Moody's affirms four classes of WFCM 2015-LC22

Approximately $674 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on four classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2015-LC22, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2015-LC22 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul
27, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.3% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 15, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 7.3% to $893.4
million from $963.7 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 98 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 10.3% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 40.1%
of the pool. Six loans, constituting 11.7%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
One loan, constituting 2.1% of the pool, has
an investment-grade structured credit assessment. The pool
contains eight low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 2.2%
of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess;
however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans
previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27,
compared to 28 at Moody's last review.
Fourteen loans, constituting 16.3% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting
2.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Clearwater Collection ($13.4
million -- 1.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a strip retail center located in Clearwater, Florida.
The property is anchored by Floor & Decor and LA Fitness, and
shadow anchored by Kane's Furniture. The property is 97%
occupied as of December 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing
in July 2018 after the sponsor was indicted by the Colorado Attorney General
for Securities Fraud. All cash from the the tenants is currently
being trapped and the court-appointed receiver is currently marketing
the property for sale for the repayment of creditors. The loan
was current on its debt service payments through November 2019.
The second specially serviced loan is the Comfort Suites - Firestone
($4.4 million -- 0.5% of the pool),
is secured by a 72-room limited service hotel located in Firestone,
Colorado, 25 miles north of the Denver CBD. The property
was constructed in 2005 and partially renovated in 2017. Property
amenities include a breakfast lounge, business center, one
meeting room, indoor pool/spa, and fitness center.
The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2019 due to payment default.
The loan was previously delinquent through 2019 but the borrower has brought
the loan current with all applicable fees and costs as of November 2019.
The special servicer is currently dual tracking the resolution process
with foreclosure.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly
performing loans, constituting 1.6% of the pool.
Two of three troubled loans, representing 1% of the pool,
are secured by hotel properties in Houston, Texas that have experienced
declines in revenue per available room (RevPAR) since securitization.
The other troubled loan is secured by a unanchored retail center in Bonita
Springs, Florida that has experienced a significant decline in revenue
since securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate
loss of $6.8 million (an 23% expected loss on average)
from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 97% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 93% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 108%, compared to 112%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15.5%
to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's
value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.53X and 1.08X,
respectively, compared to 1.49X and 1.00X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Birchwood Glen Owners
Corp. Loan ($18.6 million -- 2.1%
of the pool), which is secured by a 363 unit multifamily cooperative
property located in Holtsville, New York. The property was
95% occupied as of December 2017. Moody's structured credit
assessment is aaa (sca.pd).
The top three conduit loans represent 23.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Meadows Loan ($92.0
million -- 10.3% of the pool), which is secured
by two adjacent 12-story office buildings and a five level parking
garage located in Rutherford, New Jersey. The two office
buildings are of Class-A quality and offer 603,700 square
feet (SF) of NRA. The property was collectively 87% occupied
as of September 2019, compared to 90% December 2017.
The loan is on the watchlist due to major tenant, Malo Consulting
(12.4% of the NRA), defaulting on their lease.
The special servicer has approved the deposit of the Malo Consulting letter
of credit (LOC) into the rollover reserve for the property going forward.
The loan is in its initial five year interest only period and begins to
amortize in October 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126%
and 0.81X, respectively, compare to 117% and
0.88X at last review.
The second largest loan is the 40 Wall Street Loan ($84.3
million -- 9.4% of the pool), which
is secured by a leasehold interest in a 63-story Class-A
office building located in the Financial District of New York City.
The property was built in 1929 and received a designated landmark status
by the city. The property includes 1.165 million SF of office
and retail space, of which 4% is comprised of ground floor
retail. The property's ground lease expires in December 31,
2206, assuming the Sponsor exercises all available renewal options.
The 2018 ground payment was $1.65 million but has interim
contractual increases leading to a $2.8 million ground rent
payment effective January 1, 2028 through December 31, 2032.
The ground rent then subsequently resets to the greater of 6.0%
of the property's land value or 85.0% of the net rent
payable in the immediately preceding 12-month period. As
of June 2019, the property was 92.5% leased,
compared to 94% as of December 2017. The loan has amortized
approximately 11% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 83% and 1.39X, respectively, compared
to 84% and 1.37X at last review.
The third largest loan is the Townline Square Loan ($31.6
million -- 3.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a community shopping center located in Meriden, Connecticut,
halfway between New Haven and Hartford. The property was comprised
of four buildings: an "L" shaped structure, a
rectangular structure, a stand-alone box occupied by Pier
One Imports and a stand-alone pad occupied by McDonald's.
Major tenants include Burlington Coat Factory, Big Y World Class
Market, Michael's, and Marshall's. The
property was 99% leased as of September 2019. The loan has
amortized 3% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 139% and 0.74X.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
