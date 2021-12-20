Moody's affirms issuer, senior unsecured and backed senior unsecured ratings with stable issuer outlooks for Kommuninvest i Sverige Aktiebolag, KommuneKredit and Municipality Finance Plc

Outlooks on issuer, senior unsecured and backed senior unsecured ratings for the same issuers are withdrawn

Stockholm, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Kommuninvest i Sverige Aktiebolag's (Kommuninvest) Aaa long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings, KommuneKredit's Aaa long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and Municipality Finance Plc's (MuniFin) Aa1 long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings. The affirmation of these ratings reflects the issuers' continued close credit linkages with their respective governments. The issuer outlooks on all three municipal lenders were maintained at stable, reflecting the stable outlooks on those sovereign ratings.

At the same time, Moody's withdrew the debt-class specific outlooks on Kommuninvest's issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings, KommuneKredit's issuer and senior unsecured ratings and MuniFin's issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings as it is Moody's current practice not to assign instrument level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kommuninvest

Kommuninvest's Aaa long-term ratings reflect the institution's close links with Swedish regional and local governments (RLGs) and ultimately the Government of Sweden (Aaa stable). The main drivers of the ratings are the support offered by the joint and several guarantee provided by its RLGs members, its public-policy mandate; and the fact that the institution is 100% controlled by RLGs that are members of the Kommuninvest Cooperative Society.

KommuneKredit

KommuneKredit's Aaa long-term ratings reflect the institution's close links with Danish regional and local governments (RLGs) and ultimately the Government of Denmark (Aaa stable). The main drivers of the ratings are the support offered by the joint and several guarantee provided by its RLG members; the agency's close association with the central government; its public-policy mandate and dominant franchise in Denmark; and its prudent financial management.

MuniFin

The Aa1 senior debt and issuer ratings assigned to Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin), as assessed by our Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) Methodology, reflects the institution's close links to Finnish regional and local governments (RLGs) and ultimately the sovereign, because of (1) its role as the main provider of funding to the municipal sector and to the central government subsidised housing sector; (2) its public policy mandate to act as the defacto debt management office for the RLGs; and (3) the joint guarantee by RLGs in Finland (Aa1 stable) with income tax levying power, provided through the Municipal Guarantee Board (MGB, Aa1 stable). They also reflect the institution's predictable financial performance, as well as its low risk appetite which is consistent with its peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Kommuninvest

Downward pressure on Kommuninvest's ratings could arise over time as a result of a deterioration of the joint and several guarantee or its public-policy mandate; or sustained weak financial performance.

KommuneKredit

Although currently unlikely, downward pressure on KommuneKredit's ratings could arise as a result of any deterioration of the joint and several guarantee, a weakening of its association with the central government or its public-policy mandate, or sustained weak financial performance.

MuniFin

MuniFin's senior unsecured and issuer ratings could be upgraded as a result of an upgrade of the government of Finland. MuniFin's senior unsecured and issuer ratings could be downgraded if the government of Finland is downgraded. Downward pressure on the ratings could also arise over time as a result of: (1) asset quality deterioration; (2) a diluted public policy mandate; (3) a weaker standing in debt capital markets; and (4) a weakening in the MGB guarantee.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Kommuninvest i Sverige Aktiebolag

Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: KommuneKredit

Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Municipality Finance Plc

Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa1, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

