Moody's affirms iHeart's B2 CFR and changes outlook to stable

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed iHeartCommunications, Inc.'s (iHeart) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The B1 rating on the senior secured term loan and senior secured notes, and Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes were also affirmed. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The ratings affirmation and change in the outlook to stable reflect the strong recovery in operating performance and Moody's expectation that results will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022 led by growth in digital services. iHeart's liquidity position has improved with $352 million of cash and access to an undrawn $450 million ABL revolving facility as of Q4 2021. In addition, Moody's projects free cash flow (FCF) as a percentage of debt will increase to the mid to high single digits in 2022 despite higher capex and cash taxes. As a result of the improved liquidity, Moody's upgraded iHeart's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

iHeart's B2 CFR reflects the high leverage level (7.7x as of Q4 2021 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments), but Moody's expects leverage will decline significantly in 2022 as a result of strong operating performance and debt repayment. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures in broadcast radio and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert pressure on profitability over time, if not offset by continued growth in digital services.

iHeart benefits from its size as the largest radio operator in the US as well as its geographic diversity and leading market positions in most of the approximately 160 markets in which it operates. iHeart also derives significant strength from its diversified service offering including podcasting, the iHeartRadio service, live events, syndicated network, and data analytics services. Moody's expects iHeart's podcasting and digital services will continue to be a leading contributor to growth going forward. While local advertising revenue accounted for the vast majority of revenue historically, national advertising has been an increasing percentage of revenue. iHeart has an advantage in obtaining national advertising dollars given its leading position in radio and podcasting. Live event represents a relatively small portion of total revenue (6% of revenue in 2019), but Moody's projects live event revenue will continue to recover toward pre-pandemic levels due to the strong demand for live entertainment in 2022.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

iHeart's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4). iHeart will continue to reduce leverage levels, but leverage will remain relatively high and the company will be subject to the secular pressures in broadcast radio. iHeart's exposure to social risks is moderately-negative (S-3). A significant percentage of the company's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising. iHeart's leading market position in broadcast radio and in digital services such as podcasting offsets a portion of the risk in broadcast radio.

iHeart's SGL-2 rating reflects a good liquidity position with $352 million of cash on the balance sheet and an undrawn ($27 million of L/Cs) $450 million ABL revolving credit facility due in 2023 (not rated by Moody's). iHeart is likely to extend the ABL maturity on a timely basis. Moody's projects FCF as a percentage of debt will increase to the mid to high single digits in 2022, despite capex increasing to the $150 to $165 million range and higher cash taxes. Capex is likely to decline to the $120 million range in 2023 after the renovation of the company's headquarters and consolidation of its real estate footprint are completed.

In response to the pandemic, iHeart drew $350 million on the ABL facility, but issued $450 million in incremental term loans in July 2020 to repay the remaining ABL facility balance and add cash to the balance sheet. In 2021, iHeart repaid $250 million in term loans and spent $64 million to repurchase the outstanding preferred stock. Moody's expects a significant portion of FCF will be used to repay debt in 2022. iHeart has made several acquisitions during the past few years to bolster digital capabilities, including the Triton Digital acquisition in 2021, but additional activity is likely to be more limited.

The ABL credit facility is subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of at least 1x if borrowing availability is less than the greater of $40 million and 10% of the aggregate commitments for two consecutive days. The term loans and secured notes are covenant lite. Moody's projects iHeart will remain well within compliance with the ABL covenant.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will decline to the mid 5x range in 2022 driven by good EBITDA growth and debt repayment. While Moody's projects broadcast radio to continue to improve toward pre-pandemic levels, performance will likely be driven by iHeart's leading position in podcasting and other digital services. High margin political ad spend during the upcoming mid-term elections will also support operating performance in 2022. Moody's expects iHeart will continue to direct a significant portion of FCF to debt repayment and will pursue lower leverage on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

iHeart's ratings could be upgraded if leverage was sustained under 4.5x with organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Free cash flow as a percentage of debt would also have to be well above 5% with a strong liquidity position and no near term debt maturities. iHeart would also have to maintain financial policies consistent with a higher rating.

iHeart's ratings could be downgraded if leverage was expected to remain above 6x due to poor operating performance or heighted secular pressures in the radio industry. A deterioration in iHeart's liquidity position could also pressure the ratings.

iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, is the leading terrestrial radio operator and podcasting service provider in the US. In addition, iHeart operates its iHeartRadio digital platform, data analytics services, live events, syndicated networks, and the Katz Media Group. iHeart emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and separated from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in Q2 2019. Revenue was approximately $3.6 billion as of LTM Q4 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

