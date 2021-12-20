Moody's affirms issuer, senior unsecured and backed senior unsecured ratings with stable issuer outlooks for Kommuninvest i Sverige Aktiebolag, KommuneKredit and Municipality Finance Plc

Outlooks on issuer, senior unsecured and backed senior unsecured ratings for the same issuers are withdrawn
Stockholm, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Kommuninvest i Sverige Aktiebolag's (Kommuninvest) Aaa
long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings, KommuneKredit's
Aaa long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and Municipality
Finance Plc's (MuniFin) Aa1 long-term issuer and backed senior
unsecured ratings. The affirmation of these ratings reflects the
issuers' continued close credit linkages with their respective governments.
The issuer outlooks on all three municipal lenders were maintained at
stable, reflecting the stable outlooks on those sovereign ratings.
At the same time, Moody's withdrew the debt-class specific
outlooks on Kommuninvest's issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings,
KommuneKredit's issuer and senior unsecured ratings and MuniFin's
issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings as it is Moody's current
practice not to assign instrument level outlooks for financial entities
other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Kommuninvest
Kommuninvest's Aaa long-term ratings reflect the institution's
close links with Swedish regional and local governments (RLGs) and ultimately
the Government of Sweden (Aaa stable). The main drivers of the
ratings are the support offered by the joint and several guarantee provided
by its RLGs members, its public-policy mandate; and
the fact that the institution is 100% controlled by RLGs that are
members of the Kommuninvest Cooperative Society.
KommuneKredit
KommuneKredit's Aaa long-term ratings reflect the institution's
close links with Danish regional and local governments (RLGs) and ultimately
the Government of Denmark (Aaa stable). The main drivers of the
ratings are the support offered by the joint and several guarantee provided
by its RLG members; the agency's close association with the central
government; its public-policy mandate and dominant franchise
in Denmark; and its prudent financial management.
MuniFin
The Aa1 senior debt and issuer ratings assigned to Municipality Finance
Plc (MuniFin), as assessed by our Government-Related Issuers
(GRIs) Methodology, reflects the institution's close links to Finnish
regional and local governments (RLGs) and ultimately the sovereign,
because of (1) its role as the main provider of funding to the municipal
sector and to the central government subsidised housing sector; (2)
its public policy mandate to act as the defacto debt management office
for the RLGs; and (3) the joint guarantee by RLGs in Finland (Aa1
stable) with income tax levying power, provided through the Municipal
Guarantee Board (MGB, Aa1 stable). They also reflect the
institution's predictable financial performance, as well as its
low risk appetite which is consistent with its peers.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Kommuninvest
Downward pressure on Kommuninvest's ratings could arise over time as a
result of a deterioration of the joint and several guarantee or its public-policy
mandate; or sustained weak financial performance.
KommuneKredit
Although currently unlikely, downward pressure on KommuneKredit's
ratings could arise as a result of any deterioration of the joint and
several guarantee, a weakening of its association with the central
government or its public-policy mandate, or sustained weak
financial performance.
MuniFin
MuniFin's senior unsecured and issuer ratings could be upgraded
as a result of an upgrade of the government of Finland. MuniFin's
senior unsecured and issuer ratings could be downgraded if the government
of Finland is downgraded. Downward pressure on the ratings could
also arise over time as a result of: (1) asset quality deterioration;
(2) a diluted public policy mandate; (3) a weaker standing in debt
capital markets; and (4) a weakening in the MGB guarantee.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Kommuninvest i Sverige Aktiebolag
Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: KommuneKredit
Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aaa, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Municipality Finance Plc
Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed Aa1, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa1, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Louise Lundberg
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Simon Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454