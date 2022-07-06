Moody's affirms fourteen classes of MSBAM 2013-C10

Approximately $1.1 billion of structured securities affected

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's"), has affirmed the ratings on fourteen classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C10, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C10 as follows:

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PST**, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on nine P&I classes, Cl. A-SB through Cl. C, were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. D, Cl. E and Cl. F, were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on exchangeable class PST was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 13.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 10.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 11.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only and exchangeable class were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388873. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388873 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 21% to $1.18 billion from $1.49 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 65 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to just over 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49% of the pool. One loan, constituting 0.8% of the pool, is secured by a residential cooperative building in Manhattan, NY and has an investment-grade structured credit assessment of aaa (sca.pd). Thirteen loans, constituting 28% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2022 remittance report, loans representing 89% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 11% were greater than 90 days delinquent or in foreclosure. All but two loans, Westfield Citrus Park (10.3% of the pool) and Hotel Oceana Santa Monica (3.2%), have loan maturity dates on or before July 2023. These two loans have maturity dates in June 2028.

Thirteen loans, constituting 14.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which six loans, representing 7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a realized loss of $10 million. Three loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loans have all transferred to special servicing since June 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Milford Plaza Fee Loan ($110 million -- 9.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $275 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the ground interest underlying the Row Hotel, a 1,331 key full service hotel located on 8th avenue in New York City. The ground lease commenced in 2013, runs through 2112 and has annual CPI increases. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2020 due to payment default on the ground rent due to the significant decline in performance of the non-collateral improvements. The loan is last paid through April 2020. Special servicer commentary indicates they are dual tracking foreclosure with workout discussions and the borrower has proposed a sale and loan assumption/modification to a third party that would include collapsing the ground lease and allowing the new owner to directly control the hotel. Moody's analysis considered the value of the non-collateral improvements that the leased fee interest underlies when assessing the risk of the loan, as the subject loan is senior to any debt on the improvements. Due to the delinquent status and decline in performance of the non-collateral hotel property, Moody's has assumed a small loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Mall at Tuttle Crossing Loan ($26.3 million -- 2.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $109.6 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 385,000 SF component of an approximately 1.13 million SF super-regional mall located in Dublin, Ohio approximately 17 miles northwest of Columbus. The mall's non-collateral anchors include JC Penney, Scene 75, an entertainment venue that backfilled a former Macy's Home Store, and Macy's (all three of which are non-collateral). The mall currently has an additional vacant non-collateral anchor space, a former Sears (149,000 SF), that vacated in early 2019. The collateral portion was 81% leased as of December 2021, compared to 70% in April 2020, 76% in June 2019 and 88% in December 2015. The mall's in-line occupancy was 76% in December 2021 compared to a low of 64% in April 2020 but still lower than the 82% in December 2017. The property's net operating income (NOI) has generally declined since 2016 due to lower revenues. The 2019 NOI was already 26% lower than underwritten levels and the property faced significant further NOI declines due to the pandemic. The 2021 NOI was only $5 million compared to the underwritten NOI of $16.6 million causing the NOI DSCR to be well below 1.00X. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 and the loan sponsor, Simon Property Group, has classified this mall under their "Other Properties." The loan is last paid through its July 2021 payment date and has an original maturity date in May 2023. Special servicer commentary indicated enforcement options are being evaluated and a court appointed receiver has been working to stabilize the property and prepare for a potential receivership sale. As of the June 2022 remittance statement an appraisal reduction of $43.2 million has been realized, which is based on November 2021 appraisal which valued the property 79% lower than the appraised value at securitization and nearly 56% below the outstanding total mortgage loan. Due to the declining performance and the current retail environment, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Oak Brook Office Center Loan ($19.8 million -- 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 312,000 SF suburban office complex located in Oak Brook, Illinois, west of the Chicago CBD. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2022 due to payment default. One of the buildings was recently fully vacated and total occupancy declined to 32% as of March 2022, compared to 75% in 2021 and 89% at securitization. The loan remains current as of the June 2022 remittance statement but special servicer commentary indicates the borrower has offered a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure and the servicer is considering all options.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 11% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $131 million (a 45% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by the Westfield Citrus Park which is discussed in detail further below. The second largest troubled loan is secured by a retail property located in the Bronx, NY which has suffered from tenant bankruptcies and departures.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 96%, compared to 108% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.80X and 1.19X, respectively, compared to 1.67X and 1.04X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 24% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Westfield Citrus Park Loan ($121.4 million -- 10.3% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 506,914 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in northwest Tampa, Florida. The mall's current non-collateral anchors include Dillard's, Macy's and J.C. Penney. One tenant, Sear's (non-collateral), closed its location in 2019 and the space is now owned by Prime Time Amusement, which plans to open an elev8 Fun entertainment center that is anticipated to open in late 2022. The largest collateral tenants include a 20-screen Regal Cinemas, 17% of the NRA with a lease expiration in January 2024 and Dick's Sporting Goods, 10% of NRA with a lease expiration in January 2023. The Regal Cinema movie theater has historically performed poorly, generating sales of less than $300,000 per screen, and was temporarily closed during the pandemic but re-opened and started making monthly payments in August 2021. As of December 2021, the collateral was 83% leased (excluding temp. tenants), compared to 81% in December 2019. The property's performance has declined annually since 2016 primarily due to declining revenues. The 2019 NOI was already 30% lower than in 2016 and the property faced further NOI declines due to the pandemic. The 2021 NOI was 44% below 2016 levels. Additionally, the property faces competition from International Plaza and Westshore Plaza, both located 11 miles from the property. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 after the original sponsor, Westfield, indicated they would no longer support the asset. A recent loan modification in connection with a loan sale and assumption to the Hull Property Group was executed. The loan modifications included, among other items, a maturity date extension to June 2028 and the loan will remain in cash trap for the remainder of the term. The loan was returned to the master servicer as of the June 2022 remittance and is now current on debt service payments. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization, however, the most recent reported appraisal dated August 2021 valued the property at $89 million. Due to the declining performance from securitization, Moody's identified this as a troubled loan.

The second largest loan is the 500 North Capitol Loan ($105 million -- 8.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 233,000 SF, Class A office building located in downtown Washington, DC. The property was built in 1966 and renovated to a modern look in 2012 when former single tenant the IRS vacated the property. As of December 2021, the property was 99% leased, compared to 98% at year-end 2019. The largest tenant at the property, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, comprises 80% of the net rentable area (NRA) and has a lease expiration in September 2027. Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's utilized a lit/dark analysis. This loan is interest-only throughout the loan term and matures in June 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.91X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Pot-Nets Bayside MHC Loan ($55.8 million -- 4.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 1,518-pad MHC located in Long Neck, Delaware. The property is located along Indian River Bay, which connects to Rehoboth Bay to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. The community was built in 1962 and was later expanded in 2007. The pads are improved with occupant-owned model homes. The property is part of the larger Pot-Nets development, which is comprised of six neighboring communities. All six Pot-Nets communities, totaling over 3,200 sites, share amenities amongst one another. The property was 74% occupied as of December 2021, compared to 70% in March 2020 and 75% at securitization. Property performance has improved since securitization due to higher rental revenues and the loan has amortized 18%. The loan matures in June 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 80% and 1.25X, respectively, compared 91% and 1.11X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

