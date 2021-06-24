Moody's affirms four classes and upgrades two classes of BSCMS 2004-PWR6

Approximately $19 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes and upgraded the ratings on two classes in Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2004-PWR6 as follows:

Cl. J, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. K, Upgraded to Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. L, Upgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Upgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. M, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)

Cl. N, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-1*, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two principal and interest (P&I) classes were upgraded primarily due to an increase in defeasance as well as an increase in credit support due to paydowns from loan amortization. Two loans, constituting 57% of the pool, are defeased and the deal has paid down 27% since last review. The deal's loan balance has now decreased by 98% since securitization.

The rating on Cl. J was affirmed due to the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio as well as the pool's share of defeasance.

The ratings on Cl. M and Cl. N were affirmed because the rating is consistent with the expected recovery of principal and interest on this class as well as its exposure to the specially serviced loan that represents 13% of the deal. Furthermore, the remaining non-defeased loans each have significant exposure to tenant concentration risk. Cl. N has already experienced a 7% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-1, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is 1.5% of the original pooled balance, the same as at last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 11, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98% to $18.9 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by six mortgage loans. Two loans, constituting 57.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Eight loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $13.6 million (for an average loss severity of 47.1%). One loan, constituting 13.4% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the Northway Plaza Shopping Center Loan ($2.5 million -- 13.4% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 79,000 square foot (SF) grocery-anchored retail center located in Columbia, South Carolina. The loan had an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in July 2014 and transferred to the special servicer in October 2016 due to cash flow being insufficient to cover debt service payments. The loan became REO in June 2019 and the largest tenant, Food Lion (37% of net rentable area (NRA)), renewed their lease in March 2018 with reduced rents and has a lease expiration in February 2023. A new lease was signed in March 2021 which would increase the property's occupancy to 62%. As of the June 2021 remittance date, the loan has been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer and has outstanding advances of over $327,000.

The three remaining performing non-defeased loans represent 29.5% of the pool balance. The largest performing non-defeased loan is the Castle Rock Portfolio Loan ($2.5 million -- 13.4% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of six industrial properties and two parcels of land located in Arizona (1) and Colorado (7). The portfolio is 100% leased to Karcher North America, Inc. through June 2024. The loan matures in November 2024 and has paid down 73% since securitization. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. The loan is current through its June 2021 payment and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 19% and greater than 4.00X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Wolverine Brass Loan ($1.7 million -- 9.1% of the pool), which is secured by two industrial properties located in Concordville, Pennsylvania and Oceanside, California. The properties are 100% leased to Plumbmaster, Inc. through January 2024. The loan matures in November 2024 and has paid down 73% since securitization. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach to account for the single-tenant exposure. The loan is current through its June 2021 payment and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 21% and greater than 4.00X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the Covington Walgreens Center Loan ($1.3 million -- 7.0% of the pool), which is secured by a retail property located in Covington, Washington, approximately 26 miles SE of Seattle. The largest tenant, Walgreens, accounts for 82% of NRA with a lease expiration in February 2079. The loan matures in November 2024 and has paid down 74% since securitization. As of the first quarter 2021 rent roll, the property was 100% occupied. The loan is current through its June 2021 payment and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 25% and 3.76X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Amy Wang

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

