Moody's affirms four and downgrades three classes of MSBAM 2015-C21

Approximately $601 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes, and downgraded the ratings on three classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2015-C21, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2015-C21 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 6, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 6, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 6, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 6, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-S and Cl. B, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance driven mostly from anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest specially serviced loan, the Westfield Palm Desert loan (8.2% of the pool), is undergoing non-judicial foreclosure and a receiver has been put in place and the third largest specially loan, the Ashford Hotel Portfolio (6.3% of the pool) is last paid through its March 2020 payment date.

The rating on one IO class (Cl. X-A) was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on one IO Class (Cl. X-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its single reference class.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 12.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 10.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 11.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology " published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 12.9% to $758.8 million from $871.2 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 59 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55.7% of the pool. One loan, constituting 7.9% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Eight loans, constituting 6.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22, down from 24 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, loans representing 66.6% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 14.1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 19.4% were greater than 90 days delinquent, in foreclosure or already REO.

Thirteen loans, constituting 16.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which five loans, representing 6.6% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. As of the March 2022 remittance statement six loans, constituting 25.8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Five of the specially serviced loans, representing 19.4% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Westfield Palm Desert ($62.5 million ? 8.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $125 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 572,700 square foot (SF) portion of a 977,800 SF regional shopping mall located in Palm Desert, CA. It is the only regional mall within the Coachella Valley. Anchor tenants include Macy's, JC Penny, Dicks Sports and Palm Desert 10 Cinemas. The loan transferred to the special servicer in July 2020, due to effects of the pandemic, including two separate temporary closures of the property. The property's revenue and net operating income (NOI) had already declined prior 2020 and remained lower than expectations at securitization. The property was re-appraised in July 2021 at a value of $55.2 million, a 74% decline from appraised value at securitization and $69.8 million below the whole loan amount. Non-judicial foreclosure was filed in June 2021 and a receiver was appointed in October 2021. The mall has been re-branded as "The Shops at Palm Desert", as the original sponsor is no longer operating the property.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Fontainebleau Park Plaza ($49 million ? 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 233,300 SF shopping center located in Miami, FL. The property is anchored by a Wal-Mart and L.A. Fitness. The loan transferred to the special servicer in January 2017, after it was determined that the tenants were not making full rent payments to the lockbox account set up by the lender. The courts discovered that the tenants were paying rents directly to the landlord, and in December 2020 a rent order was put in place by a judge to ensure rents were being paid to the correct account. A purchase and sale agreement was entered into in December 2021 and a loan assumption closed in February 2022 for a purchase price of $70 million. The special servicer has indicated that the new borrower has been able to dismiss the foreclosure action. The special servicer has also indicated that the loan has been made current, and due to the loan's performing nature, it was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 135%.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Ashford Hotel Portfolio ($47.9 million ? 6.3% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of three limited service hotels, totaling 662 keys. The assets include the Residence Inn Orlando Sea World in Florida, Residence Inn Cottonwood in Salt Lake City, Utah and Courtyard Overland Park in Kansas. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2020 due to payment default. The servicer and borrower began negotiating relief and modification terms, but no agreement was ever executed. The special servicer continues to discuss modification terms and has began dual tracking foreclosure on the UT asset. The servicer plans to foreclose on the remaining assets if an agreement cannot be reached on loan modification terms. The loan remains last paid through its March 2020 remittance date.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 4.2% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $74.8 million (a 42% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Talbot's Flagship store, a 19,000 SF single-tenant retail store in Walnut Creek, CA. Women's retailer Talbots occupied the store until August 2020, but has been vacant since February 2021, after a temporary tenant left. The remaining troubled loans include a retail property, mixed use property and a hotel that have exhibited recent declines in performance.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 83% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 58% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 106%, compared to 105% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19.1% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.59X and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 1.60X and 1.10X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 555 11th St NW Loan ($60 million ? 7.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $90 million whole loan. The total debt also includes a $85.5 million B-note and $75 million mezzanine loan. The loan is secured by a 414,000 SF, class-A office property located in Washington DC, in the East End Neighborhood. The property includes 16,800 SF of retail, a 330 space underground parking garage and a 40,000 SF movie theatre. The largest tenant is law firm Latham & Watkins, who occupies 58% of the NRA on a lease through January 2031. As of June 30, 2021, the property was 96% occupied, and NOI has increased since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment is aa3 (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 18.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Discovery Business Center Loan ($57.6 million ? 7.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $163.3 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 1.3 million SF office park located in Irvine, CA. The office park offers several ammenities, with EV charging stations, walking trails, and multiple fitness centers. The rent roll is highly granular, with no tenant representing more than 5% of the total NRA. The property's revenue and NOI has generally increased since securitization with an NOI DSCR of 3.07X through June 2021. The loan has amortized 4% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 94% and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 96% and 1.04X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Cumberland Cove Apartments Loan ($42.7 million ? 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 552 unit, garden style apartment complex located 7.5 miles north of Raleigh, NC. Amenities at the property include two pools, a BBQ area, fitness center, lounge and dog park. As of year-end 2021, the property was 95% occupied. Occupancy has ranged from 93% to 96% since securitization and the loan had a 1.85X NOI DSCR for year-end 2021. The loan is now amortizing and has amortized 3% since securitization. The property is also encumbered with $7.0 million of mezzanine debt. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 102% and 0.92X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Lakewood Loan ($38.2 million -- 5% of the pool), which is secured by a 215,000 SF shopping center located in Lakewood, CA. The center is anchored by a Ross Dress for Less (11.6% of NRA through January 2028) and a Grocery Outlet (9.3% of NRA through July 2027). As of year-end 2020, the property was 86% occupied, same as year-end 2019 and down from 89% at securitization. The property's performance has been stable since securitization and the 2020 NOI DSCR was 2.58X. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.91X, respectively, same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

