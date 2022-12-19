Moody's affirms four classes of CGCMT 2014-GC25

Approximately $509.1 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-GC25, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-GC25 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in these ratings were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 11, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 15% to $716.4 million from $842.0 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 57 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool. Fourteen loans, constituting 29% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 11, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, excluding the loan in special servicing, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Nine loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and currently one loan, constituting 4% of the pool, is in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the Pinnacle at Bishop's Woods Loan ($28.8 million – 4.0% of the pool), which is secured by a three building Class B office property located in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2022 due to payment default. As of August 2022, the property was 68.2% occupied by 11 tenants (7 vacant units). The property is not generating sufficient cash flow to cover debt service and the borrower is no longer supporting the asset. A receiver was appointed, and the lender will determine the best course of action.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 5.1% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $16.9 million (a 26% expected loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans. The troubled first loan is the Stamford Plaza Portoflio Loan (3.9% of the pool), which is secured by a four-property office portfolio totaling 982,000 square feet (SF) in Stamford, Connecticut. Property perfromance has deteriorated since 2017 due to decline in revenue as a result of a decrease in occupany. The loan is on the watchlist and is being monitored for covenant compliance. Cash Trap is active due to failed DSCR tests. The other troubled loan is secured by two adjacent suburban office buildings totaling 118,422 SF located in Maumee, Ohio. Property performance has deteriorated since 2018 due to a decline in occupancy.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 99%, compared to 108% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.67X and 1.14X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.98X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 31% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Bank of America Plaza Loan ($110.0 million – 15.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $400.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 55-story, Class-A office tower located in downtown Los Angeles, California with approximately 1.43 million square feet (SF) of rentable area. The property is LEED Gold certified and was constructed in 1974. As of December 2021, the property was 89% leased compared to 91% at last review, 93% as of December 2017 and 90% at securitization. Property performance has declined slightly since 2019 as a result of a decrease in occupancy. The loan is interest only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 104% and 0.93X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is The Heights at State College Loan ($55.8 million -- 7.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 291-unit (849 bed) student housing apartment complex in State College, Pennsylvania. The property caters to the student population of Penn State and is located approximately 1.5 miles from the University Park campus. The buildings are of Class-A construction and include common area amenities such as a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse and free parking. As of June 2022, the property was 93% leased compared to 91% at last review, and 90% at securitization. The loan had an initial 60-month interest-only period, and is currently amortizing on a 360-month schedule. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 122% and 0.78X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Fenley Office Portfolio Loan ($53.7 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $94.8 million mortgage loan. Additionally, the property is encumbered with an $11.0 million mezzanine loan. The Fenley Office portfolio consists of a mix of 11 Class A and Class B office buildings located in Louisville, Kentucky. The properties were constructed between 1986 and 2002 and are located within the Louisville CBD, Hurstbone Parkway/Shelbyville Road and Interstate 71/Brownsboro submarkets. As of September 2022, the portfolio weighted average occupancy was 81% compared to 88% in 2021 and 92% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 108% and 0.97X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

