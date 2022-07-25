Moody's affirms four and downgrades three classes of COMM 2012-CCRE4

Approximately $533 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in COMM 2012-CCRE4 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE4 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2022 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2022 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2022 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2022 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2022 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

*Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. A-3, was affirmed because of its significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). Additionally, defeasance represents 17% of the remaining pool balance and this class will benefit from principal paydowns of the remaining loans maturing by November 2022.

The rating on two P&I classes, Cl. C and Cl. D, were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class D has already experienced a 67% loss from previously liquidated loans.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-M and Cl. B, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall concerns due to the significant exposure to the specially serviced loan, Eastview Mall and Commons (22.5% of the pool), secured by a regional mall with continued performance declines. The property has experienced significant declines in net operating income (NOI) since 2018 and transferred to special servicing ahead of its September 2022 maturity date.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes as well as principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 15.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 14.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

METHODOLOGIES UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 52% to $532.7 million from $1.11 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 24 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 23.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 77.3% of the pool. Eight loans, constituting 17.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of six, compared to nine at Moody's last review.

As of the July 15, 2022 remittance report, loans representing 77% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 23% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Eleven loans, constituting 52% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing 7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Five loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $102.9 million (for an average loss severity of 86%).

One loan, the Eastview Mall and Commons Loan ($120.0 million -- 22.5% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $210.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 725,000 SF portion of a 1.4 million super-regional mall and an 86,000 SF portion of a 341,000 SF adjacent retail power center. The property is located in Victor, New York, approximately 15 miles southeast of Rochester. The Eastview Commons portion is a power center with major tenants including Best Buy, Staples and Old Navy with non-collateral anchors of Target & Home Depot. The Eastview Mall's non-collateral anchors include Macy's, Von Maur, Dick's Sporting goods (backfilled a previously vacated Sears), and JC Penney. Another non-collateral anchor tenant, Lord & Taylor, declared bankruptcy and closed their store in early 2021. Collateral occupancy was approximately 71% as of March 2022 compared to 79% in September 2021 and 83% in December 2020. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2018 due primarily to the lower rental revenues. The mall is considered to be the dominant mall in the area, however, property performance has further declined with a December 2021 NOI DSCR of 1.44X compared to 1.81X in 2019 and 2.01X in 2018. The 2021 NOI was 34% lower than underwritten levels at securitization. The loan first transferred to special servicing in June 2020 but was ultimately brought current and returned to the master servicer as a corrected loan in July 2020. The loan recently transferred back to special servicing again in June 2022 ahead of its scheduled maturity date in September 2022. Servicer commentary indicates the borrower is seeking a maturity extension. The loan is interest only for its entire term and is paid through the July 2022 payment date. Due to the property's decline in performance, Moody's expects a moderate to significant loss from this loan.

As of the July 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $7.9 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 82% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 97%, compared to 98% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.75X and 1.17X, respectively, compared to 1.80X and 1.20X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 36% of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Prince Building Loan ($125.0 million -- 23.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $200.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in a 12-story retail and office building, totaling 355,000 SF and located in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. The property contains 69,346 SF of retail space and 285,257 SF of office space. The property's NOI has generally declined since securitization due to slightly lower rental revenues and significant increases in operating expenses. However, the property has benefited from recent leasing and was 92% leased as of March 2022, compared to 91% in December 2019. The property's revenues in 2020 and 2021 were impacted by rent abatement periods of several new tenants as well as rent deferral agreements due to the pandemic, however, the 2021 NOI rebounded to $17.5 million compared to $11.3 million in 2020 and $15.6 million in 2019. The property faces near-term rollover risk as the largest tenant, 28% of the NRA, has a lease expiration in September 2023. The loan is interest only throughout its entire term and matures in October 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.81X, respectively, compared to 120% and 0.81X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the TMI Hospitality Portfolio Loan ($34.7 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of five limited service and five extended stay hotels located across six states (Texas, Illinois, Michigan, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota). The portfolio is represented by Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites. Through year-end 2019 the property's performance had improved since securitization due to the increased revenue per available room (RevPAR) outpacing increased operating expenses. However, the property was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and in 2020 the special servicer consented to the use of reserves to make debt service payments from June through August and to temporarily defer the funding of such reserves. The portfolio performance began to rebound in 2021 and the portfolio's NOI DSCR was 1.25X as of December 2021, compared to 0.61X in 2020 and 2.35X in 2019. The loan has amortized by over 24% since securitization and remained current on its debt service payments subsequent to the payment relief described above. The loan matures in October 2022 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 1.25X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The third largest loan is the Dadeland Office Park Loan ($33.2 million -- 6.2% of the pool), which is secured by two seven-story class B office buildings, one two-story class B office building, and a structured parking garage located in Kendal, FL. Kendal is approximately 10 miles south of downtown Miami, Florida. The buildings were constructed between 1971 and 1975 and renovated between 2008 and 2010. The collateral was 82% leased as of December 2021, compared to 89% in September 2020. Through year-end 2021 the property's NOI was above expectations at securitization. The loan has remained current, has amortized 17% since securitization and is scheduled to mature in October 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 98% and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 99% and 1.06X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

