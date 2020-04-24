Moody's affirms iHeart's B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
iHeartCommunications, Inc.'s (iHeart) B2 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR).
The B1 rating on the senior secured term loan, B1 rating on the
senior secured notes, and Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes
were also affirmed. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
The negative outlook reflects the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on
the economy which Moody's expects will materially impact radio advertising
revenue in the near term and lead to higher leverage levels and lower
cash outflows, although iHeart's significant cash balance
is projected to provide sufficient liquidity. The Speculative Grade
Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.
...Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: iHeartCommunications, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
iHeart's B2 CFR considers the high leverage of 6.1x (as of LTM
Q4 2019, excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) as well as
Moody's projections that leverage will increase substantially in
the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on radio advertising
revenue. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by
the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as
well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital
music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio
advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on
EBITDA performance over time. iHeart is expected to take aggressive
cost cutting actions to offset significant revenue declines in the near
term and will be focused on preserving liquidity until economic conditions
improve. iHeart's live event business will be disrupted by
the pandemic, but the operating expenses for live events are largely
variable and sponsorship and live events accounted for less than 6%
of revenue in 2019.
iHeart benefits from its size as the largest radio operator in the US,
geographic diversity and leading market positions in most of the approximately
160 markets in which it operates. The geographically diversified
footprint may support performance if some markets are able to open in
the near term even as other markets remain largely closed due to the coronavirus
outbreak. iHeart also derives strength from its diversified service
offering including the iHeartRadio service, live events, syndicated
network, podcasting service, and data analytic services.
Moody's expects iHeart's podcasting service to be an important contributor
to growth going forward. iHeart has EBITDA margins above the industry
average at 26% as of LTM Q4 2019. While local advertising
revenue accounted for the vast majority of revenue historically,
national advertising has been an increasing contributor to revenue.
iHeart has an advantage in obtaining national advertising dollars given
its leading position in the industry.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The radio industry sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in iHeart's credit profile have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and iHeart remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on iHeart of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in iHeart's credit
profile is its moderate financial policy. Since emerging from bankruptcy
and separating from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.,
iHeart has pursued a relatively conservative financial policy and is projected
to be focused on debt repayment after the impact of the coronavirus subsides.
iHeart is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
The SGL-3 reflects iHeart's adequate liquidity profile supported
by its $647 million cash balance and $450 million ABL revolving
credit facility due in 2023 (not rated by Moody's), with $350
million drawn as of March 31, 2020. Free cash flow is projected
to be negatively impacted in the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on the economy over the next few quarters, but the significant
cash balance provides sufficient liquidity. Moody's expects iHeart
to remain focused on preserving liquidity and will look to reduce capex
levels during 2020 to between $75 and $95 million ($112
million in 2019) and will take significant cost reduction measures.
iHeart also has $60 million in preferred equity outstanding which
is not included in Moody's leverage calculation but raises the potential
for free cash flow or additional debt to be used to repay the preferred
over time. The ABL credit facility is subject to a fixed charge
coverage ratio of at least 1x if borrowing availability is less than the
greater of $40 million and 10% of the aggregate commitments
for two consecutive days. The term loan and secured note are covenant
lite. Moody's projects iHeart will remain in compliance with
the ABL covenant.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that iHeart will experience
material declines in revenues and EBITDA in the next few quarters due
to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and radio advertising
revenue. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation for
the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to increase significantly
and liquidity position to deteriorate in the near term. Political
advertising revenue is projected to support results as the election approaches
at the end of 2020, while iHeart's podcasting business is
expected to continue to grow in importance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely in the near term, a reduction in iHeart's leverage
to under 5x with sustained organic revenue and EBITDA growth with stable
EBITDA margins could lead to an upgrade. Free cash flow as a percentage
of debt would also have to be well above 5% with a strong liquidity
position and no near term debt maturities.
The rating could be downgraded if EBITDA were to decline due to economic
weakness or if secular pressures in the radio industry increased so that
leverage was expected to increase and remain above 6x. A deterioration
in iHeart's liquidity position could also pressure the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) with its headquarters
in San Antonio, Texas, is the leading terrestrial radio operator
in the US. In addition, iHeart operates its iHeartRadio digital
platform, live events, syndicated network, data analytic
services, and podcasting service. iHeart emerged from Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection and separated from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings,
Inc. in Q2 2019. Revenue pro forma for the separation from
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was approximately $3.7
billion as of Q4 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
