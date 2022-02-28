Moody's affirms iHeart's B2 CFR and changes outlook to stable

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed iHeartCommunications,
Inc.'s (iHeart) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD
Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The B1 rating on the senior
secured term loan and senior secured notes, and Caa1 rating on the
senior unsecured notes were also affirmed. The outlook was changed
to stable from negative.
The ratings affirmation and change in the outlook to stable reflect the
strong recovery in operating performance and Moody's expectation
that results will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022 led by growth
in digital services. iHeart's liquidity position has improved
with $352 million of cash and access to an undrawn $450
million ABL revolving facility as of Q4 2021. In addition,
Moody's projects free cash flow (FCF) as a percentage of debt will
increase to the mid to high single digits in 2022 despite higher capex
and cash taxes. As a result of the improved liquidity, Moody's
upgraded iHeart's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2
from SGL-3.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)
Upgrades:
..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
iHeart's B2 CFR reflects the high leverage level (7.7x as of Q4
2021 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments), but Moody's
expects leverage will decline significantly in 2022 as a result of strong
operating performance and debt repayment. The radio industry is
also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to
digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for
listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures
in broadcast radio and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand
have the potential to exert pressure on profitability over time,
if not offset by continued growth in digital services.
iHeart benefits from its size as the largest radio operator in the US
as well as its geographic diversity and leading market positions in most
of the approximately 160 markets in which it operates. iHeart also
derives significant strength from its diversified service offering including
podcasting, the iHeartRadio service, live events, syndicated
network, and data analytics services. Moody's expects iHeart's
podcasting and digital services will continue to be a leading contributor
to growth going forward. While local advertising revenue accounted
for the vast majority of revenue historically, national advertising
has been an increasing percentage of revenue. iHeart has an advantage
in obtaining national advertising dollars given its leading position in
radio and podcasting. Live event represents a relatively small
portion of total revenue (6% of revenue in 2019), but Moody's
projects live event revenue will continue to recover toward pre-pandemic
levels due to the strong demand for live entertainment in 2022.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
iHeart's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4)
driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4).
iHeart will continue to reduce leverage levels, but leverage will
remain relatively high and the company will be subject to the secular
pressures in broadcast radio. iHeart's exposure to social
risks is moderately-negative (S-3). A significant
percentage of the company's revenue and profitability are generated from
radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends
as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased
and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising.
iHeart's leading market position in broadcast radio and in digital
services such as podcasting offsets a portion of the risk in broadcast
radio.
iHeart's SGL-2 rating reflects a good liquidity position
with $352 million of cash on the balance sheet and an undrawn ($27
million of L/Cs) $450 million ABL revolving credit facility due
in 2023 (not rated by Moody's). iHeart is likely to extend the
ABL maturity on a timely basis. Moody's projects FCF as a
percentage of debt will increase to the mid to high single digits in 2022,
despite capex increasing to the $150 to $165 million range
and higher cash taxes. Capex is likely to decline to the $120
million range in 2023 after the renovation of the company's headquarters
and consolidation of its real estate footprint are completed.
In response to the pandemic, iHeart drew $350 million on
the ABL facility, but issued $450 million in incremental
term loans in July 2020 to repay the remaining ABL facility balance and
add cash to the balance sheet. In 2021, iHeart repaid $250
million in term loans and spent $64 million to repurchase the outstanding
preferred stock. Moody's expects a significant portion of
FCF will be used to repay debt in 2022. iHeart has made several
acquisitions during the past few years to bolster digital capabilities,
including the Triton Digital acquisition in 2021, but additional
activity is likely to be more limited.
The ABL credit facility is subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of
at least 1x if borrowing availability is less than the greater of $40
million and 10% of the aggregate commitments for two consecutive
days. The term loans and secured notes are covenant lite.
Moody's projects iHeart will remain well within compliance with
the ABL covenant.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will
decline to the mid 5x range in 2022 driven by good EBITDA growth and debt
repayment. While Moody's projects broadcast radio to continue
to improve toward pre-pandemic levels, performance will likely
be driven by iHeart's leading position in podcasting and other digital
services. High margin political ad spend during the upcoming mid-term
elections will also support operating performance in 2022. Moody's
expects iHeart will continue to direct a significant portion of FCF to
debt repayment and will pursue lower leverage on a sustained basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
iHeart's ratings could be upgraded if leverage was sustained under
4.5x with organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Free cash flow
as a percentage of debt would also have to be well above 5% with
a strong liquidity position and no near term debt maturities. iHeart
would also have to maintain financial policies consistent with a higher
rating.
iHeart's ratings could be downgraded if leverage was expected to
remain above 6x due to poor operating performance or heighted secular
pressures in the radio industry. A deterioration in iHeart's liquidity
position could also pressure the ratings.
iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) with its headquarters
in San Antonio, Texas, is the leading terrestrial radio operator
and podcasting service provider in the US. In addition, iHeart
operates its iHeartRadio digital platform, data analytics services,
live events, syndicated networks, and the Katz Media Group.
iHeart emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and separated from
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in Q2 2019. Revenue
was approximately $3.6 billion as of LTM Q4 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653