Moody's affirms frontdoor CFR, senior secured at Ba2, lowers liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1; outlook remains stable

About $850 million of debt affirmed

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed frontdoor, inc.'s ("frontdoor") corporate family rating ("CFR") at Ba2 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") at Ba2-PD. Moody's also affirmed the Ba2 ratings assigned to frontdoor's senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $250 million revolving credit facility due 2026, a $217 million (remaining balance) term loan A due 2026 and a $380 million term loan B due 2028. The speculative grade liquidity rating was lowered to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

"While liquidity has weakened due to diminished free cash flow and a narrower covenant cushion, it remains good and, together with frontdoor's moderately-high financial leverage and recurring subscription revenues, leaves the company well positioned to recover profit rates through price increases and reduce debt, driving the ratings affirmation and stable outlook," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

Although Moody's expects financial leverage will rise over the next 12 months due to profit pressure from rising costs, Moody's also anticipates that frontdoor will remain committed to balanced financial strategies, including repaying debt and building its cash reserves rather than repurchasing its own stock, until profit rates rise again. Therefore, governance considerations were a key driver of today's rating actions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that debt to EBITDA of around 4.0 times in 2022 will moderate to around 3.0 times once price increases will help restore profit rates. Moody's expects EBITA margins to fall from a high teens range historically to below 10% in 2022, hampered by rising costs and limited availability of parts and labor. Account growth has been constrained by declines in its existing home sale market channel, somewhat mitigated by growth in direct marketing. Anticipated interest coverage of over 6.0 times, greater than 10% free cash flow to debt and limited capital expenditure requirements provide additional support to the ratings. Moody's expects frontdoor will use free cash flow to repay debt and build cash until profitability rates can be restored. Maintenance of balanced financial strategies is considered critical to the ratings and outlook.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments.

Profitability rates have been impaired in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 by elevated service costs due to several factors, including high inflation, supply and qualified personnel shortages at its network of contractors and increased service volumes related to customers spending more time at home. Moody's expects double-digit rate price increases passed through in 2023 will help restore profit rates, thereby moderating financial leverage. Longer term, investments in new business lines, including an on-demand home services portal, that do not generate meaningful revenue could limit the range of profitability rebounds. Recurring home warranty subscriptions, with customer retention rates of around 75%, provide high visibility into future revenues. The slowdown in existing home sales following the rise in interest interest rates in 2022 could continue to hinder new customer growth. frontdoor's national network of independent home service technicians would be difficult to replicate and represents a meaningful barrier to competition. Moody's anticipates that the company will maintain elevated marketing expenses to support new customer development.

Governance risk is considered moderate. Moody's considers frontdoor's financial strategies transparent and balanced. frontdoor has taken conservative financial steps by making optional debt repayments, including with the deleveraging refinancing transaction in 2021. Investments in its own stock and M&A are unlikely until profitability rates return to growth. frontdoor does not pay a cash dividend to shareholders.

The revision of the SGL rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects pressure to free cash flow and financial maintenance covenants governing the revolver and term loan A from Moody's expectations for EBITA margins to fall below 10% in 2022. The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's assessment of frontdoor's liquidity profile as good. Moody's anticipates over $200 million of cash at all times and full availability under the company's $250 million revolving credit facility due 2026. Free cash flow may fall to below $100 million in 2022 and 2023. However, free cash flow will remain adequate to pay around $17 million of annual term loan amortization. In addition to the unrestricted cash balance, frontdoor has $175 million of restricted cash maintained at certain operating subsidiaries pursuant to state insurance company reserve requirements.

The revolving credit facility and term loan A are subject to a maximum first lien net leverage maintenance covenant set at 3.5 times, which can flex up to 4.0 times following a material acquisition for four quarters, at frontdoor's election. The covenant was calculated at about 2.0 times as of June 30, 2022. Moody's expects the cushion to narrow as profitability rate pressure lowers earnings, and that the company may be only marginally in compliance with the covenant over the next 12 to 15 months. The term loan B is not subject to any financial covenants.

The Ba2 ratings assigned to the senior secured revolver, term loan A, and term loan B reflects the Ba2-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD4, reflecting their position as the only tranche of debt in the company's capital structure. The credit facility is secured by a first lien pledge of substantially all of the domestic assets of the guarantor subsidiaries through secured upstream guarantees. Certain key subsidiaries are regulated as insurance companies and do not provide secured guarantees.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation for debt to EBITDA to rise to around 4.0 times before declining toward 3.0 times in 2023 as EBITA margins recover from below 10% as price increases and steady retention cover higher operating costs. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations for little or no stock repurchase or debt-funded acquisition activity until profit rates rise again and a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects: 1) frontdoor's products and services to become more diverse and address a larger market; 2) debt to EBITDA to remain below 2.5 times; 3) frontdoor will maintain a lower proportion of secured to total debt, thereby increasing its financial flexibility; and 4) conservative financial policies limiting the potential for large leveraging debt-financed acquisitions.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects: 1) declines in revenue growth or customer retention rates; 2) frontdoor's costs to deliver service remains elevated, leading to EBITA margins remaining below 12%; 3) debt to EBITDA will be maintained above 3.5 times; or 4) aggressive shareholder return or acquisition policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following rating actions and made the following outlook statement:

..Issuer: frontdoor, inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, revised to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Frontdoor, based in Memphis, TN, is a national provider of home service plans. Brands include American Home Shield, HAS, OneGuard, and Landmark. Moody's expects 2023 revenue of approximately $1.7 billion.

