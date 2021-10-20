Moody's affirms four and upgrades one CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2015-K718 and affirms the ratings of two SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-718

Approximately $989 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and upgraded the rating on one class of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2015-K718 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-K718 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on two classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC Classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-718 (the "SPC Trust") as follows:

Issuer: FREMF 2015-K718 Mortgage Trust

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-718

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 16, 2020 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The five REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 67 fixed rate loans. Of these five classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C, and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining two classes (Classes A-2 and X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Freddie Mac and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.

The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,108,278,285 as of the September 25, 2021 remittance statement, comprised of $814,017,518 in offered SPCs and $294,260,767 in offered REMIC Classes, equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,108,278,285.

One principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Class, Cl. B, was upgraded due to an increase in credit support resulting primarily from loan paydowns and amortization as well as an increase in defeasance. Defeasance increased to 50.9% of the pool from 30.1% at last review. The deal has also paid down 23% since the prior review and 30% since securitization due to loan paydowns and amortization.

Two P&I REMIC Classes, Cl. A-2 and Cl. C, were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The two interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including (a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Class A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses allocated to Class A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by the final distribution date for Class A-2.

Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Class A-2 support complete credit substitution given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Class A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.

Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. Therefore, SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.

Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through Pool A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.

In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the two SPC Classes, Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPCs.

The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 1.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 1.3% of the original pooled balance, the same as at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2015-K718 Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-718 except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-718 except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF 2015-K718 Mortgage Trust were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-718 were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154, "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-718 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release might be positively affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 25, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 30% to $1.11 billion from $1.59 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 67 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.0% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 30.5% of the pool. Thirty-nine loans, constituting 50.9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 34 at Moody's last review.

Twelve loans, constituting 26% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist primarily due to upcoming maturity dates in the next three months. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing. All of the remaining loans matures in the next five months and as of the September 2021 remittance statement were current on their debt service payments.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 114% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 9.7% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.88X and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 1.60X and 0.92X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and an 8.75% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 15.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Monterey Ranch Apartment Homes Loan ($99.5 million -- 9.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 1,072 unit multifamily property located in Austin, Texas. The property was 95% occupied as of June 2021, compared to 90% in December 2020 and 97% in December 2019. The loan has amortized 7% since securitization but is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a decline in DSCR and its upcoming maturity in November 2021. Servicer commentary indicates the borrower is working to payoff the loan and its year-end 2020 NOI DSCR was 1.11X. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and 0.70X, respectively.

The second largest loan is The Briarcliff City Apartments Loan ($38.0 million -- 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 263 unit multifamily property located in Kansas City, Missouri. The property was 92% occupied as of June 2021, compared to 95% in December 2019 and 85% in December 2018. The property's NOI has generally declined from securitization due to higher operating expenses. The loan is interest only for the entire term and matures in November 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 152% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 153% and 0.67X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Stone Oaks Apartments Loan ($35.6 million -- 3.2% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a garden-style apartment complex located in Chandler, Arizona, approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix. The complex consists of 19, two & three story apartment buildings and a clubhouse/leasing office building. As of June 2021, the property was 96% occupied, compared to 97% as of December 2020 and 94% as of December 2019. The loan is scheduled to mature in January 2022 and property performance has continued to improve since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 81% and 1.30X, respectively, compared to 100% and 1.05X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

In rating SPC Trust, Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rhett Terrell

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

