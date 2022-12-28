Moody's affirms group.ONE's B3 ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, December 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Redhalo Midco (UK) Limited ("group.ONE" or "the company"), a leading provider of mass market webservices in the Nordics and Benelux. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the B3 ratings of the existing senior secured bank credit facilities issued by the company, which comprise of a €350 million senior secured term loan B and a €80 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). In addition, Moody's has assigned B3 ratings to the new €430 million senior secured additional term loan B1 and the new €100 million additional senior secured term loan B2 both co-borrowed by Redhalo Midco (UK) Limited and One.com Group AB. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the additional €430 million senior secured term loan B1 will mainly be used to finance the acquisition of dogado GmbH (dogado) and pay transaction fees. The new €100 million B2 facility has been raised to finance acquisitions and is expected to be undrawn at the outset of the transaction.

"Today's rating action reflects the fact that despite the increased leverage from the newly raised term loan, leading to a Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA of 7.0x expected in 2022, pro forma for the acquisition of dogado, which is at the higher end of the revised leverage trigger set for the B3 rating, Moody's believes that the company will experience rapid de-leveraging within the next 12-18 months", says Dirk Goedde, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for group.ONE. Such de-leveraging expectation is supported by the company's track record of EBITDA growth and the upside provided by dogado from further value growth and synergies to be generated between both companies. "While the additional B2 facility will be undrawn at closing, Moody's expects a timely utilization to fund bolt-on acquisitions but takes comfort from the company's disciplined approach in terms of acquisition multiples paid historically. Furthermore, we acknowledge the equity contribution from financial sponsor Cinven and the new minority-sponsor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan", Mr. Goedde adds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

More generally the affirmation of the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) is supported by (1) the group's constantly increasing customer base, which grew organically as well as via acquisitions with the ability to execute price adjustments that together support deleveraging, (2) the company's high profitability above 40% Moody's adjusted EBITA-margin, (3) the asset light business model that leads to a solid free cash flow generation and (4) the high share of contracted revenues that provides good revenue visibility.

The rating is constraint by (1) the company's limited scale within the competitive mass-market web services industry with low barriers to entry, (2) the fragmented competitive landscape with competition from larger incumbent telco companies and a long tail of smaller players, (3) the risk of elevated churn rates in a recessionary scenario, (4) the company's acquisitive business model that may lead to a delay in expected deleveraging.

Moody's has amended the upwards and downwards ratings trigger for group.ONE reflecting (1) the enlarged scale of the company since its acquisition by Cinven, (2) its improved geographical diversification with dogado's focus on Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and (3) the increased exposure of the company to value-added services through dogado's product mix.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a key driver of the rating action reflecting the re-leveraging of the business in order to fund the acquisition of dogado as well as the putting in place of an acquisition facility to fund potential additional bolt-on acquisitions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that solid market demand for web services will support group.ONE's EBITDA growth, which will in turn allow Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to reduce over the next 12-18 months, and that it will maintain FCF/debt in the mid single percentage digits and good liquidity. The stable outlook does not assume material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative pressure could arise if increased competition or debt-funded acquisitions lead to a deterioration in credit metrics. More specifically, the rating agency would consider downgrading the ratings if it expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain above 7.0x, Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt turns negative, or liquidity weakens.

Although unlikely at this stage given the weak rating positioning, positive pressure could arise if the company displays steady organic revenue and earnings growth while maintaining leading market shares. This would be evidenced by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing below 6.0x on a sustained basis, Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt well above 5% on a sustained basis, and good liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views group.ONE's liquidity as good reflecting the rating agency's expectation of positive free cash flow (FCF) of between €40 and €60 million on a cumulative basis over the next 18 months. Liquidity is further supported by cash post transaction of €30 million and access to the sizeable RCF of €80 million. Moody's also expects the company will maintain comfortable headroom under the springing senior secured net leverage attached to the RCF and tested if the RCF is utilised by more than 40%. The covenant ratio is set at 10.85x and we expect sufficient headroom. The nearest debt maturity is the RCF in December 2027.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured bank credit facilities are rated B3, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and upstream guarantees from operating companies. The senior secured credit facilities mainly benefit from first ranking transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the credit facilities benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, group.ONE is a provider of online presence solutions with 2 million customers and around 4.4 million subscriptions and leading market positions in its core Northern European markets of the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Finland. The company primarily focuses on the mass-market segment of the web services industry. Its customers are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as private individuals. The company's core hosting activity includes webhosting, domains and other related fees.

The company has completed several acquisitions, which strengthened its market positions in the Nordics, Benelux and DACH-region, and expanded its product offering. It is since 2019 majority owned by private equity firm Cinven and recently Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan became a minority shareholder complemented by management minorities.

