Rating Action:

Moody's affirms iHeart's B2 CFR and changes outlook to negative

27 Mar 2023

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed iHeartCommunications, Inc.'s (iHeart) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The B1 rating on the senior secured term loan and senior secured notes, and Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes were also affirmed. iHeart's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The change in the outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation for a decline in radio advertising demand due to economic weakness and social risks arising from negative secular pressures in broadcast radio. National advertising demand has started to decline and Moody's projects local radio advertising revenue will deteriorate as the economy continues to slow in 2023. While iHeart's leverage has improved to 6.3x as of YE 2022 (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) from over 12x at YE 2020, leverage is likely to increase towards 7x in 2023 as operating performance decreases. The radio industry is very sensitive to the economy due to the ability for advertisers to reduce ad spend quickly as radio advertising is typically purchased close to the time the ad campaign airs. Declines in revenue can also lead to significant declines in profitability due to the high operating leverage of the industry. iHeart will continue to focus on cost and debt reduction to partially offset the impact on leverage.

iHeart will maintain good liquidity due to $336 million of cash on the balance sheet and access to an undrawn ABL revolving credit facility due May 2027. While iHeart will have higher interest expense and cash taxes in 2023, Moody's projects free cash flow (FCF) as a percentage of debt will be in the low to mid-single digit range in 2023. iHeart doesn't have any significant debt maturities until May 2026.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

iHeart's B2 CFR reflects the high leverage level (6.3x as of Q4 2022 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and challenging radio advertising conditions due to slow economic growth and high inflation which will lead to an increase in leverage toward 7x in 2023. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures in broadcast radio and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert significant pressure on profitability in the near term.

iHeart benefits from its size as the largest radio operator in the US as well as its geographic diversity and leading market positions in most of the approximately 160 markets in which it operates. iHeart also derives significant strength from its diversified service offering including podcasting, the iHeartRadio service, live events, syndicated network, and data analytics services. We expect iHeart's podcasting and digital services will continue to be a source of growth going forward. While local advertising revenue accounts for a significant portion of revenue, iHeart has an advantage in obtaining national advertising dollars given its leading position in radio and podcasting. Live event represents a small portion of total revenue (6% of revenue in 2019), but we project live event revenue will continue to recover to pre-pandemic levels due to consumer demand for live entertainment in 2023.

Social considerations were a key driver of the rating action as Moody's expects the negative secular pressures in broadcast radio to increase during a period of weak economic performance. iHeart's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4). iHeart will continue to reduce outstanding debt, but leverage will remain at high levels as the company is subject to the secular pressures in broadcast radio. iHeart's exposure to social risks is moderately-negative (S-3). A significant percentage of the company's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising. iHeart's leading market position in broadcast radio and in digital services such as podcasting offsets a portion of the risk in broadcast radio.

iHeart's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects a good liquidity position with $336 million of cash on the balance sheet and an undrawn ($25 million of L/Cs) $450 million ABL revolving credit facility due May 2027 (not rated by Moody's). Free cash flow as a percentage of debt was 5% in 2022, but Moody's expects FCF to decline modestly due to higher interest expense and cash taxes in 2023. Lower capex will offset a portion of the impact on FCF as spending will decline to approximately $100 to $120 million in 2023 compared to $161 million in 2022 following the completion of the consolidation of its real estate footprint. Moody's expects a significant portion of FCF will be used to reduce debt in 2023 and 2024. iHeart has made several acquisitions in the past to bolster digital capabilities, including the Triton Digital acquisition in 2021, but additional activity is likely to be limited in 2023.

The ABL credit facility is subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of at least 1x if borrowing availability is less than the greater of $40 million and 10% of the aggregate commitments for two consecutive days. The term loans and secured notes are covenant lite. We project iHeart will remain well within compliance with the ABL covenant.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will increase toward the 7x range in 2023 due to declines in national and local advertising revenue. While local advertising revenue has been more resilient than national in recent quarters, Moody's projects local ad demand will decline over the course of 2023 due to weak economic conditions. The lack of high margin political revenue during a non-election year will also weigh on results in 2023, although iHeart will remain focused on additional cost savings to partially offset the impact. iHeart will maintain a good liquidity position and continue to direct FCF toward debt reduction in 2023. Leverage will decrease in 2024 as the economy improves and from additional debt reduction. However, operating performance will be very sensitive to the economy and the secular pressure facing the radio industry which has the potential to elevate volatility in results.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

iHeart's outlook could be changed to stable if Moody's expects leverage to decline well below 6x on a sustained basis with maintenance of a good liquidity position. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term; however, iHeart's ratings could be upgraded if leverage was sustained below 4x with good organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Free cash flow as a percentage of debt would also have to be well above 5% with a strong liquidity position and no near term debt maturities. iHeart would also have to maintain financial policies consistent with a higher rating.

iHeart's rating could be downgraded if leverage was expected to be sustained above 6x due to a decline in the economy or heightened secular pressures in the radio industry. A deterioration in iHeart's liquidity position could also pressure the ratings. The senior secured debt ratings could face negative rating pressure if the percentage of subordinated debt outstanding continues to decline.

iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, is the leading terrestrial radio operator and podcasting service provider in the US. In addition, iHeart operates its iHeartRadio digital platform, data analytics services, live events, syndicated networks, and the Katz Media Group. iHeart emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and separated from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in Q2 2019. Revenue was approximately $3.9 billion as of LTM Q4 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.    

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com