loan has a loan maturity date in July 2022 and the servicer is currently in discussion with the borrower in regard to the upcoming maturity date. Due to the recent declines in performance and the current retail environment, Moody's anticipates a moderate loss on this loan.

Two remaining specially serviced loans are: the Behringer Harvard Portfolio Loan ($7.2 million – 1.5% of the pool), and the Neuro Care Medical Office ($3.3 million – 0.7% of the pool). The Behringer Harvard Portfolio originally consisted of two office properties located in Houston and Irving, TX. The office property in Irving was released in February 2016, leaving the 180,000 SF Houston property as the sole remaining collateral. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2017 and the asset became REO in July 2017. The Neuro Care Medical Office is two story medical building located in Canton, OH. The property is vacant due to a tenant bankruptcy and the special servicer is pursuing a deed in lieu of foreclosure strategy.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $175 million (71% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced loans.

As of the May 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $6.9 million and impacted up to the Cl. D. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls are expected to increase as updated appraisals or loan modifications are executed on the specially serviced regional malls loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool and partial or full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 106%, compared to 96% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 27% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 11.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.33X and 1.16X, respectively, compared to 1.37X and 1.16X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing conduit loans represent 39.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Southland Center Mall Loan ($65.2 million – 13.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 611,000 SF portion of a 903,500 SF super-regional mall located in Taylor, Michigan. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's (non-collateral) and JC Penney. Other major tenants include Best Buy and a 12-screen, all-digital, Cinemark multiplex theater. As of December 2021, the total mall occupancy was 91%, compared to 94% in December 2019 and 83% at securitization. For the trailing twelve month period ending September 2021 period, comparable in-line tenants occupying less than 10,000 sf, generated sales of $526 PSF, compared to $424 PSF for the FY 2019 and $374 PSF at securitization. The property's performance has declined annually since 2019 but remains above levels at securitization. The full -year 2021 NOI was 9% higher than in 2012 and the NOI DSCR 1.79X as of December 2021. The loan sponsor is Brookfield Properties. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to upcoming maturity in July 2022. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 1.17X.

The second largest conduit loan is the Two MetroTech Loan ($62.9 million – 13.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 10-story, Class-A office building containing 511,920 SF of net rentable area located in Brooklyn, New York. The property is well located approximately five minutes from downtown Manhattan and is accessible via 12 subway lines and the Long Island Railroad. The improvements are situated on New York City owned land. The ground lease expires in 2087, and beginning in 2025, the ground rent will be adjusted to be 10% of the fair market value of the land, considered as unimproved and unencumbered by the ground lease. As of December 2021, the building was approximately 99% leased, essentially unchanged since 2013. The five largest tenants represent 94% of the property's square footage. One tenant, 24% of NRA, has its lease expirations in December 2022. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to upcoming maturity in June 2022. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 88% and 1.11X.

The third largest conduit loan is the Trenton Office Portfolio Loan ($60.6 million – 12.7% of the pool), which is secured by two Class-A mid-rise office buildings containing 473,658 SF in aggregate and are located in downtown Trenton, New Jersey. As of December 2021, the buildings were approximately 96% leased, unchanged since 2013. The largest tenant is the State of New Jersey, which leases approximately 86% of the aggregate square footage on leases through December 2022. Due to the lease concentration risk, a lit/dark analysis was applied at this review. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to upcoming maturity in June 2022. The loan may have an increased risk of maturity default if the State of New Jersey does not renew its lease prior the maturity date. The loan has amortized 17.5% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 1.26X.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

