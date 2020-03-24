Moody's affirms long-term ratings of Industrial Bank of Korea with a stable outlook; places BCA under review for downgrade; reviews IBK Securities for downgrade

Hong Kong, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Aa2 long-term
deposit, senior unsecured debt and counterparty risk ratings of
Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK). At the same time, Moody's
has placed IBK's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA), baa2
adjusted BCA, (P)Ba2 preferred stock non-cumulative MTN and
Ba2 (hyb) preferred stock non-cumulative debt ratings under review
for downgrade.
The outlooks on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings
are stable.
At the same time, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade
the A1 foreign currency long-term issuer rating and P-1
short-term issuer rating of IBK Securities Co., Ltd.
(IBKS).
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments can be found at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Industrial Bank of Korea
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The Korean banking sector has
been one of the sectors affected by the shock given their exposures to
highly affected regions and industries. In addition, Korea
has emerged as a new epicenter for coronavirus outbreak since late February.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The review for downgrade on IBK's BCA reflects Moody's expectation
that Korea's economic growth will slow as well as the risk of a
deterioration in IBK's credit quality due to the breadth and severity
of the shock from the coronavirus outbreak. In particular,
IBK's asset quality could deteriorate through its exposure to a
vulnerable segment of the economy, namely small- and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs). The bank is also highly exposed to the manufacturing
sector, which is vulnerable to a potential global contraction in
trade or disruptions to global supply chains.
Thus far, Korea has not closed its borders nor introduced a stringent
lockdown, with economic activities allowed to continue and social
distancing encouraged. While a significant supply shock has as
a result so far been avoided domestically, Korea is nevertheless
vulnerable to the global slowdown in growth as an open economy with a
high trade dependence and its tight integration into global supply chains.
Korea is also vulnerable to a potential new wave of confirmed cases imported
from overseas.
Given these challenges, Moody's expects IBK's asset
quality could deteriorate over the next 12-18 months, in
particular through its high exposure to SMEs, which accounted for
79% of its loan book at the end of September 2019.
This risk is partly mitigated by the government's fiscal and monetary
policy response to the economic shock. The government has announced
various forms of financial support for SMEs directly affected by the outbreak,
including new loans, maturity extensions and reduced interest rates
for existing loans and guarantees. The government has also announced
a supplementary budget to support hospitals, businesses and low-income
households. In addition, the Bank of Korea has cut its official
interest rate to a historical low of 0.75%.
These measures aim to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus
outbreak by providing liquidity and lowering borrowing costs, and
therefore will delay the recognition of asset quality deterioration.
Whether these measures will translate into materially higher non-performing
loans will depend on the severity and duration of the outbreak.
Given its policy role of supporting SMEs, IBK has acted as a major
platform for the government to support SMEs . For example,
IBK will extend KRW5.8 trillion of low interest rate loans to small
offices/home offices (SOHOs) in 2020, up significantly from the
KRW1.2 trillion earmarked for this purpose at the start of 2020.
While these loans will have credit guarantees up to 100%,
implying no or limited impact on asset quality, IBK's profitability
will deteriorate from increased fee expenses for these credit guarantees.
Moody's further expects capital to remain stable, as rising
asset risk will be offset by the announced KRW264 billion capital injection
from the government. Further capital injections are currently being
discussed and would help offset the potential decline in capitalization
stemming from growth in high-risk loans and increased provisions.
Moody's regards IBK's liquidity profile as intrinsically weaker
than that of the deposit-funded commercial banks because of its
extensive use of wholesale funding. Its high reliance on wholesale
funding is somewhat mitigated by the government's majority ownership,
and its ongoing support adds stability to its funding profile.
As a result of its links to the government, the bank benefits from
strong access to long-dated funding and is a beneficiary of flight-to-quality
considerations in challenging market conditions.
The affirmation of IBK's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects
its status as a policy bank that is majority-owned by the government.
Its credit profile is underpinned by Article 43 of the IBK Act,
which requires the Korean government (Aa2 stable) to replenish any deficit
should the bank's reserves prove insufficient. IBK's role
in supporting SMEs and SOHOs during the current coronavirus outbreak further
testifies to its policy role.
Moody's does not have particular governance concerns for IBK, and
its governance practices follow those required under the IBK Act.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP - IBK
IBK's long-term ratings of Aa2 are already at the same level as
Korea's sovereign rating of Aa2, and an upgrade is therefore unlikely
unless Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded. However,
the BCA and adjusted BCA could be confirmed if macro-economic conditions
in Korea improve and IBK maintains sound credit metrics in line with its
current assessments.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN -- IBK
Moody's review for downgrade of IBK's BCA will focus on the
Korean government's policy response and the implications for the
bank's credit strength. The review will also assess the impact
from contracting domestic consumption, supply chain disruptions,
and declining global demand on the bank's asset quality and profitability.
The review will also focus on the effectiveness of domestic and global
policy responses in supporting the domestic and global economies.
Moody's could downgrade IBK's ratings if its importance to the Korean
government weakens. Moody's could downgrade IBK's BCA
and adjusted BCA if (1) asset risk or profitability are likely to weaken
significantly due to a prolonged domestic and global economic downturn;
and/or (2) the bank faces challenges in maintaining stable funding and
liquidity profiles.
