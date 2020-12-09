Moody's affirms goeasy's Ba3 rating; maintains stable outlook

New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed goeasy Ltd.'s ("goeasy") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) and the Ba3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook remains
stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: goeasy Ltd.
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: goeasy Ltd.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the CFR reflects Moody's unchanged view of goeasy's
ba3 standalone assessment, which is supported by its solid franchise
as a leading provider of alternative financial services within Government
of Canada's (Aaa stable) subprime consumer lending market, resulting
in strong profitability. The ratings also reflect goeasy's solid
capitalization but also incorporate the risks to creditors resulting from
the company's evolving funding profile, a business model largely
reliant on a single product, and susceptibility to regulatory threats
to its pricing and business practices.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that goeasy will maintain
strong profitability and its capital position will remain solid over the
next 12-18 months.
goeasy's solid financial performance is underpinned by consistently high
levels of profitability, as evidenced by an estimated net income
to total assets of around 8% in the first 9 months of 2020.
However, Moody's also recognizes that the company's
strong performance during the coronavirus pandemic is partly driven by
government support measures for consumers, as we believe their customer
profile is disproportionately skewed to those affected by lockdown measures.
The Canadian government has publicly stated that it will support its citizens
through a more generous employment insurance benefits which lasts at least
until September 2021. However, the scope of the benefits
is expected to shrink and there will be some people who will not qualify
for these enhanced benefits.
Nevertheless, this high level of profitability enables the company
to maintain strong capital levels that protect creditors against unexpected
losses. goeasy's tangible common equity to tangible managed assets
ratio was close to 27% as of 30 September 2020. Moody's
expects the company to maintain capital at or near current levels over
the next 12-18 months.
In Moody's view, goeasy's credit strengths are in part tempered
by the risks stemming from its vulnerable and evolving funding profile.
A steady increase in the goeasy's secured borrowing has reduced
unencumbered assets available for unsecured borrowers, which pressures
recovery prospects for unsecured note holders under Moody's loss
given default scenario. goeasy's primary sources of funding
are public equity, a CAD310 million secured committed facility increased
from CAD190 million in Oct 2019, and CAD728.3 million in
senior unsecured notes. goeasy has over CAD1 billion in receivables,
which Moody's believes is useful in accessing alternative funding sources
such as securitization.
goeasy's ratings also reflect inherently higher levels of regulatory and/or
reputational risks associated with its business model and the perception
of predatory lending; high operating margins make this risk particularly
acute. As a result, the company faces regulatory risks that
may lead to significant deterioration in profitability, market size,
or other adverse developments, such as regulatory restrictions that
could affect receivables and/or cash flows. In Canada, goeasy's
pricing is constrained by a national interest rate cap of 60%,
and which provinces have legislative power to further lower through consumer
protection regulations. That said, Moody's believes goeasy's
profitability provides for an substantial cushion against these risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the limitations of the current operating environment score of B2
for consumer finance companies, which combines macro and industry
risks, upward rating momentum is unlikely. However,
improvement in liquidity and better diversification of income and funding
sources while maintaining strong profitability and capital could create
upward rating pressure. An upgrade of the operating environment
score would lead to an upgrade of the CFR. Additionally,
an upgrade of the CFR would likely lead to an upgrade of the senior unsecured
rating.
goeasy's corporate family rating could be downgraded if there is a material
deterioration in capital, profitability and/or liquidity,
or if regulatory change threatens the profitability or viability of its
business model, particularly in Ontario which represents almost
half of goeasy's receivables. Additionally, given goeasy's
high reliance on secured funding, an increase in goeasy's
secured debt to gross tangible assets measure beyond Moody's expectation
would create downward ratings pressure. Furthermore, a continued
reduction in unencumbered assets available for unsecured creditors would
pressure the senior unsecured rating. Likewise, a downgrade
of the corporate family rating would likely lead to a downgrade of the
senior unsecured rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sadia Nabi
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
