Moody's affirms goeasy's Ba3 rating; maintains stable outlook

New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed goeasy Ltd.'s ("goeasy") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the Ba3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: goeasy Ltd.

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: goeasy Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the CFR reflects Moody's unchanged view of goeasy's ba3 standalone assessment, which is supported by its solid franchise as a leading provider of alternative financial services within Government of Canada's (Aaa stable) subprime consumer lending market, resulting in strong profitability. The ratings also reflect goeasy's solid capitalization but also incorporate the risks to creditors resulting from the company's evolving funding profile, a business model largely reliant on a single product, and susceptibility to regulatory threats to its pricing and business practices.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that goeasy will maintain strong profitability and its capital position will remain solid over the next 12-18 months.

goeasy's solid financial performance is underpinned by consistently high levels of profitability, as evidenced by an estimated net income to total assets of around 8% in the first 9 months of 2020. However, Moody's also recognizes that the company's strong performance during the coronavirus pandemic is partly driven by government support measures for consumers, as we believe their customer profile is disproportionately skewed to those affected by lockdown measures. The Canadian government has publicly stated that it will support its citizens through a more generous employment insurance benefits which lasts at least until September 2021. However, the scope of the benefits is expected to shrink and there will be some people who will not qualify for these enhanced benefits.

Nevertheless, this high level of profitability enables the company to maintain strong capital levels that protect creditors against unexpected losses. goeasy's tangible common equity to tangible managed assets ratio was close to 27% as of 30 September 2020. Moody's expects the company to maintain capital at or near current levels over the next 12-18 months.

In Moody's view, goeasy's credit strengths are in part tempered by the risks stemming from its vulnerable and evolving funding profile. A steady increase in the goeasy's secured borrowing has reduced unencumbered assets available for unsecured borrowers, which pressures recovery prospects for unsecured note holders under Moody's loss given default scenario. goeasy's primary sources of funding are public equity, a CAD310 million secured committed facility increased from CAD190 million in Oct 2019, and CAD728.3 million in senior unsecured notes. goeasy has over CAD1 billion in receivables, which Moody's believes is useful in accessing alternative funding sources such as securitization.

goeasy's ratings also reflect inherently higher levels of regulatory and/or reputational risks associated with its business model and the perception of predatory lending; high operating margins make this risk particularly acute. As a result, the company faces regulatory risks that may lead to significant deterioration in profitability, market size, or other adverse developments, such as regulatory restrictions that could affect receivables and/or cash flows. In Canada, goeasy's pricing is constrained by a national interest rate cap of 60%, and which provinces have legislative power to further lower through consumer protection regulations. That said, Moody's believes goeasy's profitability provides for an substantial cushion against these risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the limitations of the current operating environment score of B2 for consumer finance companies, which combines macro and industry risks, upward rating momentum is unlikely. However, improvement in liquidity and better diversification of income and funding sources while maintaining strong profitability and capital could create upward rating pressure. An upgrade of the operating environment score would lead to an upgrade of the CFR. Additionally, an upgrade of the CFR would likely lead to an upgrade of the senior unsecured rating.

goeasy's corporate family rating could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in capital, profitability and/or liquidity, or if regulatory change threatens the profitability or viability of its business model, particularly in Ontario which represents almost half of goeasy's receivables. Additionally, given goeasy's high reliance on secured funding, an increase in goeasy's secured debt to gross tangible assets measure beyond Moody's expectation would create downward ratings pressure. Furthermore, a continued reduction in unencumbered assets available for unsecured creditors would pressure the senior unsecured rating. Likewise, a downgrade of the corporate family rating would likely lead to a downgrade of the senior unsecured rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

