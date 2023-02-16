Moody's affirms four classes of COMM 2015-CCRE22

Approximately $572 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes in COMM 2015-CCRE22 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-CCRE22 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a significant decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 12, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 25.9% to $960.7 million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49.5% of the pool. Seven loans, constituting 15.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22, down from 26 at Moody's last review.

Nineteen loans, constituting 35.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a realized loss of less than $0.4 million. No loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 11.9% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $24.7 million (a 22% expected loss based on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the One Riverway loan, which represents 7.5% of the pool and is secured by a 483,000 square foot (SF) office tower located in the West Loop submarket of Houston, TX. Occupancy has fallen from 89% at securitization to 63% in September 2022. As a result of the lower occupancy and revenue, the NOI DSCR as of September 2022 was only 0.93X. The submarket is also experiencing high vacancy and according to CBRE, the West Loop/Galleria submarket had a Class-A office vacancy rate of 29.3% in Q4 2022. The second largest troubled loan is the 205 West Randolph loan (1.8% of the pool) secured by an office building in Chicago, IL that has also experienced declining occupancy and DSCR. The remaining troubled loans represent 2.5% of the deal and are secured by a portfolio of hotels in Springfield IL, and a single hotel in Rochester, MN that have seen declines in performance as a result of the pandemic.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 81% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 77% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared to 120% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 5.2% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.30X and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 1.45X and 0.85X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 19.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Wells Fargo Portfolio Loan ($81.1 million – 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by a cross collateralized pool of six, single tenant offices leased to Wells Fargo thorough September 2024. The properties are located throughout VA, GA, NC and SC and provide administrative and back office support for Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo reduced their space at the Hapeville, GA office, lowering the portfolio occupancy to 89% as of September 2022 from 100% at securitization. The 2021 NOI was 25% lower than at securitization. The loan has amortized 14.5% since securitization, however the loan faces significant lease rollover risk in 2024 and has already experienced declines in net operating income (NOI). Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 119% and 1.03X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 100 West 57th Street Loan ($60 million – 6.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $180 million whole loan. The is secured by the ground interest underneath the 320 unit "Carnegie House" co-op building located in Midtown Manhattan at 57th street and 6th avenue. The loan has passed its anticipated repayment date in November 2019 and has a final maturity date in April 2035. The ground lease has annual payments equal to the debt service (causing the NOI DSCR to be essentially 1.00X since securitization) and expires in March 2025, with two, 21-year extensions available thereafter. Servicer commentary indicates the borrower will likely payoff the loan after the first renewal period, when the ground rent will reset to 8.2% of the land value of the collateral. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.25X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Unitedhealth Group HQ Loan ($49 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 343,600 SF single tenant office property located in Minnetonka, MN. The property is fully occupied by Unitedhealth and has been their HQ since 1988. The property is self-managed by the tenant, so there are no expenses to the landlord. The property's NOI has increased year-over-year as a result of contractual rent increases, however, the property faces significant rollover risk with the tenant lease expiration date in December 2024. The tenant has three, 10-year extension options and the loan has amortized 5.2% since securitization. Moody's analysis accounted for the near-term rollover risk and tenant concentration and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.98X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

