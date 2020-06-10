Moody's affirms nine and downgrades five classes of MSBAM 2013-C10

Approximately $1.19 billion of structured securities affected

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C10, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2013-C10 as follows:

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PST**, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Aa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on eight P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses as a result of a decline in pool performance and the deal's significant exposure to Class B regional malls. Three regional malls make up 19% of the pooled balance and include Westfield Citrus Park (10% of the pool); Southdale Center (7.1% of the pool) and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing (2% of the pool).

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on class (PST) was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.7% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.6% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 14% to $1.28 billion from $1.49 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 68 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54% of the pool. One loan, constituting 0.7% of the pool, is secured by a residential cooperative building overlooking in Manhattan, NY and has an investment-grade structured credit assessment of aaa (sca.pd). Seven loans, constituting 14% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 21 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 2020 remittance report, loans representing 63% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 30% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 7% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.

Twenty-four loans, constituting 46% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which 17 loans, representing 32% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans secured by either retail or hotel properties, constituting 18% of the pool. All four troubled loans were already experiencing significant declines in 2019 net operating income (NOI) as compared to securitization. The loan's include two regional malls, Westfield Citrus Park (10% of the pool) and Mall at Tuttle Crossing (2% of pool) which are discussed in more detail below. The other two loans are the Hotel Oceana Santa Monica (3% of the pool) which was previously closed for renovations and Summerhill Square (2% of the pool) a retail center in Middlesex, NJ.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 107%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.68X and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 1.71X and 1.12X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 27% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Westfield Citrus Park Loan ($127.8 million -- 10% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's 506,914 square foot (SF) interest in a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in northwest Tampa, Florida. The mall's current non-collateral anchors include Dillard's, Macy's and J.C. Penney. One tenant, Sear's (non-collateral), closed its location in 2019 and the space remains vacant. J.C. Penney declared chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020, however, this location is not on their recently announced list of closures. The largest collateral tenants include a 20-screen Regal Cinemas, 17% of the NRA with a lease expiration in 2024 and Dick's Sporting Goods, 10% of NRA with a lease expiration in 2023. The Regal Cinema movie theater has historically performed poorly, generating sales of less than $300,000 per screen. As of December 2019, the collateral was 81% leased, down from 92% leased the year prior. Property performance has declined annually since 2015 due to declining revenues. The 2019 net operating income (NOI) declined 16% as compared to 2018 and is now 31% below the 2013 reported NOI. Additionally, the property's major competition includes International Plaza and Westshore Plaza, both located 11 miles from the property. This loan has amortized over 13% since securitization and matures in June 2023. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date and due to the declining performance and competition in the area, Moody's considers this a troubled loan.

The second largest loan is the Milford Plaza Fee Loan ($110 million -- 8.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $275 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by the ground lease on the land beneath the Row NYC Hotel, formerly the Milford Plaza Hotel -- a 28-story, 1,331 key full-service hotel located in Midtown Manhattan. The triple net (NNN) ground lease commenced in 2013, expires in 2112 and includes annual CPI rent increases. The tenant has purchase options at the end of years 10, 20 and 30. Moody's analysis considered the value of the non-collateral improvements that the leased fee interest underlies when assessing the risk of the loan, as the subject loan is senior to any debt on the improvements. Due to the decline in performance of the non-collateral improvements, we have removed our investment grade structured credit assessment on this loan. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date and is on the watchlist due to the borrower's request for relief in relation to COVID-19 relief. Moody's LTV for the loan reflecting the value of the land collateral is 120%.

The third largest loan is the 500 North Capitol Loan ($105 million -- 8.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 233,000 SF, Class A office building located in downtown Washington, DC. As of December 2016, the property was 100% leased, compared to 93% in December 2015 and 85% at securitization. The largest tenant at the property, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, comprises over 80% of the net rentable area (NRA) and has a lease expiration in September 2027. Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's utilized a lit/dark analysis. This loan is interest-only throughout the loan term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.91X, respectively, unchanged from the prior review.

The deal contains two other notable regional malls including the Southdale Center Loan ($90.3 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $140 million loan. The loan is secured by a 635,000 square foot component of a 1.23 million square foot super-regional mall located in Edina, Minnesota, approximately 9 miles south of Minneapolis. While the property is located only six miles away from the Mall of America, the property serves local consumers, while the Mall of America is considered to be a tourist shopping destination. The mall is currently anchored by a Macy's (non-collateral) and a 12-screen American Multi-Cinema movie theater. The property has experienced multiple big box closures including Herberger's in August 2018, and JC Penney (non-collateral) and Gordmans (44,087 SF) in 2017. The total mall was 73% leased as of December 2019. The in-line occupancy was 72%, compared to 77% in December 2018 and 84% in December 2016. The property is owned and managed by Simon Property Group. The former JC Penney space was backfilled by a 200,000 SF LifeTime Fitness & Life Time Work, which opened in December 2019 and various restaurants. The property's historical NOI improved significantly through 2017, however, due to declining revenues, the property NOI has decline annually in both 2018 and 2019. The loan benefits has amortized nearly 10% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 123% and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.94X at Moody's last review.

The other notable regional mall is the Mall at Tuttle Crossing ($27.7 million -- 2.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $115 million loan. The loan is secured by a 385,000 square foot (SF) component of an approximately 1.13 million square foot (SF) super-regional mall located in Dublin, Ohio approximately 17 miles northwest of Columbus. The mall is currently anchored by JC Penney, Scene 75 and Macy's (all three of which are non-collateral). Scene 75, an indoor entertainment center, backfilled the former Macy's Home Store (20% of total mall NRA) that closed in 2017. The mall currently has one non-collateral vacant anchor space, a former Sears (149,000 SF), that vacated in early 2019. The collateral portion was 70% leased per April 2020 rent roll, compared to 76% leased as of June 2019 and 88% in December 2015. The mall has suffered from declining in-line occupancy which dropped to 64% in April 2020, compared to 71% in June 2019 and 82% in December 2017. Several national brands that vacated over the last two years include Abercrombie & Fitch, The Limited, Men's Wearhouse, Panera Bread, Starbucks, The Gap, Godiva Chocolatier, Perfumania, Sleep Number, Teavana, The Body Shop, bareMinerals and White House/Black Market. Due to declining revenues, the property's NOI declined significantly annual in both 2019 and 2018 and the 2019 NOI was nearly 26% lower than underwritten levels. The loan sponsor, Simon Property Group, recently classified this mall under their "Other Properties." The loan has amortized 8% since securitization and matures in May 2023. Due to the continued decline in performance, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

