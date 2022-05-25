Moody's affirms four classes of RCMT 2019-6

Approximately $194.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes in Ready Capital Mortgage Trust 2019-6, Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates. as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. IO-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 20, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.5% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is 7.2% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 25, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 35% to $282.2 million from $430.7 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 63 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53.5% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 26, compared to 38 at securitization.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 99% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, and less than 1% were greater than 90 days delinquent. Based on the most recent reported financial performance, loans representing approximately 31% had actual DSCR below 1.20X.

Twelve loans, constituting 26% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.3 million (for a loss severity of 44%). One loan, Lakeland Medical Office Building loan ($1.1 million -- 0.4% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by a 19,131 SF medical office building located in Niles, Michigan and it transferred to special servicing in September 2020. The property's reported occupancy was 43% as of March 2022, compared to 87% at securitization. The loan is last paid through its November 2020 payment date and special servicer commentary indicated a receiver is in place and they are proceeding with the foreclosure process. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan (6.7% of the pool) which is secured by a mixed-use property in Los Angeles, California which has been impacted by low occupancy and low DSCR. The property performance has declined through September 2021 as compared to securitization and the NOI DSCR was 0.92X in September 2021.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 87% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 84% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 128%, compared to 119% at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.21X and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 1.29X and 0.90X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 23.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 1001 Ross Loan ($24.9 million -- 8.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 4-story mixed-use building located in the historic CBD West End District of Dallas, Texas. The building contains 30,164 SF of retail space primarily on the building's first floor. Floors two, three, and four contain a total of 204 multifamily units. The property was 74% occupied as of December 2021, compared to 84% at securitization. The loan sponsor embarked on a two-year renovation at time of securitization. The year-end 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.73X due to revenue declines as compared to securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR (assuming a reduced pari passu future funding amount based on our analysis) are 164% and 0.59X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The second largest loan is the Place at Greenway Loan ($21.0 million -- 7.4% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 219-unit, garden-style, multifamily complex located in Houston, Texas. Approximately 67% of the units were remodeled by the prior owner after their 2013 acquisition. The current sponsor intended to spend $1 million ($4,566 /unit) of equity to further renovate units at time of securitization. The property was 82% leased as of December 2020, compared to 96% at securitization. Through year-end 2020 the NOI DSCR was 1.29X. The loan was previously on the watchlist in mid-2020 as the borrower notified the master servicer about potential cash flow concerns caused by the pandemic. The loan is no longer on the master servicer's watchlist, however, financials for 2021 have not yet been reported. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 142% and 0.71X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.78X at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Houston Portfolio Loan ($20.6 million -- 7.3% of the pool), which was secured by eight multifamily properties located in Houston, TX. The properties are concentrated in two submarkets, Montrose/River Oaks and Interloop/South Houston. The properties were originally constructed between 1911 and 1977. The portfolio was 94% leased as of year-end 2020, compared to 97% at securitization. The loan was previously transferred to special servicing in 2020 after becoming 60 days delinquent due to impacts from the pandemic. The loan returned to the master servicer in July 2020 and has remained current, however, full year financials for 2021 have not yet been reported. The loan has paid down by 22% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 129% and 0.76X at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

