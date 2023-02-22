Moody's affirms four and downgrades two classes of COMM 2012-LC4

Approximately $132 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in COMM 2012-LC4 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-LC4 ("COMM 2012-LC4") as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and the increased risk of potential interest shortfalls from the specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest loan, Square One Mall Loan (52.8% of the pool), has been previously modified and is secured by a regional mall with recent declines in performance. The remaining three loans (47.2%) are all in special servicing and are either classified as real estate owned (REO) or undergoing a foreclosure process.

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on one IO class, Cl. X-B, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes. The IO Class references all P&I classes including Class G, which is not rated by Moody's.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 75.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 76.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 13.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 13.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating the interest-only class were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 47% of the pool is in special servicing and Moody's has identified an additional troubled loan representing 53% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 84% to $150.6 million from $941.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size from 5% to 52.8% of the pool

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of three, the same as at Moody's last review.

Three loans, constituting 47% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Additionally, there is one troubled loan constituting 53% of the pool that is on the servicer watchlist.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Alamance Crossing Loan ($41.2 million – 27.4% of the pool), which is secured by the fee interest in a 457,000 square foot (SF) regional mall/lifestyle center located in Burlington, North Carolina. The collateral consists of a portion of the Alamance Crossing East shopping center and the Alamance Crossing Central shopping center. Alamance Crossing East is a 649,989 SF open-air lifestyle center anchored by Dillard's, JC Penney, and Belk, along with a 16-screen Carousel Cinemas theater. Dillard's (124,683 SF) and JC Penney (102,826 SF) own their own stores and underlying land and are non-collateral for the loan. Alamance Crossing Central is a strip retail shopping center located across an access road and west of Alamance Crossing East. It contains 32,600 SF of NRA, all of which are part of the collateral. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2020 due to the sponsor's bankruptcy filing. In November 2022, an updated appraisal indicated an As-Is market value of $45.0 million, a 38% decline in value since securitization. As of the February 2023 payment date, this loan was current on P&I payments and the loan has amortized 18% since securitization. The loan matured in July 2021 and a motion for receiver was filed in November 2022.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Susquehanna Valley Mall loan ($22.4 million – 14.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 628,063 SF component of a 745,000 SF regional mall located in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. The property is located in a tertiary market 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and 40 miles east of State College, Pennsylvania. At securitization, the property was anchored by a Sears, JCPenney, Bon-Ton, Boscov's and Carmike Cinemas. The Sears, JCPenney, and Bon-Ton have closed at the property leaving Boscov's and Carmike Cinemas as the only two remaining anchors. The property also had an outparcel grocery-anchor, Weis Market, which closed its doors in October 2018. Recent closures at the mall include Victoria's Secret, The Children's Place, Garfields, Yankee Candle. The former Sears box has been leased to Family Practice, a medical clinic, through 2049. The mall has faced competition from a local power center which also offers a robust mix of national tenants. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2018 due to imminent monetary default. A receiver was appointed in October 2018 and the property became REO. In March 2022, an updated appraisal indicated an As-Is market value of $7.8 million, an 82% decline in value since securitization and significantly below the remaining outstanding loan balance. As of the February 2023 payment date, this loan was current on P&I payments, and the loan has amortized by 19.8%.

The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a senior living property in Springfield, Illinois that has seen a decline in occupancy to 56% in September 2021 from 81% in December 2019. The loan transferred to cpecial servicing in February 2022 due to imminent monetary default. The borrower consented to having a receiver put into place and the court appointed a receiver. As of the February 2023 payment date, this loan was last paid through December 2021 and the loan has amortized by 16.5%.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability on the Square One Mall Loan and estimates an aggregate $73.8 million loss for the specially serviced and troubled loans (49% expected loss on average).

The largest loan not in special servicing is the Square One Mall Loan ($79.5 million – 52.8% of the pool), which is secured by the fee interest in a 541,000 SF component of a 929,000 SF super-regional mall located in Saugus, Massachusetts, approximately 10 miles northeast of Boston. The sponsor is Mayflower Realty LLC, a joint-venture between Simon Properties, TIAA, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The property is anchored by a Sears, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, BD's Furniture, and TJMaxx. Macy's and Sears own their own boxes and are non-collateral for the loan. In August 2021, an updated appraisal indicated an As-Is market value of $48.6 million, a 76% decline in value since securitization and well below the remaining outstanding loan balance. This loan failed to pay off at its maturity and was modified with a loan extension through January 2027, switched to interest-only payments, and is currently cash managed with hyper amortization of all excess cash flow. The former Sears space that was being prepared for the failed Apex Entertainment lease was recently sold in October 2022 for $19.7 million. Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan. As of the February 2023 payment date, this loan was current on P&I payments, and has amortized by 20.3% since securitization.

As of the February 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $1,577,358. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

