Moody's affirms four classes of WFCM 2015-C28

Approximately $729 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-C28, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-C28 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16% to $982 million from $1.165 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 84 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54% of the pool. Nine loans, constituting 6.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, compared to 29 at Moody's last review.

As of the July 2022 remittance report, loans representing 99.5% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and less than 1% was greater than 90 days delinquent.

Twenty-three loans, constituting 20% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which four loans, representing 7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $7.7 million (for an average loss severity of 16%). One loan, constituting 0.5% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.

The specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Express – Sweetwater Loan ($5.2 million -- 0.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 67-room limited service hotel located in Sweetwater, Texas. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2019 for imminent non-monetary default. Net cash flow (NCF) DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2016 and the loan has had numerous delinquent payments since 2019 and is last paid through the February 2022 payment date. The special servicer is negotiating a potential loan assumption and the loan continues to be cash managed.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 5.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $18.3 million (a 31% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the 3 Beaver Valley Road loan ($41.8 million – 4.3% of the pool), which is secured a five-story, 263,503 square feet (SF), Class A office building and an adjacent 4-story parking garage located in Wilmington, DE, eight miles north of the CBD. The property is 60% leased by a single tenant that has announced that they will be vacating at lease expiration in December 2024. The second largest troubled loan is the Washington Square loan ($13.0 million -- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 69-unit student housing facility located in Schenectady, New York across the street from Schenectady Community College. Property performance has declined significantly due to lower occupancy and rental revenue resulting from declining enrollment at the community college. As of December 2021, the property was only 50% occupied, compared to 99% at securitization.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 66% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, compared to 113% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.59X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.57X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the TKG 2 Portfolio loan ($87.5 million -- 8.9% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of five cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted retail shopping centers located in five states (Louisiana, Massachusetts, Colorado, Michigan and Montana). Four of the five loans include the fee simple interest and one shopping center is on a long-term ground lease. As of December 2021, the portfolio was approximately 93% leased, compared to 94% at the last review. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.80X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Harden Ranch Plaza loan ($84.9 million -- 8.6% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 421,900 SF portion of a 700,000 SF retail center located in Salinas, California. The non-collateral anchor tenants are Walmart and Target. The two largest collateral tenants, Ashley Furniture and Safeway, each account for approximately 13% of the net rentable area (NRA) with lease expirations in 2028 and 2026, respectively. As of March 2022, the property was 93% leased compared to 94% in August 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 108% and 0.88X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Eastgate One Phases I-VII & XII loan ($71.9 million – 7.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $119.9 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by sixteen office buildings totaling approximately 860,000 SF located within an office development of twenty-four buildings. The remaining non-collateral buildings are collateralized as a separate loan within this transaction. The largest tenant of the collateral, Lytx, accounts for approximately 15% of NRA with a lease expiration in 2024. As of September 2021, the collateral was 97% leased compared to 96% in March 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 107% and 0.93X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

