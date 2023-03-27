Moody's affirms iHeart's B2 CFR and changes outlook to negative

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed iHeartCommunications, Inc.'s (iHeart) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The B1 rating on the senior secured term loan and senior secured notes, and Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes were also affirmed. iHeart's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The change in the outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation for a decline in radio advertising demand due to economic weakness and social risks arising from negative secular pressures in broadcast radio. National advertising demand has started to decline and Moody's projects local radio advertising revenue will deteriorate as the economy continues to slow in 2023. While iHeart's leverage has improved to 6.3x as of YE 2022 (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) from over 12x at YE 2020, leverage is likely to increase towards 7x in 2023 as operating performance decreases. The radio industry is very sensitive to the economy due to the ability for advertisers to reduce ad spend quickly as radio advertising is typically purchased close to the time the ad campaign airs. Declines in revenue can also lead to significant declines in profitability due to the high operating leverage of the industry. iHeart will continue to focus on cost and debt reduction to partially offset the impact on leverage.

iHeart will maintain good liquidity due to $336 million of cash on the balance sheet and access to an undrawn ABL revolving credit facility due May 2027. While iHeart will have higher interest expense and cash taxes in 2023, Moody's projects free cash flow (FCF) as a percentage of debt will be in the low to mid-single digit range in 2023. iHeart doesn't have any significant debt maturities until May 2026.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

iHeart's B2 CFR reflects the high leverage level (6.3x as of Q4 2022 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and challenging radio advertising conditions due to slow economic growth and high inflation which will lead to an increase in leverage toward 7x in 2023. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures in broadcast radio and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert significant pressure on profitability in the near term.

iHeart benefits from its size as the largest radio operator in the US as well as its geographic diversity and leading market positions in most of the approximately 160 markets in which it operates. iHeart also derives significant strength from its diversified service offering including podcasting, the iHeartRadio service, live events, syndicated network, and data analytics services. We expect iHeart's podcasting and digital services will continue to be a source of growth going forward. While local advertising revenue accounts for a significant portion of revenue, iHeart has an advantage in obtaining national advertising dollars given its leading position in radio and podcasting. Live event represents a small portion of total revenue (6% of revenue in 2019), but we project live event revenue will continue to recover to pre-pandemic levels due to consumer demand for live entertainment in 2023.

Social considerations were a key driver of the rating action as Moody's expects the negative secular pressures in broadcast radio to increase during a period of weak economic performance. iHeart's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4). iHeart will continue to reduce outstanding debt, but leverage will remain at high levels as the company is subject to the secular pressures in broadcast radio. iHeart's exposure to social risks is moderately-negative (S-3). A significant percentage of the company's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising. iHeart's leading market position in broadcast radio and in digital services such as podcasting offsets a portion of the risk in broadcast radio.

iHeart's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects a good liquidity position with $336 million of cash on the balance sheet and an undrawn ($25 million of L/Cs) $450 million ABL revolving credit facility due May 2027 (not rated by Moody's). Free cash flow as a percentage of debt was 5% in 2022, but Moody's expects FCF to decline modestly due to higher interest expense and cash taxes in 2023. Lower capex will offset a portion of the impact on FCF as spending will decline to approximately $100 to $120 million in 2023 compared to $161 million in 2022 following the completion of the consolidation of its real estate footprint. Moody's expects a significant portion of FCF will be used to reduce debt in 2023 and 2024. iHeart has made several acquisitions in the past to bolster digital capabilities, including the Triton Digital acquisition in 2021, but additional activity is likely to be limited in 2023.

The ABL credit facility is subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of at least 1x if borrowing availability is less than the greater of $40 million and 10% of the aggregate commitments for two consecutive days. The term loans and secured notes are covenant lite. We project iHeart will remain well within compliance with the ABL covenant.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will increase toward the 7x range in 2023 due to declines in national and local advertising revenue. While local advertising revenue has been more resilient than national in recent quarters, Moody's projects local ad demand will decline over the course of 2023 due to weak economic conditions. The lack of high margin political revenue during a non-election year will also weigh on results in 2023, although iHeart will remain focused on additional cost savings to partially offset the impact. iHeart will maintain a good liquidity position and continue to direct FCF toward debt reduction in 2023. Leverage will decrease in 2024 as the economy improves and from additional debt reduction. However, operating performance will be very sensitive to the economy and the secular pressure facing the radio industry which has the potential to elevate volatility in results.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

iHeart's outlook could be changed to stable if Moody's expects leverage to decline well below 6x on a sustained basis with maintenance of a good liquidity position. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term; however, iHeart's ratings could be upgraded if leverage was sustained below 4x with good organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Free cash flow as a percentage of debt would also have to be well above 5% with a strong liquidity position and no near term debt maturities. iHeart would also have to maintain financial policies consistent with a higher rating.

iHeart's rating could be downgraded if leverage was expected to be sustained above 6x due to a decline in the economy or heightened secular pressures in the radio industry. A deterioration in iHeart's liquidity position could also pressure the ratings. The senior secured debt ratings could face negative rating pressure if the percentage of subordinated debt outstanding continues to decline.

iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, is the leading terrestrial radio operator and podcasting service provider in the US. In addition, iHeart operates its iHeartRadio digital platform, data analytics services, live events, syndicated networks, and the Katz Media Group. iHeart emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and separated from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in Q2 2019. Revenue was approximately $3.9 billion as of LTM Q4 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

