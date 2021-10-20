Moody's affirms four and upgrades two CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2013-K24 and affirms the ratings of three SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-024

Approximately $1.14 billion of structured securities affected

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and upgraded the ratings on two classes of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2013-K24 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-K24 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on three classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC Classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-024 (the "SPC Trust")

Issuer: FREMF 2013-K24 Mortgage Trust

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-024

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on May 14, 2019 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The six rated REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 73 fixed rate loans. Of these six classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C, and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining three classes (Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.

The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. Class A-1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-1; Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,248,237,808 as of the September 25, 2021 remittance statement, comprised of $1,018,133,198 in offered SPCs and $230,104,610 in offered REMIC Classes, equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,248,237,808.

Two principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Classes, Cl. A-1 and Cl. A-2, were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Two P&I REMIC Classes, Cl. B and Cl. C, were upgraded due to a significant increase in defeasance as well as increased credit support from loan paydowns and amortization. Defeasance increased to 65.7% of the pool from 24.4% at last review. Furthermore, the deal has paid down 6.5% since the prior review and nearly 14% since securitization primarily due to loan amortization.

The two interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including (a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Classes A-1 and A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses allocated to Classes A-1 and A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by the final distribution date for Classes A-1 and A-2.

Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Classes A-1 and A-2 support complete credit substitution given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes A-1 and A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.

Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. Therefore, SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.

Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through Pool A-1, A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.

In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the three SPC Classes, Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPCs.

The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 0.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 0.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2013-K24 Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-024 except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-024 except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF 2013-K24 Mortgage Trust were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-024 were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154, "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-024 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release might be positively affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 25, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 14% to $1.25 billion from $1.45 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 73 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 4.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 23.4% of the pool. One loan, constituting 2.7% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Forty-six loans, constituting 65.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 29 at Moody's last review.

Five loans, constituting 9.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

As of the September 2021 remittance statement all loans are current on their debt service payments and no loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2019 and 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, partial year 2021 operating results for 55% of the pool (excluding defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 97%, compared to 99% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 10% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 1.51X and 1.04X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 8.75% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is The Colony ($33.7 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by the cooperative ownership of a multifamily property located in Fort Lee, New Jersey. As of June 2021, the property was 99% occupied. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 3.30X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 10.2% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Millennium Waterway Loan ($51.1 million -- 4.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 393-unit multifamily property in The Woodlands, Texas, located approximately 30 miles north of Houston. The improvements consist of two, four-story apartment buildings with 696 parking spaces. As of March 2021, the property was 89% occupied, compared to 82% in December 2020 and 91% as of December 2019. The loan had an initial five year interest only period and has now amortized 8% since securitization. The property's revenue and NOI rebounded in recent years after declining significantly in 2016, however, both declined again in year-end 2020. The 2020 NOI DSCR was 1.05X, compared to 1.33X in 2019 and 1.17X in 2018. The loan matures in June 2022 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 139% and 0.70X, respectively, compared to 146% and 0.66X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Harrison Station Loan ($42.9 million -- 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 275-unit multifamily property in Harrison, New Jersey, located approximately nine miles west of New York City. The property was built in 2011 and represents the first phase of a larger master planned community that consists of over 2,500 luxury units, approximately 80,000 SF of retail and a hotel. The property was 81% leased as of December 2020, compared to 95% in December 2019. Prior to 2020 the property's revenue and NOI generally performed above expectation at securitization. The 2020 NOI DSCR was 1.18X, compared to 1.41X in 2019 and 1.23X in 2018. The loan has amortized 14% since securitization and matures in September 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.78X, respectively, compared to 115% and 0.82X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Abbey On Lake Wyndemere Apartments Loan ($33.2 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 360-unit multifamily property in The Woodlands, Texas. The property was built in 2008 with amenities including a pool, fitness center, indoor basketball court and a parking garage. The property was 95% leased in June 2021, compared to 90% in December 2020 and 87% in December 2019. The loan has amortized nearly 12% since securitization and matures in September 2022. The property's NOI and revenue has generally remained above securitization levels and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.79X, respectively, compared to 129% and 0.75X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

In rating SPC Trust, Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rhett Terrell

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

