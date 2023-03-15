info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms four classes of COMM 2015-DC1

15 Mar 2023

Approximately $603 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes in COMM 2015-DC1 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-DC1:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 27% to $1.02 billion from $1.40 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 56 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 45.2% of the pool. Fifteen loans, constituting 22.0% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 25 at Moody's last review.

Eleven loans, constituting 21.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Five loans constituting 10.2% of the pool are in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the 115 Mercer Loan ($37.0 million – 3.6% of the pool), which is secured by a simple fee interest in two condominium units containing 7,500 square feet (SF) of retail space, located between Prince and Spring Street in the SoHo submarket in Manhattan. The largest tenant at securitization, Deryk Lam, terminated their lease in 2019, prior to lease expiration in 2024. The most recent appraisal from November 2022 valued the property 70% below the value at securitization and as of the February 2023 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 63% appraisal reduction based on the current loan balance. The special servicer filed a foreclosure action and a foreclosure auction occurred in October 2022 with the lender being the highest bidder. The special servicer is working on extending the existing tenants in place at increased market rents and evaluate a potential sale once stabilized.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the ATK Plymouth loan ($26.2 million – 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 191,336 SF,  office property located in Plymouth, Minnesota. The property was built in 1982 renovated in 2009, and was fully leased to Orbital ATK at securitization, which was later acquired by Northrup Grumman in 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2022 for payment default. The borrower effectuated a guarantor merger without lender consent. The lender had demanded an inspection to make a proper assessment as to whether the borrower properly complied with the loan documents. The special servicer will assess the loan for a potential return to the Master Servicer. Property performance has been stable since securitization. Due to the loan's performing status this loan was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 115%.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the 200 West Second Street ($26.0 million – 2.5% of the pool), which is secured by the fee interest in a 53,000 SF site in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The property is also encumbered with a $12.4 million mezzanine loan. The fee interest is improved with a 240,000 SF, 20-story, Class A office tower known as the BB&T Financial Center. The property is 100% leased to BB&T through March 2023 and serves as the bank's US headquarters. The property transferred to the special servicer in January 2018 due to imminent default as Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. notified the lender and the borrower that it is exercising its right to terminate the Clearing Account Agreement effective February 5, 2018. Per a press release issued on February 22, 2016 by the US Attorney's Office, one of the individuals controlling the borrowing entity has been indicted by the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia. The superseding indictment dated March 7, 2017 specifies that the real property that is collateral for the loan as being subject to forfeiture upon the indicted individual's conviction. One of the sponsors was convicted in October 2018 on 11 counts. Upon conclusion of the proceedings, the special servicer will assess outstanding risks and determine the appropriate next steps. As of the February 2023 payment date the loan is current and is being cash managed.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for five poorly performing loans constituting 7.2% of the pool and has estimated an aggregate loss of $68.2 million (a 45% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced (excluding the ATK Plymouth loan) and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the 760 & 800 Westchester Avenue loan ($30.4 million – 3.0% of the pool), which is secured by two office buildings in Rye Brook, New York, that has had a deterioration in performance due to declines in occupancy and increases in operating expenses. The second largest troubled loan is the Tintri Mountain View loan ($21.1 million – 2.1% of the pool), which is secured by a fully vacant office building located in Mountain View, California. The remaining troubled loans are secured by a mixed-use asset in San Francisco, and two underperforming multifamily properties.  

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV.  As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool  and 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 64% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 119% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.40X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.49X and 0.89X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Maritime Hotel Loan ($25.0 million – 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 126-key hotel located on West 16th Street in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, just north of the Meatpacking District. Since acquiring the property in 2002, the sponsors have invested approximately $21.0 million ($166,667/key), along with a $1.6 million renovation of the Cabanas event space. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, the Cabanas event space, and three food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets. The property's occupancy rate has ranged from 77.5% in 2016 to 87.4% in 2022. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa1 (sca.pd) and 1.98X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Loan ($112.2 million – 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by the fee interest in an 841,000 SF component of a 1,240,000 SF anchored outdoor lifestyle center and power center located in Rogers, Arkansas. The property is located near a ramp for I-540, approximately six miles from Wal-Mart's world headquarters. The lifestyle component of the property is anchored by a Dillard's (non-collateral), J.C. Penney, and Malco Theatres. The second largest collateral tenant at securitization, Gordman's, vacated the subject in 2018. The space was reabsorbed by Hobby Lobby, with a lease expiration in 2032. The power center component of the property is anchored by Hobby Lobby, Harverty's Furniture, TJMaxx, Bed Bath & Beyond, and PetSmart. The Blue Zoo Aquarium recently opened at the property. The overall occupancy was 93% in September 2022, compared to 87% in December 2021,  92% in December 2019, and 95% at securitization. As of the February 2023 payment date, the loan was current on P&I payments and has amortized by 15.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 108% and 1.05X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the SoHo Portfolio Loan ($76.5 million – 7.5% of the pool), which is secured by two, five-story mixed-use buildings (office/retail) located at 427 Broadway and 459 Broadway in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, NY. The buildings total 70,498 SF of rentable area, with office space comprising 52,000 SF (73.8% of total NRA) and retail space comprising 18,498 SF (26.2% of total NRA). The property is encumbered by $11.5 million of mezzanine debt held outside the trust. The property had transferred to special servicing in June 2021 due to payment default, and returned to the master servicer in April 2022.  As of the September 2022 rent roll, the property was 100% occupied. The loan is interest only through the life of the loan, and is current on P&I payments as of the February 2023 payment date. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 139% and 0.66X, respectively, compared to 125% and 0.73X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Keystone Summit Corporate Park Loan ($70.6 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by a five-building class A office complex located in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania. The buildings are situated on a 101-acre collateral site located 20 miles north of the Pittsburgh CBD. The five buildings total 552,979 SF and are part of a six-building condominium structure governed by a condominium regime. The property was 82% occupied as of December 2022, compared to 100% at securitization. Property performance has declined since 2019 as a result of the decline in occupancy. As of the February 2023 payment date, this loan was current on P&I payments and has amortized by 9.1% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 149% and 0.69X, respectively, compared to 144% and 0.72X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

