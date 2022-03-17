Moody's affirms long-term ratings of Eika Boligkreditt AS and changes outlook to positive

Stockholm, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of A3(cr), the long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of A3, and the long-term issuer rating of Baa1 of Eika Boligkreditt AS (Eika Boligkreditt or Eika). The outlook on the issuer rating was changed to positive, from stable.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects the resilient financial performance demonstrated by the majority of Eika Boligkreditt's owner banks over the past 24 months as well as the agency's assessment of the likelihood that these banks will support Eika Boligkreditt in case of need.

The positive outlook on Eika Boligkreditt's issuer rating, reflects the improvements in capitalisation and asset quality since 2018 and the expectation that problem loans will continue to decline in 2022 and that profitability will improve following the change in supplier of the group's core banking system.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Eika Boligkreditt's issuer rating, long-term CR Assessment and long-term CRR is based on our view of the strong financial fundamental of the alliance banks. The rating reflects Eika Boligkreditt's high level of integration with the member banks, who in turn have committed to provide limited capital and liquidity support to the covered bond issuer in case of need.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE (LGF)

Eika's senior creditors are likely to face very low loss given failure because of the member banks' high volume of junior deposits and senior debt, meaning that the alliance's ability to honour senior unsecured debt and debt like obligations of the covered bond issuer would benefit from the protection of a large debt and depositor base. As a result, issuer rating of Baa1 includes two notches of rating uplift due to LGF. The A3(cr) CRA and the A3 CRR include three notches of uplift, indicating an extremely low loss given failure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Eika Boligkredit's ratings could be upgraded following improvement in profitability combined with sustained risk profiles and capitalisation of the owner banks.

An enhancement by the owner banks obligations to Eika Boligkredit's would result in a rating upgrade.

Albeit unlikely considering the positive outlook, the ratings could be downgraded if the credit profile of a significant portion of the alliance banks' financial fundamentals weakened.

Eika Boligkreditt's ratings would also be downgraded in case of reduced likelihood of the owner banks supporting it, for example by a loosening in the support agreements that are currently in place between Eika Boligkreditt and the banks.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Eika Boligkreditt AS

Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

