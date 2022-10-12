Moody's affirms nine CMBS classes of MSBAM 2015-C26

Approximately $768.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2015-C26 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the seven P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13.5% to $906.5 million from $1.048 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 60 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. One loan, constituting 10.1% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Fourteen loans, constituting 13.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 21 at Moody's last review.

As of the September remittance report, loans representing 98.6% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and one specially serviced loan (1.4% of the pool) was more than 90 days delinquent.

Six loans, constituting 18.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $6.3 million (for a loss severity of 68%). One loan, Hampton Inn & Suites Charlotte Airport ($12.9 million – 1.4% of the pool), is in special servicing. The loan is secured by a 109 room limited service hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 and as of the September 2022 remittance statement was last paid through its December 2021 payment date. The property was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the March 2020 trailing twelve month NOI DSCR was 1.16X compared to 1.26X in 2019 and 2.02X in 2018. Special servicer commentary indicated a receivership motion was granted in May 2022 and a foreclosure sale occurred in August 2022, however, there is no certainty over who will ultimately take title.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 103%, compared to 106% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.3% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 1.58X and 0.99X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Avenue Loan ($91.7 million – 10.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3 million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $310.7 million. The asset is also encumbered by $325.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 29-story, 2.3 million square foot (SF), Class A office property that serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse and Sony across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South office market. SL Green is the loan sponsor. The loan is interest only for its entire term. The property was 100% leased as of December 2021, compared to 96% December 31, 2020 and 98% at securitization. Yelp, the third largest tenant in the building with a lease expiration in 2025, has announced its plans to close offices in Chicago, New York and DC. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.43X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 30.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 535-545 Fifth Avenue Loan ($110 million – 12.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $310 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by two adjacent Class-B office and retail buildings located in Manhattan's Grand Central office submarket along Fifth Avenue. The property, comprised of a 36-story and 14-story building, spans the entire block from East 44th Street to East 45th Street and operates as a single property. As of June 2022, the property was 75% leased, unchanged from December 2021 and down from 86% at year-end 2020. The property's net cash flow has continued to decline since securitization as a result of lower revenues, however, the June 2022 rent roll indicates Best Buy signed a 10 year lease for 36,787 square feet (SF), which extends through March 2031. The loan is the interest only for its 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.74X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Herald Center Loan ($100 million -- 11.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $255 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a nine-story, 249,000 SF mixed-use property located in the heart of Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan. The area is one of the main retail hubs in Manhattan and the property serves as H&M's flagship store (25% of NRA; lease expiration 2041). As of June 2022, the property was 97% leased, unchanged since securitization. The loan is the interest only for its 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 0.86X, respectively compared to 101% and 0.86X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Palmer Center Loan ($64.4 million – 7.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 459,500 SF office complex located in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado. As of June 2022, the property was 83% leased, compared to 91% December 2021 and 89% at securitization. The loan has amortized 12.6% since securitization. Property performance has been stable since securitization, however, the property faces significant lease rollover during its loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 120% and 0.88X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

