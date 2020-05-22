Moody's affirms nine and downgrades three classes of UBS 2013-C5

Approximately $1.15 billion of structured securities affected

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C5, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Caa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. EC**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

** Reflects Exchangeable Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. D, E and F, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses, driven primarily from the two specially serviced loans, Harborplace (6% of the pool) and The Village of Cross Keys (2% of the pool). Furthermore, the Valencia Town Center (16% of the pool), is secured by a regional mall which has experienced recent declines in net operating income (NOI) to below securitization levels and two hotel loans, representing 2.6% of the pool, had significant declines in 2019 NOI as compared to securitization.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

The rating on class EC was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20% to $1.2 billion from $1.5 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 77 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 18% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54% of the pool. Nineteen loans, constituting 19% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 12, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 90% of the pool, by balance, were current or within their grace period on debt service payments, 5% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 5% were greater than 90 days delinquent.

Sixteen loans, constituting 16% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which five loans, representing 3% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance. Two notable loans secured by hotel properties, representing 2.6%, on the master servicer's watchlist were already experiencing performance declines prior to 2020. The Residence Inn Tysons Corner (1.8% of the pool) and Hampton Inn and Suites Mount Pleasant both had 2019 reported NOI that was more than 20% below underwritten levels.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.4 million (for an average loss severity of 23%). Two loans, constituting 7% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Harborplace Loan ($65.1 million -- 5.4% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in an approximately 149,000 SF lifestyle retail center in Baltimore, Maryland. The property is located less than 0.5 miles south of the Baltimore Central Business District (CBD), right on the harbor waterfront. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2019 due to payment default after the borrower submitted a letter to the master servicer indicating an unwillingness to continue covering cash flow shortfalls, and that there were unpaid vendor invoices. Several tenants vacated the property, including Urban Outfitters, Banana, Republic, Five Guys, M&S Grill and Noodles & Co. The Urban Outfitters' departure triggered co-tenancy provisions which caused other tenants to depart. The loan's DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2017 and has continued to decline due to lower rental revenues and higher expenses. Any tenant renewals have generally been at lower rents. The property was 64% leased as of January 2020, compared to 67% in December 2018, and 95% at securitization. Inline occupancy was only 40% as of January 2020, compared to 43% in February 2019. A receiver was appointed in May 2019 and is currently marketing the property for lease.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Village of Cross Keys Loan ($20.0 million -- 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 297,000 SF mixed-use property located roughly five miles northwest of the Baltimore CBD. The property consists of 119,334 SF of office, 147,140 SF of retail space and a 30,292 SF outparcel. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2019 due to imminent default after the borrower submitted a letter to the master servicer indicating an unwillingness to continue covering cash flow shortfalls, and a request to discuss a potential modification of the loan. The NOI has decreased approximately 73% since securitization due to lower rental revenue and higher expenses. The property was 62% leased as of November 2019, compared to 66% in September 2018 and 79% at securitization. Special servicer commentary indicated an assumption request was in progress in early 2020, however, the assumption has fallen through and will not close.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 94% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 99%, compared to 91% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 2.04X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 2.14X and 1.18X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 37% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Santa Anita Mall Loan ($215 million -- 18.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $285 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 956,343 SF portion of a 1.47 million SF super-regional mall located in Arcadia, California. The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Macy's, and Nordstrom. All three anchor units are owned by their respective tenants and are not contributed as collateral for the loan. The mall was expanded in 2009 to include the promenade portion of the center, an additional 115,000 SF at a cost of $120 million. The property is adjacent to the Santa Anita Park, a thoroughbred racetrack, which is a demand driver for the mall. As of December 2019, the property was 94% leased compared to 98% in December 2018. For the same period, inline occupancy was 90% compared to 97% in December 2018, essentially unchanged from the prior review and compared to 97% for the total property and 93% for inline space at securitization. Occupancy will be negatively impacted by the departure of a large Forever 21 space (117,817 SF), which vacated in January 2020. However, the property's rental revenue has improved significantly since securitization and the reported 2019 NOI was over 30% higher than at securitization with an actual NOI DSCR of 3.85X. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 86% and 1.13X, respectively, compared to 84% and 1.13X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Valencia Town Center Loan ($195 million -- 16.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 646,121 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall located in Valencia, California. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's and JC Penney. A former anchor, Sears, vacated in 2018. The three anchor units are not included as collateral for the loan. Major collateral tenants include a 12-screen Edward's Theater and Gold's Gym. The mall was expanded in 2010, adding roughly 180,000 SF of outdoor space at a cost of approximately $131 million. As of December 2019, the property was 85% leased, compared to 84% in December 2018 and 96% in September 2017. Inline occupancy was 92% for the same period compared to 95% at the last review. The Sponsor announced plans for an over $100 million investment, called the Patios Connection Project to be completed by late 2022, which includes demolishing the former Sears space and adding features such as a new Costco, luxury cinema and fitness center. This closely follows the November 2018 announcement of a $20 million renovation of the center interior which was completed in 2019. After improving annually since securitization, the property's NOI declined below securitization levels in 2019 due to lower rental revenue and increased expenses. The property benefits from strong demographics and being the only mall serving the Santa Clarita Valley submarket. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 94% and 1.09X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Residence Inn San Diego Mission Valley Loan ($27.0 million -- 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by five story, 192-room extended stay hotel located in San Diego, CA. The hotel was developed in 2003 and most recently renovated between 2010 and 2011 ($3.7 million ($19,270 per key)), consisting of upgrades to the public areas and guestrooms. For the trailing twelve month period ending December 2019, the property's occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 85%, $179 and $149, respectively, compared to 86%, $171 and $147 in December 2018, respectively. There is a franchise agreement with Marriott International, Inc. that is scheduled to expire in July 2031 with no extension options. The reported 2019 NOI DSCR was 2.45X and the loan has amortized by over 12% since securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Associate Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

