Moody's affirms four and downgrades two classes of CD 2017-CD3

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in CD 2017-CD3 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-CD3 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. V-A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on Cl. A-S was downgraded due to higher anticipated losses from specially serviced and other poorly performing loans. Two loans, representing 10% of the pool are in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the 229 West 43rd Street Retail Condo loan (8.1%), which has been in special servicing since December 2019 after suffering significant decline in NOI and occupancy and the servicer has already recognized $77 million appraisal reduction. Additionally, the largest non-specially serviced loan, 1384 Broadway (7.1%), has experienced recent declines in NOI performance and the loan reported an NOI DSCR of 0.86X as of September 2022.

The ratings on one interest only class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The ratings on an exchangeable class, Cl. V-A, was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 10.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 12, 2023, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.7% to $1.24 billion from $1.33 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55.5% of the pool. One loan, constituting 4.8% of the pool, has investment-grade structured credit assessment. Two loans, constituting 1.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24, compared to 26 at Moody's last review.

Seventeen loans, constituting 37.0% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loan has been liquidated from the pool since securitization. Two loans, constituting 10.4% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the 229 West 43rd Street Retail Condo Loan ($100.0 million – 8.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $285.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 248,457 square feet (SF) retail property located in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, New York. The property is also encumbered with $85.0 million of mezzanine debt held outside the trust. The property represents six floors of an 18-story, 729,566 SF building that also includes an office condominium on floors 5-16 (which are not part of the collateral). The building is located mid-block between Broadway and 8th avenue with frontage on both West 43rd Street and West 44th Street. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2019 due to imminent monetary default as a result of tenants vacating or defaulting on their lease payments and the property is currently 42% occupied, down from 100% at securitization. The remaining tenants include Bowlmor, The Ribbon, Haru and Los Tacos. The special servicer commentary indicates foreclosure actions have been filed and a receiver was appointed in March 2021. The most recent appraisal from December 2021 reported a value 62% below the outstanding mortgage loan balance. As of the January 2023 remittance statement the loan is last paid through its September 2020 payment date and the master servicer has already recognized $76.8 million appraisal reduction.

The second specially serviced loan is the 166 Geary Street loan ($28.5 million – 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 11,089 SF retail property located in San Francisco, California. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2021 due to imminent default. As of September 2022, the property reported a negative NOI and was only 47% occupied. The special servicer is dual tracking this loan and had a receiver put in place at the property in July 2022. The loan is currently more than 90 days delinquent and is last paid through its July 2022 payment date. As of the January 2023 remittance statement the master servicer has already recognized $8.2 million appraisal reduction.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, 16 E 40th Street loan (2.5% of the pool), secured by a 6,182 SF office property located in New York, New York. The property's performance has declined since 2021 due to significant declines in occupancy and NOI and the loan is under cash management due to low DSCR.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $82 million (a 51% expected loss on an average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 72% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared to 125% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.50X and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 1.45X and 0.86X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort Loan ($60.0 million -- 4.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $696.6 million first mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $578.4 million of subordinate B-notes, for a total debt amount of $1.275 billion. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee and leasehold interest in the Hilton Hawaiian Village property, which is situated on 22 acres along Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. The property's performance has significantly recovered from the impacts of the pandemic and the NOI for the 12- month period ending September 2022 was above securitization levels. This loan is interest-only throughout the 10-year loan term and remains current on debt service payments. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa3 (sca.pd) and 1.80X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The top three performing conduit loans represent 18.9% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 1384 Broadway Loan ($88.0 million – 7.1% of the pool), which is secured by a Class B office building located at the intersection of West 38th Street and Broadway in New York, New York. Improvements comprise of approximately 215,000 SF of office space on floors 2 through 25 and approximately 5,000 SF of retail space at grade level. As of September 2022, the property was 80% occupied, compared to 93% in December 2019 and 86% at securitization. As of September 2022, the reported NOI DSCR was 0.86X, compared to 2.00X as of December 2021, and 1.59X at securitization. The property's revenue declined in 2022 and there is also significant lease rollover in the next 24 months, including two of the three largest tenants. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to low DSCR. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 154% and 0.61X, respectively, compared to 141% and 0.67X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 85 Tenth Avenue Loan ($75.0 million – 6.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $255.0 million mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by a $141.0 million B-note and $229.0 million in mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by an eleven-story, approximately 632,000 SF mixed-use building located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. The property sits at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and West 15th Street, offering views of the Hudson River and access to the High Line. As of January 2023, the property was 81% leased compared to 89% in December 2021, 71% in December 2020 and 94% at securitization. Several large tenants vacated at lease expiration and the property's cash flow has declined since securitization due to the lower occupancy and the 2021 NOI was 26% lower than in 2017. The loan NOI DSCR was 2.26X as of March 2022, compared to 3.72X in December 2020, and 3.74X at securitization. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 87% and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 64% and 1.39X at the last review.

The third largest conduit loan is the Medical Centre of Santa Monica Loan ($71.0 million -- 5.7% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in two, class-A medical office buildings totaling approximately 204,000 SF and located in the Mid-City district of Santa Monica, California. The buildings are adjacent to the Providence St. John's Health Center. The property is subject to a ground lease through 2075 with Providence Health System -- Southern California as the ground lessor. As of September 2022, the property was 85% leased, compared to 87% in December 2021, 95% in December 2019 and securitization. The recent NOI is essentially unchanged from securitization. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 86% and 1.19X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