IBK Securities Co., Ltd. (IBKS)
The review for downgrade of IBKS' issuer ratings considers the potential
weakening of the ability of its parent IBK to support IBKS, as reflected
in the review for downgrade of the BCA of IBK. Currently,
IBKS' issuer rating incorporates a one-notch uplift based
on a very high level of affiliate support from IBK. This one-notch
of uplift will be removed should the BCA of IBK is downgraded to baa3.
At the same time, the review for downgrade reflects the potential
weakening on IBKS' standalone assessment, particularly on
its profitability amid the current financial market turmoil. As
the company manages a large trading book of bonds and derivatives to match
their structured products, it is likely that that IBKS will incur
mark-to-market losses on their derivative trading associated
with high market volatility. In addition, IBKS will likely
see lower revenue, as the company largely derives its earnings from
its investment banking business providing underwriting, advisory
and financing services to SMEs, a vulnerable segment of the economy
from the shock of the coronavirus outbreak, through a collaboration
with IBK.
IBKS' issuer ratings incorporate a four-notch uplift based
on a very high level of government support via its parent IBK, in
times of need. This reflects our view that IBKS plays a vital role
in executing IBK and the government's policy initiatives of supporting
the SME sector in Korea.
Moody's review will focus on (1) IBKS' profitability, funding
and liquidity including the impact from the coronavirus outbreak,
especially considering the significant market volatility on profitability;
(2) the strategic importance of IBKS to IBK, and the level of integration
of IBKS with IBK and government in executing policy initiatives in response
to the economic shock, which would help inform our re-assessment
of the level and degree of government support.
WHAT COULD DRIVE THE RATINGS UP - IBKS
Given that the ratings are on review for downgrade, an upgrade is
unlikely.
However, the ratings could be confirmed if (1) the BCA of IBK is
confirmed while the standalone assessment remains stable without a significant
impact from weaker profitability ,funding and liquidity; and/or
(2) the BCA of IBK is downgraded but Moody's could consider an additional
notch uplift from government support based on our assessment that IBKS
is highly integrated with IBK and it is a key institution to execute policy
initiatives to support SMEs.
WHAT COULD DRIVE THE RATINGS DOWN - IBKS
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade ratings in case of:
(1) the BCA of IBK is downgraded; (2) the standalone assessment of
IBKS deteriorates with weakened profitability, funding and/or liquidity;
and/or (3) the willingness and ability of government to support the company
have weakened.
The principal methodology used in rating Industrial Bank of Korea,
Industrial Bank of Korea, Hong Kong Branch and Industrial Bank of
Korea, London Branch was Banks Methodology published in November
2019. The principal methodology used in rating IBK Securities Co.,
Ltd. was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published
in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Industrial Bank of Korea, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea,
had total assets of KRW308 trillion (USD257 billion) at the end of September
2019.
IBK Securities Co., Ltd., is headquartered in
Seoul and reported total consolidated assets of KRW5.1 trillion
($4.2 billion) at the end of September 2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Industrial Bank of Korea (Lead Analyst: Tae Jong Ok)
- Foreign currency long-term/short-term bank deposit
ratings of Aa2 with a stable outlook/P-1 affirmed
- Foreign currency long-term/short-term deposit note/CD
program ratings of (P)Aa2/(P)P-1 affirmed
- Foreign currency and local currency long-term/short-term
counterparty risk ratings of Aa2/P-1 affirmed
- Long-term/short-term counterparty risk assessment
of Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) affirmed
- Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment
of baa2 placed under review for downgrade
- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating of Aa2 affirmed with
stable outlook
- Foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Aa2 affirmed
- Foreign currency preferred stock non-cumulative MTN rating
of (P)Ba2 placed under review for downgrade
- Foreign currency preferred stock non-cumulative rating
of Ba2(hyb) placed under review for downgrade
- Foreign currency commercial paper and other short term ratings
of P-1 and (P)P-1 affirmed
- Outlook is maintained at stable
Industrial Bank of Korea, Hong Kong Branch (Lead Analyst:
Tae Jong Ok)
- Foreign currency long-term/short-term deposit note/CD
program ratings of (P)Aa3/(P)P-1 affirmed
- Foreign currency and local currency long-term/short-term
counterparty risk ratings of Aa2/P-1 affirmed
- Long-term/short-term counterparty risk assessment
of Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) affirmed
- Outlook is maintained at stable
Industrial Bank of Korea, London Branch (Lead Analyst: Tae
Jong Ok)
- Foreign currency long-term/short-term deposit note/CD
program ratings of (P)Aa2/(P)P-1 affirmed
- Foreign currency and local currency long-term/short-term
counterparty risk ratings of Aa2/P-1 affirmed
- Long-term / Short-term counterparty risk assessment
of Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) affirmed
- Outlook is maintained at stable
IBK Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead Analyst: Younghun
Kim)
- Foreign currency long-term/short-term issuer ratings
of A1/P-1 placed under review for downgrade
- Outlook changed to ratings under review from stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The person who approved Industrial Bank of Korea, Bank of Korea,
Hong Kong Branch and Industrial Bank of Korea, London Branch's credit
ratings is Minyan Liu, CFA, Associate Managing Director,
Financial Institutions Group, +852 3758 1350, +852
3551 3077. The person who approved IBK Securities Co.,
Ltd.'s credit ratings is Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA, Associate
Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, +852
3758 1350, +852 3551 3077.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Tae Jong Ok
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Minyan Liu, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077