Moody's affirms four classes in WFCM 2015-C30

Approximately $492.3 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-C30, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-C30 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 5, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 5, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 10.5% to $662.5 million from $740.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 95 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 37% of the pool. Fifteen loans, constituting 22.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains fourteen low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4.9% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 29, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2022 remittance report, loans representing 96.7% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1.3% were greater than 90 days delinquent and 2% were REO.

Twenty-one loans, constituting 27.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 5.7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and three loans, constituting 3.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. One of the specially serviced loans, representing 1.3% of the pool, has transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Sheraton Crescent Phoenix loan ($8.8 million -- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 342 key full-service hotel located nine miles north of downtown Phoenix, AZ. Property performance had peaked in 2017, and had declined significantly since then through 2019. The loan transferred to the special servicer in March 2020 due to imminent monetary default in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. The loan subsequently went into payment default. The property did not generate sufficient cash flow to cover debt service in 2020 and 2021. In March 2022, the property was re-appraised at a 29% discount to its original value. As of June 2022, the special servicer is proceeding with filing a receivership.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Bristol Retail Portfolio loan ($7.2 million – 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of nine medical office and retail properties totaling 85,000 square feet (SF) in the twin cities of Bristol, VA and Bristol, TN. Property performance began declining since 2018 when occupancy fell to 62%. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in March 2019 due to a failure to implement cash management during a DSCR trigger event. The property was foreclosed on in October 2020, and was re-appraised at a 35% discount to the original value.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Eisenhower Crossing loan ($5.7 million -- 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by an 81,700 SF shopping center in Macon, GA. The anchor tenant at securitization, HH Gregg vacated the property in 2017 and the loan transferred to the special servicer in March 2019 for payment default. The property was foreclosed upon in May 2020. The property was re-appraised in January 2022 at a 48% discount to its original value and is now below the loan amount. A new leasing team has since been brought in to backfill the vacancies.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 0.5% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $0.6 million from this troubled loan.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 88% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 83% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 104%, compared to 103% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 9.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.45X and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 1.62X and 1.08X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 18.2% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Riverpark Square Loan ($54.7 million – 8.3% of the pool), which is secured by 374,500 SF mall located in downtown Spokane, WA. The mall is anchored by Nordstrom and AMC Theatre, which compromise 56% of the net rentable area (NRA). Other notable tenants include GAP, Apple and Williams Sonoma. The loan has been on the watchlist since December 2020 due to low DSCR, and the loan is currently in cash management. As of March 2022, the property was 91% occupied, compared to 89% at year-end 2021 and 96% at year-end 2020. The loan has amortized 8.9% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 103% and 1.03X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Simmons Tower Loan ($37.1 million – 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 623,300 SF office tower located in downtown Little Rock, AR. The loan is also encumbered with a $27.8 million mezzanine loan. The 40 story building is the tallest building in the state. The tenant roster includes a number of law and financial firms, as well as governmental agencies. As of March 2022, the property was 85% occupied, compared to 82% at year-end 2021 and 80% at year-end 2020. NOI declined in 2020 and 2021, but still remains above securitization NOI. The loan has amortized 16% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 92% and 1.17X, respectively, compared to 100% and 1.08X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hilton Garden Inn - Downtown Denver Loan ($28.9 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 221 key limited-service hotel located in Denver, CO. Between 2015 and 2019, property occupancy ranged from 79% to 82%, but fell to 35% during 2020 and 2021. The property did not generate sufficent cash flow to cover debt service in 2020 or 2021. The loan was also modified in 2020 to allow the borrower to use reserve funds to cover debt service. The loan remains on the master servicer's watchlist, but is current on payments. The loan has amortized 17.1% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 101% and 1.21X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Thesse ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

