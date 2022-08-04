Moody's affirms four classes of WFCM 2015-LC22

Approximately $585 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on four classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-LC22, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-LC22 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 20, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.9% of the current pooled balance, essentially the same as at last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 17% to $801.6 million from $963.7 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 93 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 42% of the pool. Thirteen loans, constituting 15% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains eight low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 2.3% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, compared to 27 at Moody's last review.

As of the July 2022 remittance report, loans representing 96% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 2% were greater than 90 days delinquent or in foreclosure.

Twenty-three loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loans, representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $2.6 million. Four loans, constituting 4% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 3% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since April 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Clearwater Collection ($13.0 million -- 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 134,361 square foot (SF) strip retail center located in Clearwater, Florida. The property was 54% occupied as of December 2021, compared to 97% in December 2018. The second largest tenant at securitization, LA Fitness (34% of NRA), had a lease expiration in April 2022 and vacated the property. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2018 after the sponsor was indicted by the Colorado Attorney General for Securities Fraud. The borrower filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Colorado in April 2022 and litigation is ongoing. The loan has amortized by nearly 3% but is last paid through its December 2021 payment date. As of the July 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a $1.4 million appraisal reduction on this loan.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are all secured by hotel properties which have been impacted by business disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting a combined 0.8% of the pool. The troubled loans are secured by one hotel and one retail property that have experienced declining net operating income since securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $11.9 million (a 39% expected loss on average) from specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 85% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 72% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 110%, compared to 108% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 1.53X and 1.08X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Meadows Loan ($89.4 million -- 11.1% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent 12-story office buildings and a five level parking garage located in Rutherford, New Jersey. The two office buildings are of Class-A quality and offer 603,700 SF of NRA. The property was collectively 90% leased as of March 2022, compared to 87% in September 2019 and 90% December 2017. The loan began to amortize in October 2020 following an initial five year interest-only period and has now amortized 3% since securitization. The property's NOI has declined since securitization primarily due to an increase in operating expenses. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 123% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.81X at last review.

The second largest loan is the 40 Wall Street Loan ($76.8 million -- 9.6% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in a 63-story Class-A office building located in the Financial District of New York City. The property was originally built in 1929 and includes 1.165 million SF of office and retail space, of which 4% is comprised of ground floor retail. The property's ground lease expires on December 31, 2206, assuming the sponsor exercises all available renewal options. The 2021 ground payment was $2.3 million but has interim contractual increases leading to a $2.8 million ground rent payment effective January 1, 2028 through December 31, 2032. The ground rent then subsequently resets to the greater of 6.0% of the property's land value or 85.0% of the net rent payable in the immediately preceding 12-month period. The property was 84% leased as of March 2022, compared to 93% in June 2019 and 94% in December 2017. The property's NOI has generally declined since 2018 due to lower rental revenues and the 2021 NOI was approximately 44% lower than in 2018. Furthermore, through the year to date period ending March 2022, the loan reported an NOI DSCR of 1.06X. The loan has amortized approximately 19% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 83% and 1.39X at last review.

The third largest loan is the Townline Square Loan ($30.1 million -- 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 314,914 SF community shopping center located in Meriden, Connecticut, halfway between New Haven and Hartford. The property was comprised of four buildings: an "L" shaped structure, a rectangular structure, a stand-alone box and a stand-alone pad. Major tenants include Burlington Coat Factory, Big Y World Class Market, Michael's, Marshall's and Old Navy. The property was 94% leased as of December 2021, compared to 99% in September 2019. The property's NOI has declined since 2019 due to lower rental revenues. The loan has amortized 8% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.78X, respectively, compared to 139% and 0.74X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

